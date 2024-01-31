1. A Flick Stick, aka a waterproof eyeliner stamp that creates a perfect wing — because if you're like me and usually have to redo your eyeliner a bajillion times, this is SO worth it. With this, you won't waste any time; all it takes is one stamp and DONE!
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising reviews: "I do a thousand things a day, at a thousand miles per hour and I wanted to keep my love for makeup alive without it feeling like a burden or taking too much time in the morning and this helped me so much. I've always struggled to get even wings with my liner and I'm really glad I got these because now they're pretty spot-on, every time!!" —Sunny315
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
2. A runaway alarm clock for those of you who "accidentally" snooze your alarm one too many times. You'll no longer be guilty of that, because this bad boy will play music and roll around until it's picked up. There will be no. more. tardies!
Includes four AA batteries.
Promising review: "This is the most amazing ALARM clock EVER!! I have had trouble for years waking up on time, but not any more thanks to this alarm clock!! You can't help but jump out of bed to the alien sounds and runaway movements of the clock. It's annoying at 5 a.m. BUT it does what it's supposed to do...WAKE YOU UP!! I will never live without this clock!!!" —MC Florida
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors).
3. A cold brew coffee maker that's perfect for the "iced coffee only" drinker who deals with the morning time crunch. With this, all you need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and leave it in the fridge overnight. It'll be ready to drink the next day!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment three-quarters full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
4. Or a hot-to-cold coffee device for those who need iced lattes even in the winter. (Guilty!) It can chill drinks in just *60 seconds*, and psst...it can also chill wine — um, yes please!
Promising review: "Got this as a gift for Father's Day, and it turned out better than expected! My dad likes drip coffee, but it's too hot to drink it black right away, so he used to let it cool in his mug on the way to work, but that takes too long. Now he keeps this in the freezer, pours the coffee from the pot into this, and then immediately pours it into his mug, and it's the perfect temperature. Gives this thing a quick rinse and back in the freezer for tomorrow. Simple, but it works and saves valuable time in the morning." —becca
Get it from Amazon for $11.81+ (available in five colors).
5. A popular-on-TikTok set of matte hair claws so you can put your hair up with a looser look compared to rubber bands. They'll have you looking put-together in just seconds! Plus they come in so many cute colors, they'll add some ~spice~ to your locks.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde says: "I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I was doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I exclusively use these!"
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in 12 styles).
6. A RobeCurls heatless hair curler set to style and curl damp hair overnight so you can save time the next day and hopefully catch a few more ZZZs. Plus, you can save your poor arms from holding up a curling rod! Reviewers are raving about how the curls last all day — all you have to do is wrap your hair around ONE band.
You'll get the satin curler and two scrunchies in the set.
RobeCurls is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools.
Promising review: "New favorite hair tool. These curls last all day and I LOVE that it takes me 30 seconds in the morning to style my hair and walk out the door." —Jacobson
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors).
7. A set of magnetic lashes because the struggle of trying to put on falsies every day is too real. Thanks to the magnetic eyeliner these come with, you won't have to spend countless hours trying to put them on — just stick them on your eyelids. They're perfect for all eye shapes and come in all types of styles and volumes!
Promising review: "These eyelashes save me so much time in the morning. No longer applying mascara, waiting for it to dry, then curling with an eyelash curler to set. These magnetic eyelashes are fantastic, easy to apply, and stay on for hours. They even stay on in the wind. I can attest to this as I live on a lake, and it is frequently windy. You will not be disappointed, and you will love the value and quality of the lashes." —Ann T
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four different pack sizes).
8. A rustic entryway shelf to hang up your keys and bag instead of tossing them on the couch so you can easily grab-and-go in the hectic a.m. Plus, it'll make your entry wall look ~fab~ with all the decor you can put up on the shelf.
Distressed Me Not is a small business based in Knightdale, North Carolina created by Sally Harmon. They specialize in *handmade* wood shelving and decor AND have over 50,000 sales on Etsy!
Promising review: "Absolutely love this piece! We had been looking for something to hang our keys, hats, coats, etc on for ages and this has been perfect! Also just great looking!" —Jackie Flickinger
Get it from Distressed Me Not on Etsy for $19+ (available in 11 sizes and 11 wood stains).
9. An adorable TikTok-famous magnetic cloud key holder that def *won't* rain on your parade. Just stick your keychain on here when you get home so the next time you leave, you're not frantically searching for it.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.78.
10. A Tile Mate so when you're about to leave for work and you've just been searching and searching for your keys, you can just tap into the app on your phone and ring the Tile to hear its little jingle. You can attach one to basically anything and track its last known location with both iOS and Android devices!
The Bluetooth connection works up to 250 feet and if you're further than that, no worries! You can check the app to see the last known location. Or, if you happen to lose your phone, you can double-tap the Tile to find it! If you want to keep track of your wallet and can't connect a keychain to it, check out the Tile Slim.
Promising review: "Buy it. Just buy it. Have you ever been late and unorganized and you have everything but your keys? This little sucker can be activated through your phone and the keys sing a little song. You ever lose your phone but know where your keys are? You can use this to find your phone as well. I use it more to find my phone than my keys." —Manda Moore
Get it from Amazon for $24.88+ (available in two colors and two- and three- packs).
11. A well-loved "defunk" spray for those days when your hair smells a lil ~funky~ and you have no time to shower. Its plant extract formula helps to neutralize odors so you'll be smelling like fresh lavender and chamomile — aka no one will know it's been a week since you've washed your hair.
Uncle Funky's Daughter is a Black woman-owned company that was acquired by Renee Morris in 2014. She has used her own 20+-year natural-hair journey to expand the natural haircare line.
Promising review: "Smells so good and is not overbearing at all. I've tried a lot on my locks and this is the best I've found in five years!" —Loe55
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. Or a fragrant mist so even when you don't have time to shower, you'll smell ah-ma-zing. Just spray it all over your hair and body and get through the day knowing you smell dandy.
Promising review: "I was looking for something to spray on days I didn't wash my hair. This is WONDERFUL! It smells like the tropics. I just got it and already have had so many compliments." —Meredith Coartney
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in nine scents).
13. A refreshening clothing spray for those days when you NEED to wear your lucky shirt but you haven't washed it in days? weeks? months? Don't worry, this will refresh your clothes by eliminating odors *and* releasing wrinkles!
Promising review: "Great product. First time user. I travel a lot for work, wearing casual dress pants and sport jackets, dress shirts, etc. I can spray and hang for 15–20 minutes and the clothing looks great. The smell is nice and mild, and the wrinkle-resistance lasts most of the day. Very impressed and will recommend in future." —Tech Guy1987
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a pack of three or four).
14. Or a Downy wrinkle-release spray because who has the time or energy to pull out an ironing board? Not you! Just give your clothes a few sprays and it'll have 'em looking fresh-pressed.
This handy spray is a wrinkle remover, static remover, odor eliminator, fabric refresher, and an ironing aid. All you have to do is spray the garment, tug it a bit, smooth it out, and hang it up. Within minutes, it should be good to go!
Promising review: "As a college student with a full course load, I'm in and out of my room all the time. This helps me keep my clothes wrinkle-free without having to waste time ironing them. It's also great as it leaves a VERY nice smell on my clothes." —Seth
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.14 (available in other multipacks, different sizes, and two scents).