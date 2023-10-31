Since dating can sometimes feel like a full-time job, it makes sense why some people would have a few dating non-negotiables to help them find a partner. So when Reddit user u/rosypinks asked: "What’s a strict dating preference you have that you can’t overlook?" I thought it would be helpful to share their responses. Here's what they had to say below:
1. "Cigarettes. Absolutely not."
2. "Dishonesty. I would prefer someone to be upfront about who they really are instead of lying to appeal to my type of preference in a partner. It would save time for both parties in the long run!"
"Oh, jeez. I knew a guy like this. Conversations were so hard because he wouldn’t share a single opinion or thought without me voicing my thoughts first, so that he could parrot it back. It gave off the most desperate energy I’d ever encountered."
3. "Sense of humor. I could probably overlook a dozen things if someone was funny and found me funny. But if someone doesn't share my sense of humor or doesn't have any at all, I will overlook every other green flag because that's just not a person I can have long, deep conversations with."
5. "One’s living conditions should not resemble a cat box. I dated someone whose bathroom was so foul that I almost didn’t stay for sex."
6. "They have actual values and not just preferences."
"You've got to stand for something or you'll fall for anything."
7. "I need someone who's okay with pets. I've lived with pets for so long that I just don't think I could be without them, not for anyone."
8. "I must be physically attracted to them."
"There's definitely a lot more beyond physical attraction that's important, but without that element, there's not much hope..."
9. "Financial literacy. I’ve done quite well in life so far, and the idea of being brought down by someone with terrible finances scares me. They don’t have to be a high-earner, just smart with their money."
10. "They have to be curious about things and enjoy learning for the sake of learning."
11. "I’m in my late 40s and will absolutely not date 'I’m in the process of a divorce' kind of person. Call me when the ink is dry. Actually, a year after the ink is dry."
12. "I’m not a casual dater so those wishy-washy 'let’s just have fun and not call it anything until I’m ready 12 years from now' is a no-go for me."
"It feels like that’s the landscape and standard now. It's hard to find someone even in their late 20s who wants something serious and isn’t just out for a quick good time."