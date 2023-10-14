  • Viral badge

"I Don’t Know Why Grown Adults Do It": People Are Revealing Their Opinions About The "Cool" Things They Are NOT Impressed By

"It's really not my thing at all."

While everyone is entitled to their opinion, there seems to be a few things in the world that people simply just don't understand why they exist or happen in the first place.

So when Reddit user u/spirallinggg asked: "Whats something people think is 'cool' but you just don't find impressive at all?" I figured I would share their opinions to see if you agree. Here's what they had to say below:

1. "When people brag about the long hours they’re working and how stressed out they are."

a person stressed at work
"To clarify, I’m certainly not talking about people who are just venting. I can empathize with someone venting. I’m talking about the weird 'hustle culture' idea. People definitely brag about being overworked."

u/Formal_Coyote_5004

2. "Putting other people down so that they look better. Don’t know why even grown adults aren’t immune to that."

u/Leeser

"'It's just a joke, you take everything so seriously. I can't even joke around you!' —my family's favorite phrase."

u/River_7890

3. "Social events at night after work. Who are you people? How do you have energy?"

two people taking a picture together
4. "Vaping. You don’t look cool, just daft."

u/JamieMoo95

5. "Inflated social media follower counts as a measure of popularity or influence."

u/el_chupa_nibra

"Especially when they buy followers. Congrats on buying all those robot followers, Brianna K. We are all really impressed."

u/PumpkinPieIsGreat

6. "Expensive cars or very loud cars. I just don't get it."

a red sports car
"Expensive cars I get. Obnoxiously loud cars I don't get."

u/armstrony

7. "Being rude."

u/Quo-Fide

"I never got that. Why be rude to your server at dinner? Do you have some kind of complex? They didn't do anything but ask you for what you want to order."

u/rektMyself

8. "Overly flashy and expensive designer clothing."

clothes on a rack
"Hell, or even just overly expensive plain-looking stuff that is just expensive because it is designer."

u/dead_b4_quarantine

9. "Being 'alpha.'"

u/CirocObama97

10. "Belonging to a clique as adults. I've lost respect for a few people I used to look up to because they behave like mean girls in their 30 or 40s."

group of people looking at a camera
u/cookie_monstra

11. "Having a mental illness. Everyone thinks it's trendy. Take it from someone depressed and with ADHD and OCD, you do not want it, and it's upsetting to see people pass it on as a joke."

u/This-Ad-6910

12. "Playing hard to get or acting disinterested to 'test you.' Okay, bye then. I’m too old for that shit."

a person looking at their phone not happy
u/charizard_72

13. "Telling people how much your possessions cost."

u/working_class_tired

14. "Climbing Everest."

people climbing mount Everest
u/wren_boy1313

"Just adding trash and poop to the mountain."

u/Piotr-Rasputin

15. "The 'one-upper,' their story always has to be bigger, better, or sadder than yours."

u/TrailerParkPrepper

16. "Fancy, expensive watches. I used to have a coworker who would brag about his collection and how much each one cost. Not dissing him and his choices, but it's not my thing at all."

A man buttoning his jacket while wearing an expensive watch
u/robincabodelong

17. "Guys who hook up with a lot of women and use it as a measuring stick. It’s a poor measure of a man how many girls you can dupe into hooking up with you."

u/Network-Kind

18. "Celebrities. They’re just people. They’re really not special."

a celebrity on the red carpet
u/haternation

19. "I know someone who brags and name-drops important people they’ve met or know personally."

u/JackKovack

