Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

If You Watch Romantic Movies, Tell Us Which One You Will Watch Over And Over Again

It can be a rom-com like 'Crazy, Stupid, Love'; a classic like 'Notting Hill'; or a drama like 'Love and Basketball.'

Raven Ishak
by Raven Ishak

BuzzFeed Staff

Since Valentine's Day is right around the corner, it's time to talk about romantic movies.

View this video on YouTube
Focus features / Via youtube.com

So if you're a movie watcher, I want to know: What is the most romantic movie you have ever seen?

For instance, some of my favorites include The Princess Bride, 10 Things I Hate About You, About Time, and Singing in the Rain.

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Studios / Via youtube.com

I also know there is a lot of love for other romantic films like In the Mood for Love, Before Sunrise, Moonlight, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and Casablanca.

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Studios / Via youtube.com

But maybe you love your romantic films to have a splash of fantasy and sci-fi like Her, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, or Wall-E.

View this video on YouTube
Pixar/Disney / Via youtube.com

Or maybe you prefer your love stories to feel a little more grounded. Think: If Beale Street Could Talk, Always Be My Maybe, The Notebook, or To All the Boys I Loved Before.

View this video on YouTube
Netflix / Via youtube.com

Also, tell us why you love this movie — or movies — so much. Is it because it doesn't shy away from the hard conversations couples need to have? Or maybe the film is so fantasy-like that it's hard not to be swept away by the romance, which makes you feel like a complete hopeless romantic.

Share with us below the most romantic movie you've ever seen and why in this anonymous Google form or in the comments below and you could be included in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.