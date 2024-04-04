Have you ever wished your partner did a specific thing for you? Well, when Reddit user u/Brare45996 asked, "Men, what non-sexual thing do you wish your girlfriend would do more often?" they provided a lot of insights into their needs. Here's what they said below.
1. "I die, go to heaven, and then possess my body every time my wife ruffles my hair or scratches my scalp. So, I would love her to do that more (though she already does it quite often)."
2. "Let me have one day a week for myself. (Context: She owns a small business, and I help her. We are together almost 24/7. I love her, but sometimes I need to relax and play my games and not work 60 hours a week.)"
3. "Join me on my random late-night expeditions to the kitchen for a snack. There's something oddly comforting about tiptoeing in the dark, rummaging through the fridge, and sharing a laugh over leftovers. Plus, it's the silly, spontaneous moments like these that make for the best memories. Sure, it's not a grand gesture, but it's in these little acts of companionship that we find the quirkiest form of intimacy."
4. "A good back scratch is amazing."
"We won a cheap ass bamboo back scratcher at a cheap carnival. It's the best back scratcher. My wife and I always said if we get a divorce, we are fighting over the back scratcher. We laughed every time we said it.
I guess I won. She passed away. We had 30 years together. I think good thoughts of her when I use it."
5. "Let me be the little spoon."
6. "Initiate stuff more (I don’t mean just sexually). My last serious relationship ended because I realized I was the only one who put effort into doing stuff. I’d come up with fun date ideas; I would organize stuff, I was always initiating sex, I was always doing the emotional work first, etc. The next partner I have, I want both of us to put effort in."
"I saw recently that 'a good relationship isn't 50/50, it's 60/40, with both partners trying to do the 60.' That hit home since I just got out of a long relationship that feels like what you just described."