Just 35 Self-Care Products To Gift Yourself Because You Work So Hard

1. A tear-off daily self-care calendar with a gorgeous print so you can get your day started on the right foot. Aside from planning out your day on this adorable thing, you can also write daily affirmations, reflections, and what you're thankful for!
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "I got this for my mental health when I was in a really bad place mentally and I was trying to figure out why I was having so many panic attacks. This made me feel on top of stuff and gives me something to look forward to. Super cute, super cheap, and it makes me happy." —katelyn
Get a 50-sheet pad from Amazon for $11.99 (available in eight other styles).
2. And a self-care weekly tracker to plan your week ahead of time. It comes with goals that you can assign for each day such as putting your phone down and "live! laugh! love!" How adorable!
Promising review: "I’m a fan of these types of lists, so when I saw this it was a great reminder to be more intentional with my own self-care. Even in small ways, setting goals for time to be mindful is a good idea, so having a plan for my week is helpful! Thanks for the assist!!" —Suz
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that'll enhance your beautiful lashes thanks to its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part: The formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 245,000 5-star ratings!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A copy of Burn After Writing for your deepest. darkest. secrets. These prompts range from wholesome to spicy to take journaling to another level. On different pages you'll have to choose between "this or that" questions, make your own bucket list, and more! Reviewers say that this book can be a great stress reliever.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
5. A "Drunkin' Grownups" wineglass that is just so fitting. Coffee and wine, what more do we need to run on?
Creations Using Vinyl is a New Jersey-based Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in custom accessories and home goods.
Promising review: "I love my wineglass. It was exactly as displayed. I get so many compliments on the glass." —Kathleen
Get it from Creations Using Vinyl on Etsy for $9.50+ (available in two colors).
6. Or a set of Barbie-themed wineglasses if your job is just ~wine~. With these, you'll truly be 🎶 a Barbie girl in a Barbie world 🎶.
Promising review: "These are such fun glasses, perfect for the Barbie lover in your life. 💗 I purchased these as an apartment warming gift for my daughter and ended up keeping one glass and giving her the other so we could have matching glasses. 😊 Dragon Glassware is such a fun company offering very cool glassware for everyday use, purchasing more!!" —Monica Tice
Get a set of two from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two other styles).
7. A bottle of Cosrx snail mucin essence that helps soothe dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — it's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord swears by this. She writes: "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "Recommended from a dermatologist, which is very important when choosing skincare. I use it in the morning after toner then follow up with a light moisturizer, vitamin C, then SPF, and my skin is glowing. I’ve received many compliments after incorporating this into my routine." —E. Rice
Get it from Amazon for $17.
8. A luxe set of satin pillowcases to help protect your hair and skin while you catch some shut-eye. Say goodbye to split ends and frizz, especially during the cold season.
9. An adorable octopus-shaped scrub stick that helps remove whiteheads, blackheads, and other impurities *and* exfoliates your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
10. A cushy throw blanket because you deserve to be cozy on your couch during movie night. Beware, it's EXTREMELY soft and fluffy and you may not be able to steal it back from your dog who *will* fall in love with it.
Promising reviews: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I've washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
"I saw this blanket suggested as a Barefoot Dreams [alternative]. Being a sucker for soft, cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket. If they are both lying there, I choose this one!" —CC
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes and 30 styles).
11. And a plush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set that should come with a warning label: you may never want to leave your bed. It'll turn your bed into the softest, comfiest, and warmest place ever — you'll never be able to sleep with anything else ever again.
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
12. A pair of waterproof-soled, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers to lounge around in style without having to deal with the cold, hard floor.
Promising review: "These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." —MSumm
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–10 and 15 colors).
13. A breathing owl that'll provide you with a color-coordinated guided meditation. It indicates when to inhale, hold your breath, and exhale. I mean, how could you be upset looking at this adorable lil thing?!
Not only does it guide your breathing, it can also emit seven white noise nature sounds and act as a night-light!
Promising review: "I just got my owl today. Used it for only five minutes and realized how quickly this meditation guide made me very aware of my breathing and stress even when not actively using it. I loved it so much I bought two more for family members. Really wonderful to find a rare, but useful item that doesn’t cost a fortune but is invaluable. Use this before bed and throughout the day to reduce anxiety." — D Willis
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (also available in a bunny, unicorn, or puppy).
14. A Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso maker if your idea of self-care is a pipin' hot cup of joe but plain old instant coffee just doesn't do it for ya anymore. It'll brew both coffee or espresso depending on which pod you put in for an oh-so-delicious pick me up.
It comes with a 40-oz. removable water tank!
I have a Nespresso Vertuo and it has probably been the greatest investment I have ever made. Granted it may be a tad bit expensive, but in the long run you may just be saving money (if you NEED an iced latte every day). Plus it definitely beats having to leaving my apartment way too early to get my morning fix when all I have to do is put in a new pod, press the brew button, and wait around a minute for it to brew!
Personally, I'm a latte girlie so I usually use espresso pods (these are my faves btw), but you can put also put in a coffee pod. Based on the size of the pod, it'll know how much to brew automatically. P.S. there are three different sizes for coffee and four different sizes for espresso.
Promising review: "I like iced coffee with high caffeine. This fits the bill perfectly and is a joy to use and drink. My Starbucks monthly bill has come down considerably after buying this unit, and I'm ready to hit the ground running that much sooner in the morning. I especially enjoy the self cleaning feature and the ability to run it for smaller or larger cup sizes. Truly a premium product." —David T.
Get it from Amazon for $199.86+ (available in three colors, plus in bundle options with the Aeroccino milk frother).
15. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels that'll help hydrate and brighten your under-eyes while potentially reducing wrinkles. Infused with collagen, hyaluronic acid, and snail secretion, your self-care night just got 1,000x better!
Promising review: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" —Tiara Baker
Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $11.87.
16. A 3D-contoured sleeping mask because you need sleep + it's bright out + your lashes are on fleek and you want to keep them that way = lethal combo. With this baby, the mask won't touch your eyes and it provides cushy padding!
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!
Promising review: "I'm a light sleeper and use an eye mask and ear plugs every night. They help me sleep better because I don't have dark curtains at home and my street is quite noisy. The last eye mask I bought was a cheap one I found at a dollar store. I'd have to keep buying new ones from time to time because they would tear apart pretty often. This is a game changer. It's high quality and does the job much better! Firstly, I didn't really feel like I was wearing a mask because of the design. It's super comfortable and blocks all light. The earplugs block sound, so I can finally get restful sleep. Totally worth it!" —Nisheeta Jagtiani
Get the set from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).
17. A calm and de-stress soy wax candle that's infused with essential oils and smells of bergamot, lavender, and lemongrass. For a relaxing night in, light up one of these for an amazing aroma — it will not disappoint. Candlelit bath? UMM YES PLEASE.
Kindred Fires is a small biz based in the UK that specializes in hand-poured and personalized candles that are just so darn adorable!
Promising review: "Bought one as a gift and decided to buy myself one, too! Beautifully packaged, comes with a card telling you exactly what scents have been used and what effects they have. Smells great without being overpowering. Can't wait to use it!" —amyldonnan
Get it from Kindred Fires on Etsy for $24.83 (also available in six other styles).
18. A "dog bed for humans" so you can take a break from spoiling your pup and splurge on yourself instead! It's so cushy and soft, you'll end up spending the whole day/night in this thing, literally, since you can even sleep in here.
Promising review: "I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me. I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years. I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in? Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" —Heavenstinyangels
Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).