45 Products That Reviewers Called Their “Holy Grail"

Promising review: "These pillows are amazing. I've been sleeping on them for a month, and they are worth every penny. I've used other pillows that cost far more that were much less comfortable. They're solid, but soft; firm, but fluffy. And the tag is along the top edge, not on the end, so it doesn't poke you or make a rough spot on the edge of the pillowcase. The holy grail of pillows. When washed, they come out uniform and evenly filled, not lumpy or with all of the filling moved to one side. If anything, they felt even better after being washed than before. It does take a while to dry them because the gel filling seems to hold water like a sponge, but a couple of long cycles in the dryer did the trick. I can't speak to their longevity after such a brief experience, but so far there's nothing to complain about." —M. Nichols

