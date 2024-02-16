Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Share With Us The Biggest Betrayal You Have Ever Experienced With A Romantic Partner

Whether you were married or in a new relationship, we want to hear your stories.

Raven Ishak
by Raven Ishak

BuzzFeed Staff

Betraying or breaking a partner's trust is a surefire way for a relationship to crumble.

Person secretly taking off their ring behind back while standing near another individual
Glasshouse Images / Getty Images

And since this can happen a lot in romantic relationships for many reasons, I wanted to know: "What is the biggest betrayal you have ever experienced while in a romantic relationship with someone?"

For instance, maybe your partner didn't flat-out physically cheat on you, but you found out they were emotionally cheating with someone when you were going through the loss of someone very important.

Two people having a conversation while sitting on a couch
Fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or maybe you became incredibly ill, but your partner showed a lack of support — emotionally and physically.

Person in a hospital gown sitting on a bed looking out of a window
Yoss Sabalet / Getty Images

Or, perhaps you found out your partner has been keeping money from you while you both have been trying to plan a future together.

Finally, perhaps your partner took their mom's side over yours during a very heated argument when their mom was clearly in the wrong.

Two people engaged in a serious conversation, sitting across from each other
Jeffbergen / Getty Images

Also, once you found out about the betrayal, what happened? Did you and your partner break up or try to work things out? Did things feel okay for a few months, but you realized the lack of trust affected the relationship? And how did you feel during and after the betrayal?

Two women in a kitchen appear to be having a serious conversation
Iurii Krasilnikov / Getty Images

If any of the above resonates with you, and if you feel comfortable doing so, please share your story with us in the Google form here or in the comments below to possible be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.