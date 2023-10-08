Just 28 Products That'll Help Bust Your Boredom

Each kit comes with a simple design, a cotton cloth, a bamboo embroidery hoop, a little scissor, colored threads, embroidery needles, and instructions, so you should be raring to go when it arrives!

Promising review: "I’ve never done anything like this before...but I like to try new things, and I’ve just recently moved and wanted to decorate my house with some handmade decor. This kit is a great value for the price! It came with the hoop, more than enough thread, and two needles! The printed pattern is very clear and easy to follow, and the little sheet of instructions on what stitch to use and how to do it is clear enough (and anything I don’t understand I just watch a tutorial on YouTube). I’m about three hours into the project already and I didn’t want to put it down last night. I was up until 2 a.m. stitching away! It’s fun, simple and it’s going to look very cute next to my collection of cacti!! Thank you for a great quality product, and for allowing me to add another hobby to my ever growing stack!" —Abby

Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four different patterns).