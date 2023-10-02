45 Products That Reviewers Called Their “Holy Grail"

1. A nail-strengthening cream to help renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, the calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising review: "Achieved holy grail status. My entire life I have had very weak nails that split. Regular manicures aren't helpful, neither are supplements or a healthy diet. No underlying health issues to contribute to this. I bought this a month ago on a recommendation. I'm pretty amazed that within three days I saw a significant improvement with the cuticles and my nails have been getting stronger ever since. For the first time ever my nails look healthy and strong and I can wear polish and still see benefits. Some of the reviews talk about a weird cherry smell but I think I have a reformulated one that smells light and pleasant, like shea butter. I have since bought two more...one for the office and one for my car. GAME CHANGER!" —R. Weber
2. A pair of cooling pillows that are filled with the softest down alternative to give you a magical night of sleep. They're made of breathable cotton so you won't wake up in the middle of the night drenched with sweat.
Promising review: "These pillows are amazing. I've been sleeping on them for a month, and they are worth every penny. I've used other pillows that cost far more that were much less comfortable. They're solid, but soft; firm, but fluffy. And the tag is along the top edge, not on the end, so it doesn't poke you or make a rough spot on the edge of the pillowcase. The holy grail of pillows. When washed, they come out uniform and evenly filled, not lumpy or with all of the filling moved to one side. If anything, they felt even better after being washed than before. It does take a while to dry them because the gel filling seems to hold water like a sponge, but a couple of long cycles in the dryer did the trick. I can't speak to their longevity after such a brief experience, but so far there's nothing to complain about." —M. Nichols
3. A bottle of Tower 28 SOS Spray to rejuvenate and refresh your face throughout the day (with or without makeup) whenever your skin starts to feel a little irritated and starts screaming SOS. The hypochlorous acid, a natural ingredient your skin produces, acts as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial to soothe your beautiful skin.
Tower 28 is an Asian woman-owned business designed for sensitive skin. Their products are free of any sensitivity-causing ingredients, and are also vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "Holy grail! I purchased this product a few times because it is just sooo good!! It really helped brighten up my skin and make it feel fresh and healthy. I have some scarring and redness on some areas of my face and I do notice a lot of it has disappeared, which I’m really happy about. I use SOS best at night time before bed. 10/10 recommend :)" —lannnniee
4. A highly rated pet urine stain-removing spray because your poor carpet doesn't deserve to stink or stain. Instead of yelling, "bad dog!" you'll be screaming, "amazing stain remover!" Spray and soak any mess your lil' stinker decides to make, and just like that, gone.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
Promising review: "Let me tell you, I cannot recommend this product enough! I've found my holy grail in combating odors and stains caused by my furry friends. The moment it arrived, I put it to the test and was amazed at how quickly it eliminates stains and odors. This is not just a product, it's magic in a bottle. Pet owners, be ready to have your world turned around. It's a game-changer!" —Michelle
5. A fan-favorite Essence Lash Princess Mascara to enhance your beautiful lashes with its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part, the formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 239,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I have found my holy grail mascara! Most days, I dont wear any makeup, except for mascara — this is perfect for that or a more dramatic look. This mascara provides length and volume with a good wand to separate lashes. It dries to a soft, feathery texture. This stuff stays put! It has stood the test of rubbing, itchy/watering eyes from allergy symptoms, crying, running through rain, sleeping in make up — all without smudging, flaking or clumping. This version doesn't claim to be waterproof, though water and my regular cleanser are not enough, I have to use eye makeup remover to clean it off thoroughly." —Lindsey M.
6. A rejuvenating eye cream that uses all-natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "Seriously, try this eye cream! Holy grail status. I don’t think I’ve ever left a review on Amazon before. This eye cream is THAT good. I was a makeup artist for years and am still a product junkie. I’ve been using an eye cream daily since I was 19 (over a decade), so have tried lots of brands, and this stuff is phenomenal! It’s now become my go-to cream for my face, eyes, neck, AND décolletage. My skin veers towards dry and I haven’t found a face cream I like as much as this that isn’t $75, so I just use it all over. The jar is big enough for that and a little goes a LONG way. Use this cream twice a day for the eyes — in the morning under the eye and before bed under the eye and also on the eye lid up to the brow bone — and you will fall in love, too." —L.R.
7. OR a vegan Maybelline dark circle treatment concealer for when you "accidentally" stayed up until 6 a.m. watching Succession but you can't have your boss knowing. It's medium coverage and lasts for up to 12 hours (and keeps your skin moisturized!).
It has an antimicrobial cushion applicator so you can dispense concealer and immediately apply it without a mess.
Promising review: "Absolutely holy grail concealer. Look no more!! Great coverage, lightweight, easy to spread. Dries down to a light non greasy skin like texture. Hazelnut and tan are the perfect color for a medium deep woman of color. I have both. Shade already contains salmon correcting pigments which truly combat black or grayish discoloration. Never grey or oxidized and does not shift or crease. My permanent go to forever ever. Surprisingly great unusual applicator that does not over apply or clog. Cannot say enough about how light and skinlike the texture is. A dream for summertime! Buy This Now." —GEM
8. A Bug Bite Thing (as seen on Shark Tank) to always keep with you in case those HORRIBLE bugs decide to attack you. Place the suction on top of your bug bite and 🪄abracadabra🪄 — it removes the venom that the evil bug left behind. No more swelling or itching, so you can go about your day without anything bothering you.
Promising review: "This is the holy grail for bug bites. Here’s a little tidbit I think everyone should know. On the bites that still itch, use the smaller section side and hold the suction for 30 seconds, if still bothering do again for another 30 seconds. I find that works extremely well for the stubborn bites. I swear once you get the hang of this you’ll want to buy it for all your loved ones and never have one out of reach during the summer months." —Aloni
9. A tube of Youthforia Blush that reacts to the pH of your skin to create the perfect color for your skin tone so you don't have to worry about buying the wrong shade! It's a vegan and cruelty-free blush that's safe to sleep in so if you *accidentally* pass out in it after a long night, that's totally okay!
Youthforia is a woman-owned small biz that aims to make makeup that's so good for your skin you can sleep in it. The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months!
Promising review: "New holy grail. I have seen this product a ton of times on TikTok but have held off on buying it because I found it to be a little pricey. I am soooo glad I ended up buying it because it does exactly what it claims to and is incredibly long-lasting! Feels like skincare going on but holds up like great high end-blush!" —Jordan
10. A hot-to-cold coffee device for those who need iced lattes even in the winter (guilty!) since it can chill drinks in just 60 seconds. Psst, it can also chill wine — um, yes please!
Promising review: "This product is my holy grail. I set it up the night before, pour my hot coffee in it in the morning, leave for one minute, and done. It really does make your hot coffee ICE COLD. I’d highly recommend this to all my iced coffee lovers out there :)" —reg
11. A MakeUp Eraser that removes ALL makeup (yes, even waterproof makeup) with just water. WATER. The other side exfoliates your face and afterwards you can just toss it into the laundry with everything else.
When I found out about The MakeUp Eraser I immediately bought it and I wish I did sooner! I stopped using single-use makeup wipes and I've saved sooo much money. It feels so soft on my skin and all it takes is a few swipes to remove everything. I can use it a few times before washing it and if I don't have a load of laundry to do, I just wash the towel with face wash and everything comes right out!
Promising review: "This product is the holy grail for makeup removal. Seriously, save your eyes from the tugging and abuse when taking off eye makeup, and just buy this. If you use it with a bit of micellar water, it’s even easier. But I promise, the microfiber material is so much softer on your skin than the cotton cloths. Highly recommend!" —Grace
12. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper so you can feel like the next Gordon Ramsay. It comes with four interchangeable blades, so this multi-functioning gadget can chop, spiralize, and slice veggies instantly so you don't have to. Plus it has a built-in storage container that'll leave your kitchen ~mess free~.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Holy grail. I love it. I was just chopping away lol. It's so easy to use and clean. I’m a plant-based vegan so this is a lifesaver." —Jadey
13. A pack of oil blotting sheets that's so lightweight you can bring it with you wherever you go. One sheet is enough for your entire face and will soak up any excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh.
Promising review: "These are my holy grail!!! They absorb oil like nobody's business. I have super oily skin and I use two sheets to get my whole face. I always keep them in my purse. I usually wear a full face and this doesn't disturb my makeup." —Theresa :)
