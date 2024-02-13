40 Products So Beloved And Effective That Even Indecisive People Will Smash "Add To Cart"

1. A set of heat-retaining socks that claim to keep your feet seven times warmer than your typical crew socks. Trust me, during the midst of this freezing winter, you're going to add these to your shopping cart in the blink of an eye.
Promising review: "These socks have just changed my life. I am not even kidding. I suffer all of the time from feet that are painfully cold when the temperature outside is anything less than about 75 degrees F. It is horrible. I wear double socks with slippers; still have cold feet. Always having them tucked under a few thick blankets while watching TV, etc., but still feeling the cold in my feet. Well, I saw the reviews and ordered these. I put them on this evening, put on my usual slippers, and shortly after I felt like I had an electric heater inside my socks. They feel so very warm and toasty. I have never had a sock that could do this. Even thick wool socks don’t do this. MY FEET ARE ACTUALLY WARM which is something that rarely ever happens. I am in LOVE with these socks. I could kiss whoever invented them." —Linda Marie Nutter
Get a three-pack of women's sizes from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes 5–9 and 8–13) and men's sizes for $27.99 (available in sizes 7–12 and 12–15).
2. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from basically any surface, from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of bandwagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard-bristle toothbrush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral buildup, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super-fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Overall very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A portable car vacuum so you can clean all the dirt and leaves your shoes dragged in. It has a flathead nose extension for those hard-to-reach areas, an extension tube for narrow crevices, and even a brush head for carpets and upholstery. Say hello to your shiny, new-looking car!
Promising review: "So I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course I bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully. The cord is super long — I drive an '08 Prius and I still had cord left after I swept in the trunk! The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag which everything fits in and a nice car air freshener! I love this product, it works very well." —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available with or without a cord and in two colors).
4. A "flossing toothbrush" that'll clean the hard-to-reach spots that most toothbrushes don't. The bristles are extra long and as thin as a strand of human hair, which makes it easy to reach in between teeth, under the gum line, and especially in crevices where cavities form. Plus, the brush is so soft — perfect for people with sensitive gums!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
5. A super lightweight retractable folding stool so you can sit down anywhere and everywhere because it's so easy to tote around. It's perfect for camping, parties, and even waiting in line at Costco for a hotdog (okay maybe not that, but my point is that you *could*).
Check out a TikTok of the retractable stool in action.
Promising review: "As an engineer, I am a sucker for smart designs. And this is so ingenious, I was blown away. At 2.4 lbs, it's probably the lightest way of getting a portable seat. And it opens up literally in two seconds. No extending metal legs or having to press on metal clips to collapse them, as with regular travel stools. And it feels pretty sturdy, not wobbly at all when I sat on it. The 10" seat is just the right size for being comfortable. And it collapses in a 10" x 2.5" cylinder (also literally in two seconds) that fits in the outside pocket of my carry-on. You do need both hands, but that's true of any folding chair. Perfect for my wife who cannot stand for long in security or immigration lines. And you need hardly any space to set it up (unlike folding chair/stools). So perfect to open up when standing in busy lines." —Serge
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
6. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to enhance your beautiful lashes thanks to its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part: The formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 244,000 5-star ratings!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that can remove years of staining and only takes 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sherri Blanchard
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
8. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods to finally rid your machine of old grinds and residue. Just pop it in like you would with a K-Cup and let it run. It can extend your Keurig's lifespan and make your coffee taste super-duper fresh!
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
9. An adorably encouraging daily planner so you can jot down affirmations and your to-do list rather than keeping it all stored in that noggin of yours. You can even track your water intake and fitness plan throughout your hectic day.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These notepads helped me reframe and focus everyday working from home during the pandemic. I used to use a daily planner but working from home changed how I need to plan my work tasks, and personal tasks. I found this helpful for both!" —kristenjoann
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in eight other styles).
10. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds to bump to "Greedy" — and guess what, they're completely waterproof. They pair easily and when you put them in your ears, you'll get up to 10 hours of playtime (45 hours with the wireless charging case)!
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).