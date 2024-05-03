Just 29 Dresses That Are Perfect For Sunny Spring Days

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A convertible floral number that you can wear on- or off-the-shoulder. Either way you'll look adorable, especially with the ruffled tiers and smoked chest — spring photo shoot ready!
2. A satin cowl-neck midi dress because its shiny and luxurious finish just looks so elegant! You'll look like $$$ without spending the $$$.
3. A long-sleeve boho dress that is just ~perf~ for vacation — or if you're just taking a stroll through the park. Basically, you can wear it for any occasion and you'll look amazing.
4. A polka-dot halter dress so you can look retro and chic at the same time. Short in the front, long in the back — how much cooler can this dress possibly get?
Promising review: "This dress is perfect. So feminine, so fun, so cute! The fabric is really nice, flowier than I thought, and it just fits really well." —Eugenia Trujillo
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and nine colors and prints).
5. A smocked maxi because it comes in so many beautiful patterns, so you'll definitely find the perfect one to fit your ~vibe~. You can tie the straps and make 'em tighter or looser so you can be as comfortable as possible! Whether you're going to a party or wine tasting, you'll be dressed for the occasion.
Promising review: "The dress flows beautifully, the soft pastel color makes it perfect for spring or summer events. I love the way the pompoms fall on the shoulder making the dress look more delicate and feminine." —Ana Solano
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 13 colors and patterns).
6. A floral mini dress so you can have an Insta-worthy spring photo shoot during your picnic. It boasts a gorgeous V-neck and cinched waist and is oh-so-flowy!
Promising review: "I will be buying this dress again in different colors! This dress was so pretty and good quality too. Have worn it serval times and received tons of compliments! You can dress up with heels or dress down with sneakers. Such a great summer/springtime dress!" —Danielle Sharp Furlow
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors).
7. A drawstring bodycon dress that you can adjust and tailor to your liking. You can pull the strings to make it shorter and ruched or extend the dress for a longer look, whatever you want!
Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni
"This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors/styles).
8. An open-back maxi dress to give you some modesty in the front and a ~partaaay~ in the back. The tie halter neck and ruffled hemline will have you looking absolutely stunning strolling along the beach (daiquiri in hand ofc).
Promising review: "I have been wanting this same style dress but it was $118. I was leery about this considering it was much cheaper in cost but it is PERFECT! It fit absolutely perfectly. Great length too. Keep in mind you can't wear a bra with it and if you are larger-busted (I'm small, an A cup) then it may fit totally different. It's thin and lightweight but with skin-colored undies, I had no problem with lines or visibility. I'm considering buying it in another color." —Bullitt02797
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors).
9. A flutter-sleeve wrap dress so you can stay cool and comfy all day with the 100% linen fabric. It comes in so many cute colors, so choose whichever fits your vibe.
Linenfox is a small business based in Lithuania that specializes in chic linen clothing. They have been hand-making every piece of clothing from their line since 2014.
You can also add customizations by adding 6 inches (free of charge) or shortening the dress, lengthening or shortening waist ties, excluding the pockets, or changing the color to one that is not listed but available on the color palette photo on the page.
Promising review: "This dress is amazing!!! I love it so much and have gotten so many compliments. People have reached out to me asking where I bought my dress and without hesitation send them right to Linen Fox. The dress is so comfortable and has great breathability in high heat. It also fits nice and snug while having plenty of fabric to loosen up and cover my legs without fear of my upper thighs showing as some wrap dresses do. I am so happy with my purchase and plan on adding another of this shop's pieces to my wardrobe soon." —Alexandra de Rivera
Get it from Linen Fox on Etsy for $108.48 (available in sizes XXS–XXXL and in 19 colors).
10. A flowing maxi dress because this is a *must* have for your spring vacay. You can dress it up with some wedges for a nice dinner and dress it down with some sneakers if you're exploring the city.
Promising review: "I love this dress! It is soft, comfortable, and lightweight! It was perfect for a stroll on the beach or a birthday photo shoot, lol. It surprised me that it had pockets! It is so comfortable and soft! I am ordering another one for sure! If you are on the fence, buy the dress!" —Joslyn Crowl
Get it from Amazon for $29.59+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 38 styles).
11. An elegant lantern-sleeve dress that'll make you want to twirl around the city streets like the main character you are. Depending on your mood (if you're feeling a little ~spicy~) you can make the sleeves off-the-shoulder.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I wanted! This is my graduation dress and it’s so adorable. It’s thin but not sheer so it’s perfect for warm weather! It’s easy to put on by yourself and it’s so adorable! For such a cheap price I was worried but I’m so happy with it I feel like a fairy!! I don’t typically wear dresses but I’ll start now!" —emily g.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 13 colors and patterns)
12. A magnificent tiered midi dress for a classy yet chic look. You'll literally look like a masterpiece as your strut down Fifth Ave.
Promising review: "OMG! Awesome!!!!! I plan to wear it on my shoulders, and the elastic seems strong enough to hold. I bought the white and it’s light and airy — not see though at all. I'm so thrilled. I will buy it in black ASAP!" —LB
Get it from Amazon for $43.54+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 33 colors).
13. A tank dress that has pockets (what!?) so you can wear this bb out and won't even have to bring a purse! Plus it's so comfy you can lounge around the house in this, too.
Promising review: "This dress is so simple and versatile...I bought four! I wear it around the house almost like a house dress or lounging wear, around town, over a bathing suit, and even to bed. It is really comfortable. I ordered a medium. A medium fits looser and natural, how I like, but I could probably fit into a small if I wanted a snugger fit, which might remedy the looser bust. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 60 styles).