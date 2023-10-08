Just 28 Products That'll Help Bust Your Boredom

1. A ridiculously fun ring toss game to cure your at-home boredom and transport yourself by pretending you're on a beach playing this magnificent game. It's perfect for all ages, so grab your family for some friendly competition!
Tiki Toss is a small business that specializes in family-friendly games for home and outdoor use.
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
2. A sushi making kit so you can have an at-home omakase if you have time to kill. Think about all the endless combinations you can create!
The kit includes: two bamboo sushi mats, a rollers, two temaki rollers, a rice mold, a sushi knife, five pairs of chopsticks, two chopstick holders, a rice paddle, a rice spreader, two sauce dishes, a sushi cutting mold, and a guide book!
Promising review: "I don't usually take the time to review, but I felt the need to do so with this kit. I find it fascinated. I'm also a father of three and I find this product to be very useful, easy to use and easy to clean. This kit is beautifully selected with everything you need to make sushi. I love it!!! You must have it. Sushi came out as described and it even comes with a starter recipe and direction booklet. Great stuff!!! A+" —Salim Khan
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that has the most unique shapes combined with the most adorable designs. This baby isn't like any other — once you complete it, open the envelope to reveal extra pieces you can add onto the completed puzzle for a ~twist~ ending!
Promising review: "I bought their first puzzle for something to do over Thanksgiving a few years ago and EVERYONE loved them. Teens, parents, g'parents. It was the start of our downtime. The puzzle quality is amazing and the illusions at the end (the extra puzzle you get to put together) is SUPER FUN. The kids also liked the 'I spy' game included to find different elements of the puzzle. Now we're back for two more for summer break. My kids and I already spent about a week putting one together and it's just the right amount of challenging and gratifying. Each series has a slightly different illusion, but it's the same concept ***SPOILER*** When you finish the puzzle, you'll open up a new pack and be instructed on how to move around sections of the puzzle and get extra pieces to put together in the resulting hole. The challenge of putting together that additional puzzle without a picture is fun also." —BeantownGirl
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. Or a miniature puzzle so you can create masterpieces of your favorite foods. They come with around 70 pieces and they don't take up too much room so you can collect all of them!
Get it from Areaware for $15 (available in six styles).
5. A set of Globbles that may be marketed towards children, but I know this would keep ME, an adult, entertained for hours. Just toss them at the wall and just watch as they roll down for countless hours of fun. Plus they leave no residue behind if you want a mess-free toy for your kids — your holy grail.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could. The inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $11.99.
6. A ridiculously popular Cat Dancer toy so you can entertain yourself while you watch Whiskers chase this little thing around.
If you're not totally convinced that your cat will love this, check out over 500 review videos and photos of these furballs having the time of their lives!
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
Get it from Amazon for $3.90.
7. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic to sing your pretty little heart out. Just be careful if you're belting "I Will Always Love You" at 4 a.m. — your neighbors may not love that.
Promising review: "You don't understand, TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+-year-old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must-have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in 13 colors).
8. A ~Mystical Fire~ colorant so you can turn your fire into a mesmerizing light show — so magical it's like witchcraft. I don't think you could ever get bored watching these colorful flames.
Promising review: "Mystical Fire Colorant is amazing. For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement...but this stuff is really neat. I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet and the colors were so good — seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs of Mystical Fire on hand." —TeNe
Get it from Amazon for $6.85.
9. A gorgeous paint-by-number kit for anyone who has time to kill and a whole lot of patience. All you have to do is paint inside the lines with the designated colors and you'll turn into Picasso — even if you don't have an artistic bone in your body.
The kit includes a linen canvas, four wooden brushes, a set of acrylic paints, a guide, and a reference sheet. You can also get a frame for your masterpiece here!
Promising review: "First time painting and it was so much fun. Just put some classical music on after work and started painting. Took me five days to complete working a little bit each evening. Definitely buying more of these. There was plenty of paint. Paint seemed good quality and not dried out." —Karen Kenneson
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 20 styles).
10. Or a diamond art kit to create a glorious finished piece — paint by numbers but make it ✨sparkly✨. This is perfect if you want to try your hand at crafting but are scared of making a mess. There is no need to panic if you mess up, just remove the diamond. And the symbols on the blank canvas make it so easy to complete.
This kit includes 12 canvases, pens, trays, glue, and diamond bags.
Promising review: "I don’t have much experience with diamond painting (this is my first attempt), but I’m amazed at how inexpensive this kit is. The pictures are all very pretty. It came complete with all the diamonds needed, as well as tools and attachments, as described." —BellyWisdom
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
11. A snarky yet hilarious coloring book that definitely puts a twist on your typical floral and mandala prints. If you simply can't adult today and deal with boring chores, this is the perfect book for you — these pages definitely say what you're thinking.
Also grab a 24-pack of colored pencils so you can start scribbling away!
Promising review: "Most fabulous coloring book ever! The illustrator and author of this coloring book nailed adulting to a T in coloring book form. It’s always a breath of fresh air to laugh about the complexities of life. So grateful I stumbled across her punny sense of humor, our crew had a blast penciling away after a long day, quite therapeutic to say the least. Sometimes ya just need to take a step back, and yet another step back, and color! ❤️" —Kimberly Rollins
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
12. A beginner's embroidery kit for adults so you can create a whimsical and adorable design. It comes with step-by-step instructions to make the process a whole lot easier!
Each kit comes with a simple design, a cotton cloth, a bamboo embroidery hoop, a little scissor, colored threads, embroidery needles, and instructions, so you should be raring to go when it arrives!
Promising review: "I’ve never done anything like this before...but I like to try new things, and I’ve just recently moved and wanted to decorate my house with some handmade decor. This kit is a great value for the price! It came with the hoop, more than enough thread, and two needles! The printed pattern is very clear and easy to follow, and the little sheet of instructions on what stitch to use and how to do it is clear enough (and anything I don’t understand I just watch a tutorial on YouTube). I’m about three hours into the project already and I didn’t want to put it down last night. I was up until 2 a.m. stitching away! It’s fun, simple and it’s going to look very cute next to my collection of cacti!! Thank you for a great quality product, and for allowing me to add another hobby to my ever growing stack!" —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four different patterns).
13. A pack of miracle berries that'll turn anything sour into a sweet and delightful treat. Bring out an array of tangy foods and have a tasting party!
P.S. it'll also make spicy foods taste sweet too!
Promising review: "This product is amazing! I don't know how it works exactly as I haven't done any research yet but it does in fact make sour things sweet and sweet things even sweeter. Raw sliced lemon taste like lemon candy and pineapples even sweeter, so sweet that I couldn't stand it lol. I also tried it with a shot of vodka — it didn't make it sweet but it dulled the taste and made it smoother! I can't wait to try more things!! Great product." —Michael
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
14. A bonsai starter kit so you can keep yourself busy while staying ~zen~. Plus buying a pre-planted tree is simply not as fun!
Each kit includes four types of organic seeds (Rocky Mountain Bristlecone Pine, Black Poui, Norway Spruce, and Flame Tree), four biodegradable growing pots, four expanding-soil discs, four bamboo plant markers, one bonsai clipper, and an instruction booklet.
Promising review: "I love this. My bonsai has already sprouted and it's coming along nicely. The best thing about this product is the customer service. They actually take an interest in how things are going and are willing to help you through anything. They respond personally, no form letters, and they give heartfelt responses to your questions and comments. This is definitely one of my best purchases." —G Eckberg
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
15. An Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K so you can download almost every streaming service and just sit in front of the TV for hours to keep yourself busy. Press the voice button and say "Alexa, play Grey's Anatomy" and bawl your eyes out (even though you already know what happens).
The Alexa feature can find shows, launch apps, and even dim the lights so you don't have to move.
Promising review: "Hey there, fellow couch potatoes! Let me tell you about the Fire TV Stick 4K, a tiny but mighty streaming superhero that's swooped in to save my evenings from boredom. This little gadget packs a punch, delivering brilliant 4K quality that's so clear, you'll feel like you're in the middle of the action. And the TV and smart home controls? It's like having a genie in a stick, granting your every command with a simple press of a button! Forget channel surfing; now you can dive into oceans of free and live TV, making your binge-watching sessions a breeze. Gone are the days of fumbling with all those remotes — the Fire TV Stick 4K has got you covered. So, grab your comfiest blanket, a bucket of popcorn, and get ready to embark on endless adventures through the magical world of streaming. Trust me, you won't look back!" —Matt B
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.