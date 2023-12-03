If You Don’t Know What To Buy For Your Secret Santa Recipient, Here Are 36 Things Basically Anyone Would Love

1. A Sriracha keychain because Sriracha is so darn hard to find in restaurants these days. Gift this to a hot sauce lover to make sure they always have some with them.
The pack comes with 1-ounce and 1.7-ounce keychains AND a 9-ounce bottle of Sriracha!
Promising review: "Best gag gift ever. I don't care for breaks in a year or even six months. Just to look on my friend's face who loves hot sauce and I give him a keychain for hot sauce priceless." —David
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
2. A Tile Mate to give to anyone but your mom (because somehow she manages to find everything). If your Secret Santa recipient is someone who loses everything, this is their savior.
When they're about to leave for work and just *cannot* find their keys, they can just tap into the app on their phone and ring the Tile to hear its little jingle. They can attach it to basically anything and track its last known location with both iOS and Android devices! The Bluetooth connection works up to 250 feet and if they're further than that, no worries! They can check the app to see the last known location. Or, if they happen to lose their phone, they can double-tap the Tile to find it! If they want to keep it in their wallet and can't connect a keychain to it, check out the Tile Slim.
Promising review: "Buy it. Just buy it. Have you ever been late and unorganized and you have everything but your keys? This little sucker can be activated through your phone and the keys sing a little song. You ever lose your phone but know where your keys are? You can use this to find your phone as well. I use it more to find my phone than my keys." —Manda Moore
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors and two- and three- packs).
3. A tortilla blanket that is *tort*ally unique and will keep their brrritoes warm (I know, way too many puns, sorry).
Promising review: "I didn’t expect this blanket to be so soft, but was pleasantly surprised. It was a white elephant gift and my niece got it. As soon as she opened it, she wrapped herself in it and didn’t take it off the rest of the night." —Vicky
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in five sizes and nine styles).
4. The Clearly Impossible Puzzle, which will scratch their brain and keep them busy for hours. HOURS. Once they complete the puzzle, though, it will give them a sense of satisfaction like no other.
Promising review: "This puzzle is totally clear. You don't know if the pieces are upside down or right side up. There are extra edge pieces that fit into the body of the puzzle to add to the challenge. I have the 100 piece puzzle. Took me four hours, but it was really fun! They have the same puzzle with more pieces — may grab one of those to see if I can complete." —Robin L. Smith
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes: 100, 200, 500, and 1000 pieces and in crystal or black).
5. Or a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle with the most unique shapes combined with the most adorable designs. This baby isn't like any other — once it's completed, the envelope reveals extra pieces they can add onto the puzzle for a ~twist~ ending!
Promising review: "I bought their first puzzle for something to do over Thanksgiving a few years ago and EVERYONE loved them. Teens, parents, g'parents. It was the start of our downtime. The puzzle quality is amazing and the illusions at the end (the extra puzzle you get to put together) is SUPER FUN. The kids also liked the 'I spy' game included to find different elements of the puzzle. Now we're back for two more for summer break. My kids and I already spent about a week putting one together and it's just the right amount of challenging and gratifying. Each series has a slightly different illusion, but it's the same concept ***SPOILER*** When you finish the puzzle, you'll open up a new pack and be instructed on how to move around sections of the puzzle and get extra pieces to put together in the resulting hole. The challenge of putting together that additional puzzle without a picture is fun also." —BeantownGirl
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
6. An insulated tumbler that comes in so many gorgeous designs, you'll find the perfect one for them. Aside from it looking absolutely ~fab~, it'll keep their drinks cold for up to 20 hours *AND* it's leakproof! Stanley Cup who?
It'll also keep drinks hot for up to five hours and comes with a straw lid with two straws as well as a flip lid!
Promising review: "Excellent design! I bought this flask a year ago. It has worked perfectly. First and foremost, it keeps my beverages cold for hours, even without a top on. It has two tops, one that holds a straw and another that has a flip mouthpiece. Both are great for travel, and I use both depending on where I am going. Definitely leakproof with both tops. At home I use it without a top. I put ice in the flask with water and it stays cold for hours." —Linda
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $23.06+ (available in 25 designs and three sizes).
7. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for the singer in your group to belt their pretty little heart out. Just try not to regret it when they start screaming "I Will Always Love You" on max volume.
Promising review: "You don't understand, TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+-year-old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must-have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $22.94+ (available in 15 colors).
8. A pack of miracle berries that'll turn anything sour into a sweet and delightful treat. This is def something people would want to try but never buy for themselves. Perhaps you can bring out an array of tangy foods and have a tasting party during the gift exchange?
P.S. it'll make spicy foods taste sweet too!
Promising review: "This product is amazing! I don't know how it works exactly as I haven't done any research yet but it does in fact make sour things sweet and sweet things even sweeter. Raw sliced lemon taste like lemon candy and pineapples even sweeter, so sweet that I couldn't stand it lol. I also tried it with a shot of vodka — it didn't make it sweet but it dulled the taste and made it smoother! I can't wait to try more things!! Great product." —Michael
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
9. A pack of Goldfish magnets because who doesn't love the 🎶 snack that smiles back? 🎶 They have the same texture as the crackers so every time they walk up to the fridge looking for food, they'll want Goldfish instead.
Laceycakes is a small business run by Lacey Amburgey that specializes in ADORABLE magnets and accessories.
Promising review: "The Goldfish cracker magnets are incredible. They look so real and can hold a surprising amount of weight!" —Hannah
Shipping info: Product is estimated to arrive within 2–11 days of purchase with free shipping over 35+. Expedited shipping available at an additional cost. Check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area.
Get a pack of six from Laceycakes on Etsy for $9.
10. A ridiculously fun ring toss game to cure their at-home boredom and allow them transport themselves by pretending they're playing on a beach. Maybe this will spark a little friendly competition during your gift exchange!
Tiki Toss is a small business that specializes in family-friendly games for home and outdoor use.
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes).
11. A Laneige lip mask that nourishes and hydrates lips overnight. Its berry fruit, shea butter, coconut oil, and murumuru seed formula helps deliver moisture and smooth out lips. Their lips will look so supple, it'll leave even Angelina Jolie jealous. Plus over 600 reviewers called this their holy grail!
Promising review: "I have been dealing with dry, cracked flaky lips for quite a few years now. I have tried so many different lip treatments hoping for some relief. This has been THE GAME CHANGER! Best lip treatment hands down. I noticed an improvement right away but after a month or so of using this my lips have been completely healed. It's amazing. I so wish I had found this sooner." —ladyweldon
Sephora shipping info: All orders are shipped within 1–3 business days. 1–2 day priority shipping is available at checkout. (see Sephora's full shipping information here).
Amazon shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Sephora or Amazon for $24 (available in six flavors).
12. A pair of horizontal reading glasses to give to those bookworms or binge watchers who also love the comfort of lying down. With these, they can hold up any book or device normally and see while they're on their back!
Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching and don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $12.58.