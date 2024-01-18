6.

"On the day I got married, my dad pulled me aside and gave me this advice: 'You don’t have to tell her everything.' I was flummoxed — did my dad have a secret family in Florida that he was visiting on those long business trips? No, 30 years later, I realized he didn’t mean 'Keep secrets.' He meant, 'Don’t always tell her that the dinner tastes burned, don’t always tell her when someone says something mean about her, and don’t always tell her that the children's clothes look dumb.' Of course, it would have helped a lot if he had actually said that, but perhaps he wanted me to learn the hard way. This morning, my wife asked me, 'Now, be serious: Does this dress look nice or does it look like I’m trying too hard to look like a teenager?' I honestly thought she looked great, and I told her."