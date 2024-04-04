4. "A good back scratch is amazing."

—u/AltruisticHopes



"We won a cheap ass bamboo back scratcher at a cheap carnival. It's the best back scratcher. My wife and I always said if we get a divorce, we are fighting over the back scratcher. We laughed every time we said it.

I guess I won. She passed away. We had 30 years together. I think good thoughts of her when I use it."

—u/smokin_monkey