These 35 Products Must Have Been Designed By Masterminds

Oh and did I forget to mention they'll also give you some of the support and comfort that regular bras give!? You'll get the benefits of a bra without the wires *or* straps — a HUGE WIN!



Promising review: "I’ve tried so many nipple covers over the years and these are just in a league of their own! They stick and don’t move (sweat, clothes, moisturizer etc — nothing budges them) but then they also peel off so easily. It’s magic. They are completely seamless and my husband (without prompting) said they looked like a second skin on. I’ve got quite 'triangular' boobs and they completely mold to the shape and look like I just have no nipples lol. Only when I’m suuuuuper cold do any level of nipple start to show through and even then it’s minimal. They’re more pricey than others I’ve bought before but so worth it. The others were one and done — these have held up through several wears and are still in perfect condition. Will repurchase as soon as they wear out without a doubt! No more bras!" —Alison

Get a set from Amazon for $18.88+ (available in five shades, a lifting option, and two sizes: one that fits cups A–C and one that fits cups D+).