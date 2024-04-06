Since it's time to spring clean our homes, I figured it would be great to share the responses from u/Ok_Emergency455's Reddit thread where they asked: "What’s the small detail in a home that makes you think, 'Oh, these people are very clean?'" Here's what people had to say below.
1. "Clean baseboards and toilet-seat hinges."
2. "I know it’s wild that I look at this, but if that little weird area on the toilet is clean, like underneath, and it kinda goes inward? Yeah, that part. I’m like, these are some clean folks."
"By the bolt covers? Yeah, that is 'girl, I really like is coming over for the first time' clean."
3. "I don't smell pets even though I see them — I'm always impressed, considering I know how much effort it takes to make my house not smell like we have pets."
4. "The vent covers, especially on the ceiling. Also, ceiling fan blades."
"I keep an old pillowcase on hand to clean my ceiling fan blades. Just slide it over the blade and all the dust stays inside the pillowcase. When I’m done, I shake it out into the trash."
5. "Clean microwave."
6. "When it’s clean underneath their faucets. Particularly in homes that use well water or hard water — my faucets basically have fossilized well water deposits despite buckets and buckets of vinegar, so when I see a clean spout, I get cleaning envy and admire the faucet owner."
7. "Clean sponge in the kitchen. I hate when I see a dirty, nasty sponge to clean dishes with."
8. "No shoes allowed in the house."
"I want to be a shoe-free home. But my husband does not give a fuck. I also have a toddler who takes shoes on and off all day for fun. But what really irks me is when my husband puts his shoes on the freaking dining table or counters. Like WHY?! Put these dirty bottom sneakers literally anywhere else besides eating and food surfaces."