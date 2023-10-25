5.

"Saying yes to everything; same with women. I feel like at the beginning of the relationship, everyone kinda hides who they are and say yes to everything. I'm all for trying new things, but don't lie or be fake about it. Also: take initiative, decide things, plan things, have an opinion. Relationships are built on communication and compromise; it's important to lead things off right. Be open and authentic. People can feel good and honest vibes."