If you are attracted to men, you may believe they do a few specific things that — unbeknownst to them — make them incredibly sexy. So when Reddit user u/finnjakefionnacake asked: "What things do men do that are sexy that they don't realize are sexy?", people had a lot of thoughts. Here's what they had to say:
1. "Caring for helpless things."
2. "Carrying as many folding chairs as you can at once."
("What if that's a very small number of folding chairs?")
3. "Rolled up sleeves."
4. "One time, my wife and I were trying to move this big giant recliner-type chair up our stairs, and we were having trouble and I said, 'It’s okay, sweetheart, you take a break.' And I just picked the thing up and hauled it upstairs myself. She said ‘wow.'"
5. "An ex said it was hot watching me change her car's oil."
6. "Pausing and thinking before reacting. It’s so hot. A physician I work with always does this and it’s very, very attractive."
7. "My heart does a little flip each time my significant other, ever so slightly puts his hand on my back when we’re walking (to guide me), or if he’s trying to squeeze by behind me. I don’t know why that gets me fired up. Lol."
8. "My wife has told me taking my shirt off with one hand is a thing. That kind of blew my mind."
9. "Getting super excited talking about a nerdy interest they care about. A lot of guys suppress ‘caring’ about things."
10. "Moaning during sex."
"Yes! When I'm the only one making noise it makes me so insecure. But when my partner moans — and he moans — it's unbelievably arousing for me to know that I made him feel that good. And TMI but then there's the breathless 'ohmygodohmygodohmygod' before the climax that he does that's just *chef kiss.* I love to hold his face and kiss it and rub his hair as he comes down, just an amazing experience to see him like that."
11. "Being booksmart. If I ask my boyfriend a history question and he randomly knows the answer to it or if I ask about a math problem and watch him figure it out is the hottest thing. Yeah, you divide those numbers, baby."
12. "An ex of mine once got turned on when I told her I put a hand on the wall when I pee. I’m not sure I fully understand that one."
"There is something sexy about a hand on the wall."