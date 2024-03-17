9.

"He left me alone during the holidays, which were already very difficult for me, to fly home to be with his family. We were from the same state, but I couldn’t afford to fly home at the time. I was completely alone for the third year in a row since I had moved to a faraway state from my family for him. I realized he did not love me how I wanted to be loved or how I loved him. He always made me take time off to spend time with his family but never bothered to do the same with mine. The nail in the coffin was January 2020, when my parents came to visit for a quick weekend trip. I cried so hard when they left because I had missed them, and I didn’t know when I’d be able to see them again (even before I knew about COVID!!), and he said to me, 'Don’t be a fucking baby.' I broke up with him the next day, moved out, and two months later, COVID hit. I can’t imagine having to have been quarantined with him, and I’m so glad I got out when I did."