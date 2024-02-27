It comes with a 40-oz. removable water tank!

I have a Nespresso Vertuo and it has probably been the greatest investment I have ever made. Granted it may be a tad bit expensive, but in the long run you may just be saving money (if you NEED an iced latte every day). Plus it definitely beats having to leaving my apartment way too early to get my morning fix when all I have to do is put in a new pod, press the brew button, and wait around a minute for it to brew!

Personally, I'm a latte girlie so I usually use espresso pods (these are my faves btw), but you can put also put in a coffee pod. Based on the size of the pod, it'll know how much to brew automatically. P.S. there are three different sizes for coffee and four different sizes for espresso.

Promising review: "I like iced coffee with high caffeine. This fits the bill perfectly and is a joy to use and drink. My Starbucks monthly bill has come down considerably after buying this unit, and I'm ready to hit the ground running that much sooner in the morning. I especially enjoy the self cleaning feature and the ability to run it for smaller or larger cup sizes. Truly a premium product." —David T.



Get it from Amazon for $194.99+ (available in three colors, plus in bundle options with the Aeroccino milk frother).