1. Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant helps remove dead skin, shrink and unclog large pores, and smooth wrinkles. So many reviewers have raved about it also clearing acne and reducing breakouts. Talk about benefits on top of benefits!
Promising reviews: "This!!!! This is my new holy grail product. I decided to switch up my skincare routine and did research on BHAs and this product because I had seen everyone talking about it. I have very very dry, acne-prone skin that also had tons of blackheads on my chin and nose and little bumps (I don’t even know what they were) on my cheeks. I have been using this for around a week and a half and I’ve noticed such a huge difference. The bumps on my cheeks are gone, and the blackheads I had spent years trying to pop or pick out or use pore strips are basically gone. I have no idea how it worked so fast and I am so amazed. I told everyone to buy this and it’s worth it 100%. I am amazed by this. It also does not dry out my skin like I expected it to." —Cameron Stussie
"I don’t know what sorcery this is, or what kind of magic is included, but I can tell you this has changed my skin. I am late 50s with oily skin. I have never taken care of my skin, but I bought this after reading a review and HOLY COW. This is the REAL DEAL." —cynthia williamson
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
2. Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream can help renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, this calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising review: "I'm taking a break from getting my nails done and my nails were super dry and brittle. I decided to give this a try because my cuticles weren't the best either. I cannot believe the moisture and healing this creme does for your nails and cuticles. The jar is huge so I've put some in smaller containers so I can have some for my purse and other places around the house. I'd say don't hesitate — this stuff is magic!" —mauigirl
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
3. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub exfoliates dry and rough bumps for smoother skin. This scrub can also help decongest pores and remove dead flakes. It's vegan and cruelty free and safe for all types of skin!
Promising review: "What sort of magical sorcery went into this product?! I have tried everything from drugstore brands to very expensive salon brands and have not had the results this product has given me. I only just started using on the back of my legs and I’m seeing results there as well. Money well spent!" —Diana V Fryc
Get it from Amazon for $12.
4. Saem hydrating eye stick helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide — all without oils. If you feel like nothing gets rid of those all-nighter eye bags, this will be your savior. For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising reviews: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
"It's magic. I use this every morning and I feel like it wakes up my whole face even though I just use it under my eyes." —ljc19
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. And! LilyAna Naturals eye cream uses all-natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.
Promising review: "I am so in love with this eye cream! Seriously this stuff is amazing!!! I have used it for five days and already the difference is noticeable. I got two hours of sleep last night and still I look well rested. That is nothing short of magic...like created by woodland fairies. The puffiness is gone the discoloration is almost completely gone. I’m okay with my laugh lines, I’ve earned every one of them and I’ve grown kind of attached to them." —Cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. Revlon Volcanic Face Roller soaks up any excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup *without* ruining it and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers!
It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!
Promising review: "There’s no other reason this thing works as well as it does for as inexpensive as it is than some twisted wizardry. All jokes aside, I am floored. My skin creates more oil than KFC will probably go through in a year, and nothing ever works for me. I’m constantly breaking out, continuously trying to blot, and eternally dreading looking at my face in the mirror after I come home from work. Not anymore! Now I’m stoked to use this thing! As for cleaning frequency, because my skin just hates me I can assume I’ll be cleaning it every two to three days to rid it of the oil it yeeted from my face. No big deal. Super easy to take apart, super easy to put back together. It’s also super small." —Coley
Get it from Amazon for $9.09.
7. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and sunflower) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!
Promising reviews: "What is this sorcery? I’m pretty sure it’s just straight up whatever liquid comes out of unicorn when it happy cries. I have scars, stretch marks, and acne healing or disappearing literally overnight. It’s hands down some of the best stuff I’ve ever gotten my hands on. Thank you magical wizard for creating this supernatural concoction, you can now have all of my money. If only I’d taken some before and after pictures to capture the results!" —Purpleflowerseverywhere13
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
8. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap helps restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and give your skin that glow it deserves. Its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric formula can be applied anywhere on your body — including your bikini area!
Promising review: "I love that this product worked and left my skin feeling clean and soft. I bought it for the hyperpigmentation on my face and it ended up also fading other parts of my body like between my thighs underarms hands neck knees and elbows. I saw quick results because I made it a part of my skincare routine as well as used it with an exfoliating cloth for showers. This is magic as long as you are diligent." —Kween Kemahs
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.99.
9. CeraVe hydrating cleanser clears skin of all types from excess oils gently *without* stripping it of natural moisture. It's formulated with three ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help your skin stay hydrated! Who knew it was possible for a cleanser to actually clear your skin without drying it out?!
Watch someone test it out on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "To be honest, I don’t think I’ve used a face wash in a very long time because I tend to break out from normal face washes. I saw the great reviews that this product had and I’m not kidding it changed my life. I use it morning and night (sometimes I forgot some nights) but it completely cleared my acne. I have subtle acne mostly on my chin because of mask wear but after just 2–4 uses it was completely gone. Barely has any smell and works like magic. PLEASE buy this product." —Z
Get it from Amazon for $12.12+ (available in three sizes).
10. Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream helps smooth and tighten skin with its caffeine and guaraná extract formula. Reviewers rave about how it helps reduce their appearance of stretch marks (if that's something you're looking to address — but remember you look fab 🎶 just the way you are 🎶)! Plus, it has a pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent...oops, that just made my mouth water.
Caffeine is an antioxidant that can brighten skin complexion and temporarily reduce stretch marks and cellulite appearance, if that's something you want to do. Read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic!
Promising reviews: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-sized lotion as well, as the mini lotion stays in my purse." —Elizabeth
"This stuff is magical! I can tell on my thighs that it has helped with toning my skin and makes cellulite look tighter and not so noticeable. I also use it on my upper arms and have noticed a difference. Daily use for almost two months. The scent is amazing, mostly vanilla with a hint of salted caramel. My bf loves the scent as it lingers on my skin all day. It’s also very moisturizing. My skin hasn’t felt this soft in a long time! It is a bit expensive, but I feel it’s worth it." —Stacey
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).
11. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick removes whiteheads and blackheads *and* exfoliates your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I have no idea how this gimmicky looking little dude works its magic the way it does. I’ve already ordered more to make sure I don’t run out. The whitehead and blackheads that have plagued my skin for my whole life somehow are GONE! Skin feels super smooth with surprisingly little irritation. This little dude is magic!!!" —NaomisNirvana
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.