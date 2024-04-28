If You're Thriving In Your "Lazy Girl" Era, Check Out These 38 Products

This handy spray is a wrinkle remover, static remover, odor eliminator, fabric refresher, and an ironing aid. All you have to do is spray the garment, tug it a bit, smooth it out, and hang it up. Within minutes, it should be good to go!

Promising review: "This spray really helps when I get a little lazy and can't steam my clothes. It does a very good job. It smells fresh and clean. I will surely buy more when I finish this bottle. It has saved me some time trying to get to work!" —xly

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.19 (available in other multipacks, different sizes, and two scents).