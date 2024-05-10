Say Farewell To Daily Inconveniences And Hello To These 33 Products To Make Things A Lil' Easier

1. A silicone tumbler ice-shaped tray because you love your agua ice cold but your straw says "no, not today" to going all the way in when you use ice cubes. The mold comes with three different sizes so you'll be able to use it for any tumbler and even stack the cubes if you'd like to!
Check out a TikTok of the tumbler ice tray in action.
Promising review: "So far, so good! Works great for 40-ounce Hydro Flask." —Vic
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three colors).
2. An oil-absorbing face roller to soak up any excess oil through the day, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers!
Promising review: "I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them) and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next. I keep one in my desk and bought a second for my purse. This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom everyday." —Jennifer Helseth
Get it from Amazon for $10.87.
3. A set of cowboy straw toppers that'll be the yee to your haw because not only will they protect your straw from germs, dust, and all the other icky stuff that lingers in the air but also add a lil' whimsy to your tumblers — we love a cute and practical product!
Check out a TikTok of the straw toppers in action.
Promising review: "So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or getting germs on it! plus it’s really cute." —JennA
Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A "Magic Tap" automatic drink dispenser because having to grab that big ol' gallon of milk or OJ in the morning is extra work you shouldn't have to go through. This gadget will easily slide into any jug and you just have to press your cup against the trigger for a refreshing drink.
BTW, it doesn't work on carbonated bevs!
Check out a TikTok of the drink dispenser in action.
Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase. Our two little ones (5- and 3-years-old) can now easily fill their own drinks. We also purchased a dual cereal dispenser from Amazon, so now the kids can get their own breakfast cereal with milk!" —April M. Ramos
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in four colors and in multipacks).
5. A set of water-absorbent wristbands to prevent water from dripping down your arms *cringes in wet sleeves* and from pooling up by your feet as you're washing your face over the sink. They'll prevent any liquid from trickling down your arm so you won't have to change PJs every time you do your skincare routine.
Promising reviews: "I got so frustrated when I went to wash off my makeup at night and water rolled down to my elbow and got the sink/floor wet. I saw somebody with something similar and knew I needed these. I love them." —Anissa
"Love these! Never been happier to wash my face in my life. I absolutely hate water running down my arms and these are perfect for this issue and have been! I’m also plus size and have had no issue putting these on. Love the colors too!" —Vivian
Get a four-pair set from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight color combinations).
6. A sheet of 100 adhesive, sound-dampening bumpers because waking up to the sound of your roommate, partner, or kids slamming the pantry door shut after grabbing a snack at 4 a.m. (or vice versa) is just. so. agitating. Just stick these to the inside of all your cabinet doors and you'll never be rudely awakened by any night owls again.
Promising review: "Best thing I have ever bought for my kitchen. Say goodbye to the heinous noise of slamming cabinets. My mother is notorious for just letting go of the cabinets and letting them slam shut, so before she came to visit I installed these and I couldn't have been happier. They keep the noise to a minimum and likely help to improve the longevity of the cabinet doors by reducing the impact. They are easy to install (although time consuming for all the cabinets in the kitchen) and mine have not fallen off after five months of use. When installing, I pressed them onto the cabinet hard for a 30 count before letting go. I think this is required to make them long-lasting. My father installed these at his home after he visited and his fell off because he just placed them on the cabinets like a sticker. After installing a second with the same method I used, he has not had any fall off." —Dave Carlson
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
7. A portable hair tie hub so you'll never have to ask anyone for a hair tie again. This baby can hold at least three of 'em, and probably even more, so the next time you're out with your besties and it's way too hot, you'll feel like Oprah handing them out — "you get one, you get one, everybody gets one!"
Hair Tie Hub is a small business that specializes in hair tie organizing keychains. Each carries three hair ties and easily attaches to gym bags, purses, keys, and more!
Promising review: "If you're anything like us, you are always forgetting a hair tie. Adding this to my keychain has been very useful. We are never having to scrounge around a purse or the car for one when we need it." —Muhammad Wasiq Maskeen
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors).
8. A bottle-emptying cap because the struggle to get out every last drop from a bottle is so real *cries in wasted shampoo*. Just attach it onto any lid, flip it, and let gravity do the rest for you.
See one TikToker's positive review here!
Each kit includes three adapters in different sizes to fit pretty much any bottle.
Promising review: "Well worth it! Think of all the product in bottles you waste every year by not using something like this. It certainly covers the cost of this item! I love it!" —Rock360
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two colors and in multipacks).
9. A pill tracker so you don't have to rack your brain every day trying to remember if you took your meds already, especially if you have a Dory-like memory.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
10. Some seamless bra liners because everyone with boobs knows the struggle of the perspiration that happens down there. This bb, savior, godsend — whatever you'd like to call it — absorbs sweat *and* cushions the underwire so it doesn't dig into your skin. That's what I call a twofer!
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful tatas you've helped to care for" —Niko
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes M–XXL and in three colors or a multicolored pack).
11. A document clip that can hold up to 30 sheets of paper!? What!? You can just attach it to your laptop or monitor with the included Command strip and clip on any necessary documents while you work or study!
Promising review: "This simple item has made my life easier. It is extremely easy to install and to use. It has increased my productivity in the office when needing to refer to a hard document. When not in use, you can easily hide it behind your screen. It has two options to hold paper: one that you can just stick in and the other to clip on some documents." —Elee the Lawyer
Get it from Amazon for $8.15.
12. A car cup holder extender because it's all fun and games until you hear a *THUD* as your precious Hydro Flask baby goes from the passenger seat to the floor. Well not to fret, this savior will allow you to keep your bottle within arm's reach and safe and secure because it'll actually fit in the cup holder!
Promising review: "I have a giant, 40-oz. Owala stainless-steel bottle and a giant stainless steel Stanley brand coffee mug that fit beautifully in this cup holder extender! Now, my bottle isn't rolling around on the floor or all the way in the backseat where I can't reach it. I can actually enjoy drinking my coffee again instead of sealing it up and waiting until I get to work to drink it. It's expensive but it's well made and easy to put together. I really want a second one for my other car but I'm not sure I can justify the expense for the short amount of time I spend in that car!" —Vixxm
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four sizes).
13. A hands-free portable phone charger if your low battery notification sends you into panic mode every. darn. day. and it's only 12 p.m. This is wayyy better than your typical charger because it doesn't require a cord *and* it's super lightweight!
Promising review: "I used these several times for the past year, traveling for business and leisure. It is always a challenge to find an outlet at the airport since some airports do not offer a charging station. Using those types can also be a security risk. That's why I love using these portable chargers. They are lightweight and fit in my travel handbag/or small backpack pocket. The portable chargers take about 30–35 minutes to fully charge if dead. Once charged, they charge fast and hold a charge for many hours." —J
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors and in two-packs).
14. A fast-acting, refillable plug-in fly trap so you can finally capture those annoying little pests that insist on zooming past your ear but you're never able to capture. This little thing will attract flies, moths, and gnats with a light and trap 'em on the back so you don't have to see them every day.
Check out a TikTok of the plug-in fly trap in action.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough wonderful things about these handy little bug catchers! They are simple to use, cheap to refill, and catch a ton of small bugs and flies. I have eight of them now, all around my house! It’s a little gross how many tiny flying insects are around…but it makes me feel a lot better now that I have these!" —Chris H.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $23.71.
15. Anti-slip silicone glasses sleeves because having to push your glasses back up every five seconds is just so darn annoying. Just slip these onto the arms and protect your frames from ever hitting the floor again!
Promising review: "I was a little dubious about these, but my daughter's glasses were always falling off her face and to the floor, so if I could spend a couple of bucks to save her expensive glasses, it was worth a shot. In fact, because you get five pairs, I put a set on my glasses, and I'll be darned if they don't work really well. They add a little bit of bulk to your glasses so if you're extremely fashion-conscious, it's not like tape-on-the-bridge nerdy, but it's there. But if you're more concerned about having your glasses feel like they're going to stay put on your head, then you'll like these. They aren't too thick so you don't really notice them on your ears. In fact, because of the soft silicone, they actually result in less of the occasional soreness I would get from my glasses on my ears sometimes." —Domenico Bettinelli
Get a pack of five pairs from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three colors).
16. A DogBuddy pooper scooper so you no longer have to pick up that warm, mush of a mess that your doggo made with a plastic bag that's a little too thin. You just have to take one of the doo doo bags and pull it over the scooper, grab the poop, and tie it up — easy peasy, you'll be less queasy.
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper in action.
DogBuddy is a small business specializing in pet care products including bowls, mats, and scoopers.
Promising review: "I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags if you’re taking a number of dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross. I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard. It holds a lot more than you’d think!" —Joslyn Cavitt
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).