44 Stylish Pieces Just Begging To Be Packed On Your Spring Trips

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A smocked maxi that comes in so many beautiful patterns, you'll find the perfect one to fit your ~vibe~. You can tie the straps and make 'em tighter or looser so you can be as comfortable as possible! Whether you're going to a party or wine tasting, you'll be dressed for the occasion.
See how one TikToker styles this dress for an OOTD.
Promising review: "The dress flows beautifully, the soft pastel color makes it perfect for spring or summer events. I love the way the pompoms fall on the shoulder making the dress look more delicate and feminine." —Ana Solano
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 10 colors and patterns).
2. A cute puff sleeve top so you can explore a new city looking ~chic and on fleek~. It comes with a tie in the front and back so you'll be able to fit and adjust to your preference. Plus, reviewers say that this gorgeous blouse gets them nonstop compliments, don't say I didn't warn ya!
Promising reviews: "So cute! Fits true to size and feels high quality. This definitely exceeded expectations! I get compliments every time I wear it, and people are always surprised to hear where I got it." —Taylor
"The fit and color are as pictured! This top is really comfy and adjustable with the strings on the back. The material is pretty soft and not scratchy or cheap at all. I love this top! —naomi
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 29 colors/patterns).
3. A stylish overall jumpsuit that you can layer over a T-shirt, long-sleeve, or turtleneck — basically they'll look *tres chic* with anything. Imagine how cute you're going to look during your flower field photo shoot!
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer-into-fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–5X and 27 colors).
4. Espadrille platform sandals because your feet have been stuffed in your winter boots for way too long — let 'em breathe! Reviewers say they're super comfy so your *dogs* will stay pain-free during your sunshine-filled walks. Hey, as an added bonus, you'll get some height without the agony of heels.
Promising review: "These sandals fit very well. I usually order an 8 in sandals, and these fit perfectly. My foot is a little wide, and these provided enough room to be comfortable but not too loose. Loved not having blisters at the end of the day. Will wear them for the remainder of the summer and into fall. Also wanted to mention the brown that I bought are very soft and look expensive. Didn’t know they’d look this good!" —Cindy
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 56 color/style combinations).
5. A floral corset top that comes in so many patterns and colors that just scream "SPRING!!!" Plus corsets have been the trend for so long now, it may just be your time to hop on the bandwagon.
Psst — reviewers recommend sizing down if you're between sizes.
Check out a TikTok of the floral corset top in action.
Promising review: "This top is so cute and I got lots of compliments on it. High quality material and zipper in the back. Great purchase!" —Connie L. Brasil
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 0–14 and 12 prints).
6. A pair of high-waisted trouser shorts if you're not a skirt person but the weather says "no" to pants.
7. An adjustable mini belted pack that'll hold all your necessities while you're out and about. You can sling it around your should or waist to wear it comfortably, unlike a purse that'll keep slipping off. Plus it comes with a hidden pocket in the back for your valuable belongings, especially if you decide to spend your spring break where everyone else does, too.
Promising reviews: "TikTok told me this was similar to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
"I got this for our honeymoon for traveling overseas. It is the perfect size and fits a lot of the essentials! This fanny pack is sleek and is very comfortable. It matches anything, and I can wear it for any occasion! Highly recommend!" —Alison H.
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in 44 styles).
8. A split-hem mini skirt to wear with literally anything, I mean ANYTHING, and still look absolutely stunning. With a skirt so simple (granted that the side slit adds a little ~spice~), you can't go wrong.
Check out a TikTok of the split hem skirt in action.
Promising reviews: "This skirt came exactly as I would have hoped! Great stretch, which helped because I have a bigger butt and tiny waist, but still thick enough material where it was not see-through and could be worn without tights. Super cute with the slit, glad I bought it." —Jordyn Brown
"I bought this skirt about a year ago and then misplaced it. I repurchased it because I missed it so much! This skirt has great stretch and is a versatile piece. I can wear it year round!" —Madison Hudson
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in 21 colors/patterns).
9. A sheer and flowy cover-up set with matching crop top (and built-in bottoms) that will basically turn you into a beach goddess. Just imagine the wind blowing, the sun spotlighting you — um, cue the slo-mo please!
Promising review: "This was perfect for the beach! So stunning and turned plenty of heads. Buying this in every color now! LOL, don't think about it — just buy it!" —Katrina P.
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 15 colors and styles).
10. A pair of heeled sandals so you can rock your bestie's destination wedding in style with the double braided straps. Reviewers *rave* about how the block heels (just under 4 inches) are so darn comfy!
Promising review: "This is a spring must-have. Great neutral shoe color. Trendy. Heel is ideal height to wear with shorts, dresses or jeans. Well made. Heel makes the entire shoe look expensive. Not a heavy shoe. Loads of compliments." —Mrs. Annie
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $34.98 (available in 27 colors and sizes 5–11 with wide options).
11. An open-back maxi dress that'll give you some modesty in the front and a ~partaaay~ in the back. The tie halter neck and ruffled hemline will have you looking absolutely stunning strolling along the beach (daiquiri in hand ofc).
Promising review: "I have been wanting this same style dress but it was $118. I was leery about this considering it was much cheaper in cost but it is PERFECT! It fit absolutely perfectly. Great length too. Keep in mind you can't wear a bra with it and if you are larger-busted (I'm small, an A cup) then it may fit totally different. It's thin and lightweight but with skin-colored undies, I had no problem with lines or visibility. I'm considering buying it in another color." —Bullitt02797
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors).