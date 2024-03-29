Say Goodbye To Your Boots And Hello To These 28 Warm Weather Shoes

Promising reviews: "My go-to pair of shoes. They go with everything, last a long time, and are so so comfy — I can walk hours and hours in them with no problems. I average at a size 6.5 but I get a 6 in these and they fit perfectly." —Al33



"These are by far the BEST SHOES EVER, no exaggeration!!! This is the best purchase I have made all year. I am thrilled with the size, comfort and overall look of the shoe. I see why they’re so popular." —Lashania

Get them from Nike for $115 (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors; you can also design your own).