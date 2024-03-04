36 Genius Products That'll Make Your Life Wayyy Easier

1. A handy little cleaning ball that you can leave in your bag to capture up any dirt, dust, or crumbs that *dare* to enter. You can also take it out of the casing and roll it around to pick up whatever is left over! This won't end up in your junk drawer, it'll just live in your bag.
Promising review: "I found out about this little gadget from a TikTok video, and I thought I'd give it a try. I usually keep some sort of snack in my purse, and as much as I try to keep the containers sealed and to keep my bags clean, I inevitably end up with those annoying little micro-crumbs at the bottom. As soon as I ordered this ball, I put it straight into my purse, and within a day or two, it was already time to wash it! It picks up a lot for being so small! Pro tip: To open it, squeeze the thick ring around the middle and it should pop apart pretty easily. Rinse off the sticky ball part with just water, then put it back together and let it air dry for a couple of hours. Good as new! I highly recommend this product. Whether you have kids or not, bags just get lint and teeny tiny little crumbs over time. Buy it!!" —Sarah Couv
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors, as well as a set of three).
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because even though you can't see your week-old pasta, doesn't mean that it's not still down there. Just toss this in the sink and let the water run — it'll help the disposal clean itself so you don't have to reach down there and do it, *ick*. Once you see the bath bomb-like blue fizz, the job is done and your sink is should be from the crusted-on gunk.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
3. A makeup spatula (as seen on Shark Tank) so you can get every cent out of your favorite beauty products. With this, you won't be cringing every time you throw out your concealer that still has a quarter left in it.
4. A set of bag sealers because there is nothing worse than looking forward to eating Hot Cheetos after a long, hard day just to munch on some stale chips. One side seals and the other side opens — the perfect snack companion.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. Believe it or not, I saw this on TikTok as an 'Amazon product you didn’t know you needed.' Since my older sons are on their own at college, they eat a lot of pre-packaged items. So we got one for each boy as a stocking stuffer. They were actually excited to try them out so the boys went in our pantry, opened new bags of chips and crackers just to re-seal them. Lol! It works pretty good for such a small device. The cutter even works so the bags that are mostly empty aren’t as big and don’t take up as much room. My husband wants one for our house now. Guess we’re getting another one." —Can7
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).
5. A super popular (100,000+ 5-star ratings!) ChomChom pet hair remover that pet owners swear by. It's just like a lint roller but without the paper so it never runs out. It's designed to pick up pet hair efficiently and once it's locked in, it doesn't go anywhere until you throw it away.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in two colors).
6. A popular, long-lasting eyeliner stamp because if you're like me and have to redo your wing a bajillion times, this is SO worth it. With this stamp you won't waste any eyeliner — all it takes is one stamp and DONE!
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
Promising review: "Got this before a trip I took a few days ago. I have never been able to do wing eyeliner properly so I was excited to try this. It's very pigmented and goes on beautifully! I've tried other liquid eyeliners before and they were so watery and not close to a dark black I wanted at all but this product was great. I did my makeup and put this eyeliner on at 9 a.m., traveled two hours, walked around a city for about three hours and it was warm so I was sweating, and then went to an NBA game. After all that time (about 16 hours!), the eyeliner was just as perfect as I had put it on! I love this product and can't wait to use it more often!" —Elizabeth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
7. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods to finally rid your machine of old grinds and residue. Just pop it in like you would with a K-Cup and let it run. It'll help extend your Keurig's lifespan and make your coffee taste super-duper fresh!
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
8. An anti-soggy cereal bowl because no one should have to eat Cinnamon Toast *Crunch*less. It separates solids and liquids and can also be used for chips and dips, curry and rice, and anything else you despise eating soggy.
Promising review: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." —Sarah F.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and in packs of two or three).
9. And a two-sided travel cup so instead of having to bring both a water bottle and coffee tumbler, you just need this genius cup!
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors).
10. The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface, from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Promising review: "I always see people using this on TikTok, but the videos don’t even do it justice. The Pink Stuff made everything spotless. Counters, stoves, sinks, literally everything. Best cleaning product in the world and I will literally never use any other brand again." —Hailey Peters
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A "flossing toothbrush" that'll clean those hard-to-reach areas that most toothbrushes don't. The bristles are extra long and as thin as a strand of human hair, which makes it easy to reach in between teeth, under the gum line, and especially in crevices where cavities form. Plus, the brush is so soft — perfect for people with sensitive gums!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about them: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
12. The Car Seat Key for anyone with arthritis, carpal tunnel, or just long nails. Unclipping the buckle of your child's car seat is pretty darn hard sometimes. Luckily with this nifty tool, all you have to do is slide it over the red button and squeeze!
Promising review: "After I had my first child almost a year ago, I stopped getting acrylic nails because I couldn't get him out of his car seat without struggling or breaking a nail. I’d have to get them as an overlay or extra short. But I saw this product on TikTok and had to try it out and omg!! It works! It took me a while to figure out the best angle to get him out with it but once I did I went to the nail shop expeditiously!! Lol If you’ve been thinking about this for a while, GET IT! It’s worth it!" —Tora318
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in eight colors).