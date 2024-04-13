6. "His dog sleeps in bed with him. The dog regularly pisses in said bed. After an uncountable number of bed toppers, comforters, and sheets, I'm seriously rethinking this relationship."

"I'm not a dog hater...or at least I wasn't until this dog. Well, I don't actually hate the dog. It could've been trained — but nope. This dog randomly shits in the living room and has such 'favorite' pissing areas in the house that the wood laminate floors are all ruined.

The dog has a doggy door. It can't be put on a leash because it doesn't like collars/leashes. It never gets reprimanded for any bad behavior and regularly goes after anyone, even if my boyfriend is right there. Oh, and I can't hug or kiss my boyfriend without the dog going off."



—u/nobody_not_knowing