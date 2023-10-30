4. "I am definitely an older redditor (born in 1949). What today's young people don't appreciate is how, growing up, we had to invent our own sources of fun. There were no video games (which I enjoy playing), just three channels on a black-and-white TV (we didn't get color until 1967), and no real entertainment aimed at kids. All we could do was interact with each other and play established games like marbles or maybe an organized sport like Little League Baseball. There was a baseball diamond, overgrown with weeds, across the street from us, but mostly we played in the woods that surrounded us, climbing trees and pretending to be pirates or some such. I loved the bookmobiles that would visit my street, and I must have read every biography (all bound in blue covers) in my elementary school library."

"It was a different era with far fewer distractions and much more time for sustained imagination. Being in a different place and time, we developed different skills for interacting with the world and one another than young people do today.

"Was it better? That's hard to say. We tended to have an insular view of our own little world, while today it is hard to escape what is happening everywhere on Earth. We had to wait days for a letter to arrive, and we shared a party line with our neighbor's phone. That is a far slower pace than today's instantaneous texting culture. (Yes, I do text.) Some things have been lost, while others have been gained. That's the way it always will be. Just wait."



—u/BOBauthor