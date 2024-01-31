But maybe you love your romantic films to have a splash of fantasy and sci-fi like Her, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, or Wall-E.
Or maybe you prefer your love stories to feel a little more grounded. Think: If Beale Street Could Talk, Always Be My Maybe,The Notebook, or To All the Boys I Loved Before.
Also, tell us why you love this movie — or movies — so much. Is it because it doesn't shy away from the hard conversations couples need to have? Or maybe the film is so fantasy-like that it's hard not to be swept away by the romance, which makes you feel like a complete hopeless romantic.
Share with us below the most romantic movie you've ever seen and why in this anonymous Google form or in the comments below and you could be included in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.