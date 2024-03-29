Say Goodbye To Your Boots And Hello To These 28 Warm Weather Shoes

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pair of heeled sandals so you can rock your bestie's destination wedding in style with the double-braided straps. Reviewers *rave* about how the block heels (just under 4 inches) are so darn comfy!
Promising review: "This is a spring must-have. Great neutral shoe color. Trendy. Heel is the ideal height to wear with shorts, dresses, or jeans. Well made. Heel makes the entire shoe look expensive. Not a heavy shoe. Loads of compliments." —Mrs. Annie
Get it from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in 27 colors and sizes 5–11 with wide options).
2. Pointy pumps that feature low-block heels and ankle straps — pumps that are actually comfy!? What!? They come in so many adorable colors that you may just have to snag one for each day of the week! They're so classy, so chic — agh they're everything!
They have a 2-inch heel.
Promising review: "Was soooo pleasantly surprised by this purchase. The size was true to normal shoe size. Love a good square heel for stability. Most comfortable heels I’ve bought in a long time! Have worn to several weddings/events and they hold up nicely. Would highly recommend." —BLB
Get them from Amazon for $41.98 (available in sizes 5–12 and 21 styles).
3. A simple pair of Nike Air Forces because these can do no wrong. I mean, helloooo, these were trending for a reason — besides being super duper comfy, they will probably, correction, DEFINITELY look fab paired up with any outfit.
Promising reviews: "My go-to pair of shoes. They go with everything, last a long time, and are so so comfy — I can walk hours and hours in them with no problems. I average at a size 6.5 but I get a 6 in these and they fit perfectly." —Al33
"These are by far the BEST SHOES EVER, no exaggeration!!! This is the best purchase I have made all year. I am thrilled with the size, comfort and overall look of the shoe. I see why they’re so popular." —Lashania
Get them from Nike for $115 (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors; you can also design your own).
4. A pair of ~slinky~ Steve Madden platform sandals so you can have the height of heels without the discomfort of being on the balls of your feet all day. Plus they're absolutely adorable and chic — talk about benefits on benefits!
Reviewers suggest sizing up!
Promising reviews: "Sad I didn’t buy them earlier in the spring/summer season. So versatile and comfortable. I feel like such a badass in these shoes and the few times I wore them, I was always complimented." —Lexie Lange
"Great platform! Not too high and not too low. Wear out on a date or to the grocery store. Dress up or down. The beige/tan is perfect, and matches with everything. Did I miss comfort? OMG, yes, the minute you slip these babies on. You will love. Getting more colors :)." —Amazon Customer
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).
5. A pair of Crocs that may not be the cutest of shoes but are definitely the comfiest. I think we should all be glad that these made their comeback from the early 2000s because the cushy soles and ventilation ports are blessings for sweaty feet. Plus, you can add on some charms to give 'em some personality!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping Writer Jordan Grigsby has to say about 'em: "I am a Crocs stan, honeyyy *but* I wasn't always. I was the biggest Crocs hater until the pandemic hit. One day, after I got my stimulus check (LOL), I decided *what the heck* and bought a light blue pair with some Lisa Frank Jibbitz. I put them on and immediately fell head over heels in love with these shoes. They are beyond comfortable and have become my go-to shoes. I even keep a pair in the car in case I'm wearing shoes that aren't comfortable. I have so many pairs now (fleece-lined, normal, themed ones), it's getting ridiculous. I do agree, they aren't the absolute cutest shoes I own, but once I put the little charms on, I think they're literally the most adorbz things ever. The pink ones pictured above are mine and I'm obsessed with them. I mean, Mean Girls charms?! Come onnnn, so cute."
Get it from Amazon for $25.24+ (available in sizes 4–19 and in tons of colors).
6. Birkenstock sandals so you can enjoy your spring walks without any pain because the beds of the shoes mold to the shape of your feet! Just break these bad boys in, and you'll understand the hype around these sandals.
Promising review: "I love the Arizona style. They are easy to adjust and easy to slip on and off. I suffered from a heel spur and I was able to walk without pain when I changed over to the Arizona sandals. I took several pairs of shoes on vacation and never once did I switch over to a different pair. I can walk for long periods of time with comfort. They are my first choice of shoes." —Glenn B.
Get them from Amazon for $42.46+ (available in sizes 3–18, regular and narrow, and in various colors and styles).
7. And waterproof Birkenstock sandals because you can't wear your regular Birks into the water, but they're just too cute, and you can't bear to part with them. Well, lucky for you, these look almost the same but are completely waterproof so you can frolic in the ocean for as long as you want without destroying them!
Promising review: "I just got back from a trip to Thailand in the rainy season, and these were the only shoes I wore the whole time. They're waterproof, ultra-comfortable, lightweight, and roomy enough for my wide feet. They complemented my outfits very well. 10/10 — one of my favorite pairs of shoes now." —KWillz
Get them from Nordstrom (available in sizes 5–10.5 and in seven colors) or from Birkenstock (available in sizes 4–12 and in 11 colors) for $49.95.
8. A darling pair of beautiful platform huarache sandals that are embroidered with such vibrant floral designs. Strap these on with your fave sundress for your first spring picnic, and you'll have the perfect photoshoot 'fit!
Macarena Collection is a Buena Park, California-based small biz that specializes in handmade Mexican shoes and gorgeous embroidered clothing.
Promising review: "I’ve had my eye on these for a while and finally decided to purchase them. They are well made, true to size, and simply beautiful. I can’t wait to show these off as the warmer days arrive." —nmalbert1
Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.49 (available in sizes 5–10; for sizes 5, 7, and 10, you can be added to a waitlist).
9. A pair of high-top Converse sneakers because you can't go wrong with some Chucks, especially when they're a tad bit platformed.
Promising review: "I absolutely love, love, love this style of Converse — I get so many compliments on them! They give you a nice little lift, but nothing that's too much! Definitely my favorite pair of shoes right now, and the most comfortable pair I own! I can’t wait to get other colors!" —Amanda and Ian Kirkpatrick
Get them from Amazon for $77.63+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in various styles/colors).
10. A pair of lug sole sandals that will definitely make a statement. They're so cute, so chunky, so lightweight — ugh I'm obsessed. Plus, reviewers say that these get them nonstop compliments. Don't say I didn't warn ya!
Promising review: "I’ve worn these everywhere!! They are super comfy and lightweight, go with everything, and run true to size. I got them in white as well, and I’m obsessed. I’ve been to a concert in them, driven in them, and also, I went on vacation recently and walked all over the city, went out, and danced at bars. I’ve never had a pair of heels that are so comfy! Seriously so worth the money." —Courtney Wilson
Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 21 colors).
11. A classic pair of Vans if you don't know what to wear with your shorts, skirts, jeans — you name it. You'll be easily able to slip these *van*tastic sneakers on, especially when you're running late to brunch.
Promising review: "I buy these frequently because I’ve never had a bad pair. I tend to buy two or three pairs at a time. They are good shoes that wear well and are comfortable. I toss mine in the laundry now and again to keep them clean and fresh. I wear mine for everything — work, play, to restaurants, gardening, and morning walks." —RobertW
Get them from Amazon for $30+ (available in sizes 3.5–17.5 and in various colors).
12. Gorgeous, handmade leather sandals with a soft, pillowy sole so your feet won't blister if you're walking in these all day. Whether you're going on a shopping spree or walking around the park, these will definitely be a hit.
Christina Christi Jls is a woman-owned small biz based in Greece! They specialize in sandals, handbags, belts, jewelry, and more.
Promising review: "What shall I say? I LOVE the sandals! Beautiful design, comfortable, and contact with the seller was great! Thank you very much!" —Rebecca C.
Get them from Christina Christi Jls on Etsy for $112.29+ (available in sizes 5–10.5 and in three colors).
13. A pair of loafer mules to easily slip your feet into and for sure add a sophisticated touch to your look. Bye-bye boot season, hello cute shoes and bare ankles! Plus, this price is unbeatable — um, Gucci who?
Promising reviews: "Such cute shoes that are maybe even better than the designer inspiration! I ordered a 37 and usually am a 6.5. They fit perfectly. Footbed is more padded than the designer version. Soft and comfortable on the foot. Sole is not slippery." —Emily Wilson
"I had a couple of mules before, and all of them were very uncomfortable; however, these are very comfortable. I wear them all the time, I walk in them, and I have no pain or discomfort; not only that, they are very cute and stylish. Anyone who is hesitant about the price, it's worth it!" —DS
Get it from Amazon for $49.89+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 10 colors).