17 Things That Are Absolutely *Not* For Everyone, Despite What Society Wants Us To Believe

4. "Working the same job/career for 40+ years."

—u/Dregnaught42



"I made some promotions, even got to team leader, but I went to the boss to get a downgrade, so I'm now a team leader's right hand. I get to do everything that I enjoyed doing as a team leader, but I don't get the stuff that I hated doing (i.e. telling people what to do, getting the complaints, making bigger decisions). The wage is a bit less, but I don't have the stress that comes with a team leader either, so it's really worth it for me. I guess I'm now at that point where I don't want any promotions."



—u/Snoo_37174