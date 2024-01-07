Skip To Content
    "If Your Partner Is Doing This...": Here's What Experts Want You To Know About Financial Abuse

    If your partner is doing this, they are intentionally using money and limiting your financial knowledge in such a way that you'll continue to depend on them.

    Raven Ishak
    by Raven Ishak

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Financial abuse within romantic relationships occurs more often than people realize. Unfortunately, it's also a subject that is not widely discussed or can be difficult to identify.

    A couple fighting
    Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 27% of people who self-identified as being in an abusive relationship stated that they experienced a form of financial abuse — and according to the same report, this number grew during the coronavirus pandemic and will continue to grow. Since 2016, the number of survivors mentioning financial abuse as part of their experience has grown by an average of 13% annually.

    Even though there has been an increase in awareness of what financial abuse is — which is when one or multiple partners, parents, or friends use money as a way to gain power over, manipulate, and control someone else — it's still considered one of the least-known forms of abuse.

    This may be because so many people still consider the topic of money to be taboo and don't discuss it openly within their relationships, and/or because someone didn't have the opportunity to learn about money during childhood.

    So to help define financial abuse, show what it might look like within a romantic relationship, and learn how it's different from financial "red flags," we talked to two experts:

    Moraya Seeger DeGeare is a licensed marriage and family therapist and an in-house relationship expert at Paired.

    Moraya Seeger DeGeare headshot
    Nick Di Giugno / Via toldbynick.com

    Emily Irwin is a managing director and senior director of advice at Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management.

    Emily Irwin headshot
    Wells Fargo

    According to DeGeare, a financially abusive partner will generally make money decisions without their S.O.'s consent. This behavior sets up an imbalance of power within the relationship that can be incredibly hard to change.

    While the main way they can do this is by limiting access to finances or financial information — so that the partner is unable to have their own funds and control over money needed to sustain a functional everyday life — DeGeare provided other examples of what financial abuse can look like within a romantic relationship:

    A person scrolling on their online bank app
    Evgeniia Siiankovskaia / Getty Images

    • If there is no personal history or other reason for you not to be trusted with having access to money, and yet you are not allowed to have any autonomy over your finances, this is a sign that your partner is intentionally using money for control. 

    • If you have no say over your budget, especially without having any history of overspending. 

    • If you're unaware of the household's financial needs — and when you want to learn more, you are directly blocked from knowing more or accessing any further information. This means your partner is intentionally using money to limit your financial knowledge in such a way that you'll continue to depend on them.  

    • If your partner immediately dismisses any financial conversations

    • If your partner is physically or emotionally violent regarding spending habits and conversations about money.

    • If you earn money and your partner demands it; if they spend the money you earn and you have no say in the situation. 

    • If you consistently experience unexplained financial behavior from a partner.

    • If your partner uses funds or credit cards to excess behind your back.

    • If your partner expects you to take care of them financially without your agreeing to it. Or if they're living in your home and refusing to contribute to the household. 

    There could be myriad reasons why someone may become financially abusive to their partner, but DeGeare said, "At the base of abuse, harm, and violence is disconnection, trauma, and something that happened to this person."

    A pregnant person lying on the couch sad
    Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

    "If someone has such an overwhelming need to control another person, their world must feel like a very scary and out-of-control place. Financial abuse can also co-occur when someone is navigating another diagnosis, such as addiction or a major mental health disorder," she said.

    But even if you fully understand the deeper motivation behind the abuse and have empathy for it, that doesn't mean you have to stay while your partner works on healing those parts of themself, DeGeare emphasized. 

    The truth is, financial abuse breaks down trust and safety within relationships. "It can lower self-esteem for one or both partners, too," DeGeare said. To avoid this and have a healthy relationship, "you need to have and engage in honest communication," she added. "But if one partner is using money to control the other, it takes away the ability to have healthy communication around a key aspect of every relationship."

    A person doing finances
    Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    But how does one identify whether the communication issue surrounding money actually stems from abuse versus someone's "red flag" behavior? According to DeGeare, it's important to talk about culture, religion, gender, and the intersectional aspects of identity to properly identify the difference, since so many relationship patterns are developed from what we've seen around us as children.

    A person counting their money
    Bloomberg Creative / Getty Images/Bloomberg Creative Photos

    "Many couples enter into relationships with financial values that are heavily aligned with gender roles ... even when it does not fully align with who they are in their life," she explained.

    For instance, DeGeare said, "If one partner grew up in a home where their father always handled the finances and their mother organized other family responsibilities, that can come from how their parents were raised and what was considered normal." She continued, "However, if the other partner was raised by two moms who had finance meetings every week, then you start your marriage at very different places than what is expected for a healthy relationship."

    Many of us grow up without learning much about money at home or in school (or we just learn about the stressful parts). DeGeare said that this lack of financial education can lead people to exhibit financial behaviors that don't quite rise to the level of abuse but can still be seen as red flags.

    Two people counting pennies
    Gianni Diliberto / Getty Images/fStop

    Of course, this doesn't negate the fact that it's the person's responsibility to learn how to manage finances if their living situation allows it, especially if they plan on combining their finances with a romantic partner's. However, if they choose not to connect with their partner in order to work through their "financial responsibilities," this can be a form of financial abuse, as previously mentioned by DeGeare.

    That's why Irwin defines a "financial red flag" as an "undesirable characteristic or pattern of behavior relating to any aspect of finances that serves as a warning that you and your partner may not be financially compatible."

    A person holding paper bills
    Shih-wei / Getty Images

    Irwin provided some examples of what financial red flags may look like:

     "Financial secrecy, which is refusing to talk about your financial picture and goals, is the most alarming financial red flag. If your partner is unwilling to openly discuss their overall financial situation with you, this can be problematic because trust and honesty are the foundation of any healthy relationship," she said.

    • "Unattractive frugality manifests itself when your partner has made plenty of money but is extremely tight with money — for example, refusing to tip the waitstaff or Lyft driver. At this point, it’s not about the money; rather, it’s about the fact that you and your partner may not share similar values," she said.

    • "The assumption that making more money in the relationship equals power. This unequal perception of power may affect where you live, what you do for fun, and with whom you spend your time," she explained. "You want an equal voice in the relationship irrespective of who makes more or less, or whose family has more or less. Interestingly, the flip side has some risks, where the partner who makes less money assumes the person who makes more will pay time and time again. Over time, guilting one partner into picking up all the expenses can lead to feelings of resentment."

    While financial red flags might not be at the same level as financial abuse, Irwin explained that they can indicate other problem areas within the relationship, such as a lack of commitment, a lack of honesty, or even incompatibility based on values and goals, no matter the length of the relationship.

    For instance, Irwin said that while an in-depth conversation about finances may not be a first-date talking point, it’s important to share financial information when the relationship becomes more serious.

    Two people holding hands while on a date
    Tom Werner / Getty Images

    So if you're in the early stages of a relationship and you want to identify whether this person has any financial red flags, Irwin recommends that you "take notice of how your partner handles conversations about business and career goals, observe if there’s always an over-the-top willingness to pick up an extravagant evening or a noticeable exit every time the bill lands on the table, and be wary if there’s a cavalier attitude towards debt."

    If you're open to asking your partner how they feel about money, however, Irwin provided a few questions you can ask:

    A couple talking about finances
    Kazuma Seki / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    1. Tell me about how your parents (or others) taught you about money. What lessons did you learn from observing them?

    2. What’s your most vivid money memory?

    3. What’s your current financial situation? How does that affect your everyday lifestyle?

    4. What are your goals? What’s your timeline, and what’s your plan to achieve them?

    5. How did you fund your education? Or save for your current home, apartment, or car? What types of hobbies do you enjoy? What’s a wish list experience for you?  

    6. Is there anything that makes you frustrated when it comes to money? 

    7. How has your perspective on saving, spending, and debt evolved over the years? 

    "Questions like these help you understand the values that your partner associates with money and the influence that money has on short- and long-term decision-making," Irwin explained. "These discussions will highlight what experiences shaped your partner’s relationship with money, how they prioritize their own financial goals, and if there’s an action-oriented mindset. You may also discover that you’re in lockstep or completely out of step regarding your financial philosophies."

    On the other hand, if you and your partner are in a long-term relationship and you have difficulty talking about and managing money together because of a financial red flag, Irwin suggests regularly setting aside time (at least once a month) when both of you know that finances will be on the agenda.

    A person writing on a notepad
    Iuliia Bondar / Getty Images

    "During this time, you can review your income, spending, and any debt together," Irwin said. "Check in regarding goals, such as saving for a home or target retirement date, and other life changes that may be affecting your finances, such as a change in career or a new baby." 

    As for longer-term goals, Irwin recommends planning to have a more robust conversation at least annually. "Have an agreement of what constitutes a major purchase, and set expectations about when you expect the financial decision to be jointly made," she said.

    While many couples have a “CFO” in their relationship, Irwin said it’s important that both parties have a solid understanding of the overall financial picture. 

    Even though this all comes down to communication and what aligns with each partner's values, it's important to remember that these strategies are not likely to work if one partner forcibly has full control of the household finances. So if you believe that you are in a financially abusive relationship, DeGeare suggests reaching out and talking to a trusted person in your life, like a friend, family member, coworker, or therapist.

    Two people holding hands
    Alexanderford / Getty Images

    "One of the biggest things that happens in abusive relationships is isolating one or both of the partners," she said. "The shame of the situation often keeps people stuck in it and [they] experience more harm. Remember: You are not in this alone."

    If you're in need of support or experiencing domestic violence, here are a few resources that can help:

    RAINN

    Joyful Heart Foundation

    Love Is Respect

    National Network to End Domestic Violence

    If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.

    The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

    Have you experienced financial abuse? If you're comfortable sharing, tell your story in the comments below.