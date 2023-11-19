2.

"My boyfriend moved across the country, and we tried long distance. We were separate for a few months; it was tough but doable. I planned a trip to see him, and I was going to be there for 10 days. However, on the second day, he told me this long distance thing wasn't working, we should break up, but I could crash on his couch until I figured out what I was going to do. I left and went straight to the airport, but I got to the airport really late. I was trying to hold it together while I was talking to the woman at the desk to change my flight. It was expensive and more then I could spend. And I couldn't hold my tears in anymore. There wasn't really anyone else around, so I was sobbing and telling her what happened. She got me some water and food. She then got me a new ticket home for almost no money, and upgraded me to first class. It was an amazing thing."