While everyone is entitled to their opinion, there seems to be a few things in the world that people simply just don't understand why they exist or happen in the first place.
So when Reddit user u/spirallinggg asked: "Whats something people think is 'cool' but you just don't find impressive at all?" I figured I would share their opinions to see if you agree. Here's what they had to say below:
1. "When people brag about the long hours they’re working and how stressed out they are."
2. "Putting other people down so that they look better. Don’t know why even grown adults aren’t immune to that."
"'It's just a joke, you take everything so seriously. I can't even joke around you!' —my family's favorite phrase."
3. "Social events at night after work. Who are you people? How do you have energy?"
5. "Inflated social media follower counts as a measure of popularity or influence."
"Especially when they buy followers. Congrats on buying all those robot followers, Brianna K. We are all really impressed."
6. "Expensive cars or very loud cars. I just don't get it."
7. "Being rude."
"I never got that. Why be rude to your server at dinner? Do you have some kind of complex? They didn't do anything but ask you for what you want to order."