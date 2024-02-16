Betraying or breaking a partner's trust is a surefire way for a relationship to crumble.
And since this can happen a lot in romantic relationships for many reasons, I wanted to know: "What is the biggest betrayal you have ever experienced while in a romantic relationship with someone?"
For instance, maybe your partner didn't flat-out physically cheat on you, but you found out they were emotionally cheating with someone when you were going through the loss of someone very important.
Or maybe you became incredibly ill, but your partner showed a lack of support — emotionally and physically.
Finally, perhaps your partner took their mom's side over yours during a very heated argument when their mom was clearly in the wrong.
Also, once you found out about the betrayal, what happened? Did you and your partner break up or try to work things out? Did things feel okay for a few months, but you realized the lack of trust affected the relationship? And how did you feel during and after the betrayal?
If any of the above resonates with you, and if you feel comfortable doing so, please share your story with us in the Google form here or in the comments below to possible be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.