If You Use Laundry Detergent Pods, You Might Want To Stop, And This Is Why

Laundry.

Sigh.

If we’re not doing it, we need to do it, or we just finished doing it, or we’re going to have to do it soon.

You’d think that because we can’t escape it, we’d have perfected it by now, but too many of us are doing it all wrong.

That’s what we — Raj Punjabi and Noah Michelson, the co-hosts of HuffPost’s “Am I Doing It Wrong?” podcast — discovered when we recently chatted with Patric Richardson, aka The Laundry Evangelist.

Richardson fell in love with cleaning clothes when he was just 2-and-a-half years old and is now the king of a laundry empire that includes sold-out laundry camps, a bestselling book, his own laundry products and an HGTV show, “The Laundry Guy.”

One of the most shocking things we learned during our chat? We’re probably using the wrong kind of detergent and way too much of it, which could be hindering how clean our clothes get.