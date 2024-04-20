Yes, It’s True: These 34 Reviewer-Beloved Skincare Products Are Worth Every Penny

1. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick removes whiteheads and blackheads *and* exfoliates your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $8.75.
2. Saem hydrating eye stick helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide — all without oils. If you feel like nothing gets rid of those all-nighter eye bags, this will be your savior. For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
3. And! LilyAna Naturals eye cream uses all-natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.
Promising review: "Seriously, try this eye cream! Holy grail status. I don’t think I’ve ever left a review on Amazon before. This eye cream is THAT good. I was a makeup artist for years. I’ve been using an eye cream daily since I was 19 (over a decade), so have tried lots of brands, and this stuff is phenomenal! It’s now become my go-to cream for my face, eyes, neck, AND décolletage. My skin veers towards dry and I haven’t found a face cream I like as much as this that isn’t $75, so I just use it all over. The jar is big enough for that and a little goes a LONG way. Use this cream twice a day for the eyes — in the morning under the eye and before bed under the eye and also on the eye lid up to the brow bone — and you will fall in love, too." —L.R.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
4. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap helps restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and give your skin that glow it deserves. Its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric formula can be applied anywhere on your body — including your bikini area!
Promising review: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a set of three, four, or five).
5. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub exfoliates dry and rough bumps for smoother skin. This scrub can also help decongest pores and remove dead flakes. It's vegan and cruelty-free and safe for all types of skin!
Promising review: "Holy grail for KP arms and strawberry legs. I have tried EVERYTHING on my KP in the last 30 years, and nothing has ever worked this well and this easily. I use it two or three times a week in the shower and finish with a light moisturizer when I get out. And that's all it took to completely change my skin to silky smooth! I would pay $100 for a tube of this — it would be worth it to me. Total Holy Grail status." —Houston Mommy
Get it from Amazon for $12.
6. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and rosemary) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!
Promising reviews: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." —sarah_baerah
Get it from Amazon for $10.11+ (available in two sizes).
7. Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask exfoliates your skin and removes blackheads for the ultimate spa experience. After applying it, wait five minutes for bubbles to form, remove the foam, and let the charcoal sit for a little before washing it off — fun and purifying!
Promising review: "I have very few skincare items I buy more than once. I LOVE this mask. It bubbles up upon application and the tiny bubbles bursting itch and tickle, but stick out the 10 minutes. The first time I used it, after washing it off you could literally see the junk and oil sitting on top of my skin as it had been pushed to the surface. The next morning my skin glowed. Def will be buying more." —Alice D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.74.
8. Cosrx snail mucin essence soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — it's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
Promising review: "I don't know what kind of sorcery this is but it has literally changed my skin!! First time I used it, my skin felt tighter and more balanced. A week later after using it twice a day, my skin is so much brighter. Better texture and even coloring. Pores seem tighter. Not a single pimple since. It looks so healthy. Whatever magic this is, it works better than any expensive designer skin lab crap that I've tried." —Np
Get it from Amazon for $13.
9. Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil purifies skin (any type!) from makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum *without* clogging up your pores. Reviewers say that they could actually see the oils and gunk leaving their face — kinda gross, very satisfying, and a major slay.
Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua Heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
10. Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream helps to renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, this calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising review: "I'm taking a break from getting my nails done and my nails were super dry and brittle. I decided to give this a try because my cuticles weren't the best either. I cannot believe the moisture and healing this creme does for your nails and cuticles. The jar is huge so I've put some in smaller containers so I can have some for my purse and other places around the house. I'd say don't hesitate — this stuff is magic!" —mauigirl
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
11. Mighty Patches tackle those pesky pimples (white)head-on. The hydrocolloid absorbs the gunk inside, which helps speed up the healing process. If you need a pimple gone ASAP and you just can't help but pick at it, these bad boys work overnight *and* protect the zit from your wandering fingers!
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch and more. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strips, and more!
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my work day looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.79.
12. Revlon Volcanic Face Roller soaks up any excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup *without* ruining it and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers (I'm saving you money over time)!
It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!
Promising review: "As I have oily skin that typically gets worse in the warm weather, I usually buy blotting papers to remove excess oil in my T-zone. Those work fine, but THIS product is absolutely ingenious! Not only does it work beautifully without disturbing my makeup, it’s reusable, easy to clean, and most importantly to me, it is so much more eco-friendly! I highly recommend this to all my oily-skinned beauties out there!" —GodivaRn
Get it from Amazon for $8.90.