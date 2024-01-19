34 Products That'll Help Improve A Subpar Week

1. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike dishwasher magnet that's reversible so you'll have a status update on your dirty dishes in case that *ahem* someone always puts dirty plates in when everything else is clean. This is so genius it deserves a Dundie award. 🏆
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
2. A copy of Burn After Writing for your deepest. darkest. secrets. These prompts range from wholesome to spicy — to take journaling to another level. On different pages you'll have to choose between "this or that" questions, make your own bucket list, and more! Reviewers say that this book can be a great stress reliever.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
3. A TikTok remote control ring because some days you can be bothered to move *at all*. You'll be able to scroll through TikTok with just a push of a button without even moving to touch your phone. You can even use this to take pics on your phone from afar from up to 33 feet away!
Promising review: "I have a TikTok obsession, and I am thrilled with this ring! I love how versatile it is, too, where I can flip book pages on my phone and go through music as well. It’s easy to use and set up if your follow the instructions." —The Shopper around the Corner
4. A set of "robot goldfish" that you'll never have to flush down the toilet. They basically act like the real thing but without the need for feeding or cleaning.
Promising review: "I got these based on an Instagram Reel and they were completely worth it. They swim so realistically and my kids (and cats) love them! They make bath time so fun and I’ll definitely be ordering more." —savannah
5. A tear-off daily self-care calendar with a gorgeous print so you can get your day started on the right foot. Aside from planning out your day on this adorable thing, you can also write daily affirmations, reflections, and what you're thankful for!
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "I got this for my mental health when I was in a really bad place mentally and I was trying to figure out why I was having so many panic attacks. This made me feel on top of stuff and gives me something to look forward to. Super cute, super cheap, and it makes me happy." —katelyn
6. A set of vibrant fine point pens to doodle away in all the colors imaginable! Think about how cute your to-do list will look plastered in these gorgeous hues.
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
7. A set of Globbles that may be marketed towards children, but I know these would keep ME, an adult, entertained for hours. Just toss them at the wall and watch as they roll down for countless hours of fun. Plus they leave no residue behind if you want a mess-free toy for your kids — your holy grail.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could. The inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
8. An assortment of Cadbury chocolates so you won't have to fly allll the way to Europe for some ~wicked~ (*in a British accent*) candy. I'm literally salivating thinking about unwrapping one of these bars.
Each set comes with with one Curly Wurly, one Picnic, one Twirl, one Starbar, one Crunchie, one Wispa, one Dairy Milk Caramel, one Double Decker, one Dairy Milk, and one Flake.
Promising review: "While watching Matilda The Musical recently on Netflix, we saw one of the kids handing Matilda a Curly Wirly bar. Having never tried one before, I went online to fine them and happened across this box. This candy has not disappointed. Fresh and delicious!" —Barbra
9. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that'll enhance your beautiful lashes thanks to its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part: The formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 242,000 5-star ratings!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
10. A plug-in mushroom light so you can feel like you're sleeping in an enchanted forest. It activates when it's in the dark and these magical 'shrooms even change colors!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
11. A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots because these fuzzy shoes will never go out of style. Reviewers say they are just like Uggs and these babies come in so many colors! They're perfect for walking and are super duper cozy, so the winter cold is no match for your feet.
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. (and reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!)
Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." —Kamryn
12. A cow-themed cheese holder that'll make you say "holy cow" because it's *utter*ly adorable! It'll hold up to 24 slices of cheese and let's face it, looks so much better than plastic wrapping stacked in your fridge.
Promising review: "I had an old Kraft cheese container from decades ago that finally broke and I didn't think I would be able to find a replacement, but this is even better! My kids named it Daisy immediately. It is cute to have in the fridge or even bring out to the dinner table. Great quality and should last a long time." —Karen
