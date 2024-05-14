25 Products For Anyone Searching For Solutions To Skincare Issues

1. Saem hydrating eye stick helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide — all without oils. If you feel like nothing gets rid of those all-nighter eye bags, this will be your savior. For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
2. And! LilyAna Naturals eye cream uses all-natural and vegan ingredients to help reduce dark circles. Reviewers have claimed that this eye cream has made their bags and fine lines ~vanish~.
Promising review: "Seriously, try this eye cream! Holy grail status. I don’t think I’ve ever left a review on Amazon before. This eye cream is THAT good. I was a makeup artist for years. I’ve been using an eye cream daily since I was 19 (over a decade), so have tried lots of brands, and this stuff is phenomenal! It’s now become my go-to cream for my face, eyes, neck, AND décolletage. My skin veers towards dry and I haven’t found a face cream I like as much as this that isn’t $75, so I just use it all over. The jar is big enough for that and a little goes a LONG way. Use this cream twice a day for the eyes — in the morning under the eye and before bed under the eye and also on the eye lid up to the brow bone — and you will fall in love, too." —L.R.
3. Revlon Volcanic Face Roller soaks up any excess oil, leaving your skin feeling fresh. The best part(s)? It can be used on a full face of makeup *without* ruining it and is reusable so you don't have to keep buying blotting papers!
It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!
Promising review: "As I have oily skin that typically gets worse in the warm weather, I usually buy blotting papers to remove excess oil in my T-zone. Those work fine, but THIS product is absolutely ingenious! Not only does it work beautifully without disturbing my makeup, it’s reusable, easy to clean, and most importantly to me, it is so much more eco-friendly! I highly recommend this to all my oily-skinned beauties out there!" —GodivaRn
4. Bio-Oil uses natural oils (vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender, and sunflower) to reduce the appearance of battle scars over time on all skin tones and textures. It's like a magician performing a long-term disappearing act!
Promising reviews: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." —sarah_baerah
5. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub exfoliates dry and rough bumps for smoother skin. This scrub can also help decongest pores and remove dead flakes. It's vegan and cruelty free and safe for all types of skin!
Promising review: "Holy grail for KP arms and strawberry legs. I have tried EVERYTHING on my KP in the last 30 years, and nothing has ever worked this well and this easily. I use it two or three times a week in the shower and finish with a light moisturizer when I get out. And that's all it took to completely change my skin to silky smooth! I would pay $100 for a tube of this — it would be worth it to me. Total Holy Grail status." —Houston Mommy
6. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap helps restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and give your skin that glow it deserves. Its hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric formula can be applied anywhere on your body — including your bikini area!
Promising review: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
7. CeraVe hydrating cleanser cleanses skin of all types from excess oils gently *without* stripping your skin of natural moisture. It's formulated with three ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help your skin stay hydrated! Who knew it was possible for a cleanser to actually clear your skin without drying it out?!
Watch someone test it out on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "Doesn’t dry my skin out at all! I can totally feel a difference in how my skin feels when I use this compared to other washes. I have super sensitive eczema ridden skin, and my eczema is especially flared up around my eyes and this doesn’t burn them or irritate them at all! I also struggle with acne and this has helped me with that as well! I wish I would’ve found this sooner!!" —Bridget Z.
8. Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream helps smooth and tighten skin with its caffeine and guaraná extract formula. Reviewers rave about how it helps reduce their appearance of stretch marks (if that's something you're looking to address — but remember you look fab 🎶 just the way you are 🎶)! Plus, it has a pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent...oops, that just made my mouth water.
Caffeine is an antioxidant that can brighten skin complexion and temporarily reduce stretch marks and cellulite appearance, if that's something you want to do. Read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic!
Promising review: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-sized lotion as well, as the current, the mini lotion stays in my purse." —Elizabeth
9. And! Truly Beauty boob polish firms and tightens skin around your boobies (if that's something you're looking to do). Its acai and retinol formula helps smooth skin while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and stretch marks (not that you need it because you. are. a. snack!).
Promising review: "I love the color, smell, and consistency! I definitely notice a difference. My skin is soooo soft and glowy!" —Dianna c.
10. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick removes whiteheads and blackheads *and* exfoliates your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
11. Mighty Patches tackle those pesky pimples (white)head-on. The hydrocolloid absorbs the gunk inside, which helps speed up the healing process. If you need a pimple gone ASAP and you just can't help but pick at it, these bad boys work overnight *and* protect the zit from your wandering fingers!
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch and more. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strips, and more!
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my work day looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
12. Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen protects your skin with its SPF 40. True to its name, it really is ~unseen~ and doesn't leave a white cast, and it's not greasy either.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown is a proud member of the Supergoop fan club:
"I've been using this sunscreen at least once daily since my mom gifted it to me two Christmases ago, and have every intention to keep using it for years. A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. After several years of stubbornly trying (and failing) to find a decent, oily-skin-friendly, non-greasy drugstore option, I've caved to this pricier kind because literally none of the six or seven other options I tried even compared to this.
"Every time I've worn makeup since I got it, I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it. You can see the texture and color in the photo above; it really does go on completely clear. And it's water- and sweat-resistant for 40 minutes!"
