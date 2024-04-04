  • Viral badge

"I Silently Cringe When People Bring It Up": People Are Sharing The Incredibly Popular Things That Are Actually Really, Really Bad

When something becomes popular, it's pretty common for people to question its "popularity." So when Reddit user u/The_real_garfield_ asked, "What is the best case of 'Just because it’s popular doesn’t mean that it’s good?'" over four thousand people provided their opinions on the matter. Here's what they had to say below.

1. "Cable TV. They should be paying us to watch commercials, not us paying them."

Person pointing a remote at a television screen in a living room setting
Nora Carol Photography / Getty Images

u/Peterthinking

"Now, we're paying to see ads while we stream Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Disney+, etc., unless you pay for 'premium' packages. They were able to degrade it back into television and gut the advantage of streaming online."

u/dzumdang

2. "Those damn Stanley cups. I got my wife one when they first became popular, and our generic ones keep ice [colder for] FAR longer."

u/RagingOtter28

3. "The whole uprise of 'pranks.' I love a good, harmless prank that’s fun for everyone involved, but a majority of what you see trending is just harassment."

A group of people laughing together at a party, one with a face covered in cake
John Howard / Getty Images

u/sacredstoner35

"Steve-O was asked about online prank culture on his episode of Hot Ones, and he despises it. He said while they did some dangerous shit on Jackass, everyone was a willing participant, and they did everything they could to make it as safe as possible, but the stuff online is just irresponsible and has the potential to seriously injure people who never consented to be involved."

u/shrike1978

4. "SMEG. It's a kitchen appliance brand known for its cute mid-century aesthetic that's super overpriced for its functionality and quality. I silently cringe to myself when people bring them up, or I see them in the wild. Even the brand name sounds gross. Did nobody ever make the connection to 'smegma' before they decided on a name?"

u/Insufficient-Iron

"I wish quality brands would pick up on the popularity and make appliances that look good and work well. I'll pay extra for a toaster or coffee maker that comes in a nice color and isn't a giant hulking piece of steel or whatever — but the choice is always 'cute but poor quality' or 'ugly but great and lasts forever.'"

u/imaseacow

5. "I never understood Twitter [now known as 'X']. The threads and replies are odd to follow. It should just un-collapse like Reddit. I never understood why people love it so much."

Woman with red hair taking a self-portrait with her phone. She&#x27;s wearing a turtleneck sweater
Guido Mieth / Getty Images

u/SQLvultureskattaurus

6. "An example of a phrase would be fast fashion. It's fashionable and affordable but often comes with ethical and environmental concerns."

u/normallyharness933

"And the quality is shit. I placed an order with Shein years ago when they were new before the conversation around fast fashion began, and I ended up returning everything because the fabric was thin, cheap and felt oddly plasticky. The items weren't even worth the low price I paid for them."

u/Callme-risley

7. "Starbucks. Burnt beans and crap chemical-filled snacks."

Starbucks Coffee sign hanging on a post outdoors
Johnfscott / Getty Images

u/Margali

"I remember when I first tried the coffee there. I was shocked at how bad it was [with it] being so famous. I tried [the coffee] again in a different place, thinking it was a fluke. Nope."

u/AxiasHere

8. "The answer is 100% TikTok. I don’t get the appeal for it. From what limited I’ve seen of it, it seems like a bunch of shite."

u/ThisAccountForTalkin

9. "Headlights so bright that the owner is the only one on the road who can see anything."

Car headlights illuminate a wet road at night with visible rain
Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

u/RetinaMelter9000s

10. "The Fast and the Furious series. The series had a few great movies early on (one, five, arguably three), but they have gotten progressively ridiculous since then. But even when it's bad, they got family."

u/Creofury

11. "The hate for Taylor Swift. It's super trendy to hate on her, but the gal goes up on stage and actually sings and plays. That's already not common in pop music. She writes her own songs, [which is] also not common. She has single-handedly gotten girls who cared nothing about football into football. She also single-handedly got young people to register to vote in America. She's changed the world for the better. I get that people may not like her music, that’s fine. But there are people who straight-up hate her simply because it’s trendy, and that’s ignorant."

Taylor Swift performing with a guitar, wearing a white dress
Ashok Kumar / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

u/prof_dynamite

12. "The Twilight book series. I had to tell so many people who tried to get me into those that just because it’s on the bestseller’s list doesn’t mean it’s good."

u/DantesInfernalracket

13. "Sequels, prequels, reboots, reimaginings, etc. Just stop."

Aang, from &#x27;Avatar: The Last Airbender,&#x27; in a fighting stance with a staff
Netflix / Via youtube.com

u/Substantial_Fun_2732

"Adding live-action remakes. There is nothing traditional cinema can do that would add value to something originally produced with animation. The amount of CGI required just makes it animated with extra steps — it would be far easier to just allow adults to enjoy animated films and make animated films for adults."

—u/[deleted]

