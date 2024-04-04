"I Silently Cringe When People Bring It Up": People Are Sharing The Incredibly Popular Things That Are Actually Really, Really Bad

11.

"The hate for Taylor Swift. It's super trendy to hate on her, but the gal goes up on stage and actually sings and plays. That's already not common in pop music. She writes her own songs, [which is] also not common. She has single-handedly gotten girls who cared nothing about football into football. She also single-handedly got young people to register to vote in America. She's changed the world for the better. I get that people may not like her music, that’s fine. But there are people who straight-up hate her simply because it’s trendy, and that’s ignorant."