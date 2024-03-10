Promising reviews: "This!!!! This is my new holy grail product. I decided to switch up my skincare routine and did research on BHAs and this product because I had seen everyone talking about it. I have very very dry, acne-prone skin that also had tons of blackheads on my chin and nose and little bumps (I don’t even know what they were) on my cheeks. I have been using this for around a week and a half and I’ve noticed such a huge difference. The bumps on my cheeks are gone, and the blackheads I had spent years trying to pop or pick out or use pore strips are basically gone. I have no idea how it worked so fast and I am so amazed. I told everyone to buy this and it’s worth it 100%. I am amazed by this. It also does not dry out my skin like I expected it to." —Cameron Stussie

"I don’t know what sorcery this is, or what kind of magic is included, but I can tell you this has changed my skin. I am late 50s with oily skin. I have never taken care of my skin, but I bought this after reading a review and HOLY COW. This is the REAL DEAL." —cynthia williamson

