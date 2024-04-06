8. "No shoes allowed in the house."

—u/spankyiloveyou



"I want to be a shoe-free home. But my husband does not give a fuck. I also have a toddler who takes shoes on and off all day for fun. But what really irks me is when my husband puts his shoes on the freaking dining table or counters. Like WHY?! Put these dirty bottom sneakers literally anywhere else besides eating and food surfaces."

—u/JennyJiggles