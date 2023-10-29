23 Problem-Solving Products For A Cleaner Car

1. A car vacuum cleaner to clean all the dirt and leaves your shoes dragged in. It has a flathead nose extension for those hard-to-reach areas, an extension tube for narrow crevices, and even a brush head for carpets and upholstery. Say hello to your shiny, new-looking car!
Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter. The cord attaches to the 12v aux outlet.
Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. Two kids + snacks in a mini van = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong, and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up Goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors and with or without a cord).
2. A trash container for all those empty cups and wrappers that fester on the floor of your car. It comes with adjustable straps for security and is lined with mesh pockets. The cute and convenient design of the trashcan will give you a reason to throw stuff away in a proper place.
Promising Review: "I use to throw my trash in the side pocket of my door and hoped that I would get rid of it at the end of the day, but that doesn’t always happen and it adds up. Getting this trash can changed the game. It holds a whole lot! I haven’t replaced the trash liner in months and it’s still not full." —Camille Q
Get it from Amazon for $8.48+ (available in 20 colors and two sizes)
3. OR a mini trash can that fits into your cup holder and is perfect for straw wrappers and receipts. The lid helps prevent odors from spreading and pops open with the push of a button. Not only is it 100% functional and useful, it's also ADORABLE.
Sold in a pack of two and comes with 30 mini trash bags.
Promising review: "We love this mini trashcan. So easy to use with the littles. It helps keep the car tidy with straw, gum, candy wrappers, etc. Pleasant surprise when it came with a roll of trash bags." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).
4. A Drop Stop (as seen on Shark Tank) because there is nothing more annoying than dropping your phone or keys into the "abyss" that is the gap between your seat. Insert this into the gap for a snug fit — a simple yet genius idea.
Sold in a pack of two.
Promising Review: "For someone who constantly knocks things outta my hands, this product is a lifesaver. I love not having to lose bits of food, my phone, or anything else small and slim down the crevices in my seats. I even went out of my way to buy two more sets for my friends because they are exactly like me with all sorts of stuff. 😂 This product was a hit, I’d highly recommend it to everyone!" —Grace Danyluk
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
5. A squishy universal cleaning putty for small gaps and cavities like your vents, door handles, and even cupholders — plus it smells like cherry blossoms. All crumbs, dust, and dirt will stick onto this putty and you can use it until it turns dark instead of trying to wipe every single crevice with a cleaning wipe!
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A magnetic sunglasses holder to give your fragile eyewear a designated space instead of just tossing them in the center console. Just clip it onto your sun visor and never panic over losing your sunglasses again.
Promising Review: "I bought this for my husband. His car did not have a pop down sunglass holder. This little gadget is simply the best. It hugs tightly to his visor and holds his expensive sunglasses safely. I would highly recommend this!" —Susan M. Parks
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
7. Cable holders that are small but mighty to prevent cords from tangling — it's a game changer. With these, you won't have to fumble around looking for the right charger for your phone. They come with an adhesive backing so you can stick them wherever you please.
Comes with six cable holders.
Promising review: "I actually really like these! I have one in my car for my audio jack (yes, I have an old car!) but it can hold the charger cable too! Helps me keep my car more organized! I also use these to hold cables that I don’t need plugged into devices all the time such as chargers or USB cables! Love them! No more bending down looking for the silly things! Always right where I left them! And so far none have fallen off!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $6.96.
8. A headrest hook so your precious items don't fall out every time you hit the brakes. You'll never have to put your bags on the dirty floor again, where only feet belong.
Sold in a pack of four and can hold up to 44 pounds!
Promising review: "These are great for hanging my purse, the diaper bag, or a quick shopping trip bag. I don’t have to worry about my items rolling from one side of my van to the other while I’m driving. Also, allows passengers to have a place to store their purse and other bags when they ride along." —Derrick Werner
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in seven colors).
9. An extended cup holder because some days you just need to bring your morning joe on the go. The slot on the side allow mug handles to slide in so you don't have to worry about any spills! Plus it'll fit your precious, wide bottle (let's be real, it's your baby) so it can sit upright instead of rolling around.
The insert is adjustable to fit the width of the car's cup holder.
Promising review: "I bought a 32-oz water bottle and obviously it wouldn’t fit in my cup holder. So I found this product and it was super easy to install. I love not having to have my water bottle on the passenger seat to easily fall." —Jerry T.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two colors).
10. A hanging trunk organizer to free up space in your trunk and keep it neat. It can help declutter your trunk, with eight large pockets that can fit almost anything from reusable bags to blankets.
Promising review: "Great purchase! This has really made a lot more space in my trunk. It's so nice to not have things rolling around in the back of my Outback while I'm driving. It keeps everything organized and easy to find...much better than the crate I had previously had in my trunk that I ended up having to search through. Definitely would recommend it." —Mama D
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two colors and two sizes).
11. And a collapsible trunk organizer for the more bulky items — especially when you go to Costco and stray from you shopping list. It also has hooks to hold it in place, so say goodbye to the constant *thud* you hear in the trunk wondering what it could possibly be.
Promising Review: "I bought this when I bought my first SUV. I don’t like things rolling around when I’m driving. What I didn’t expect was how great it was to take into Aldi or Costco and having everything organized instead of using a number of bags. Then transferring the groceries into my vehicle and then into the house with the handle made it much easier! Now I have to get my daughter one for her car!" —Kristen Ziegler
Get it from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in three colors).
12. An upholstery cleaner because kids somehow always manage to find a way to make a mess in the backseat of the car (so do I). Now you can remove the spills and stains from your car's interior and literally every other piece of furniture in your home with this magical cleaner.
Promising review: "I have two kids. They have destroyed my back seat. Spilled chocolate milk, vomit, melted chocolate, dropped fries, dropped ice cream, spilled Gatorade — you name it, it has been spilled in my back seat. I was to the point of accepting my backseat would forever be a disgusting wasteland. Then I stumbled upon this product and y'all...Y'ALL IT WORKS! I almost cried when I sprayed it on, ran a detail brush over it, wiped it away with the cloth, and the stains were GONE. No scrubbing for 30 minutes. No 'leave to set for 15 minutes.' No carpet cleaner required. Just spray, scrub, wipe, and it takes everything off. I am now cleaning EVERYTHING with this stuff. It is AMAZING!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
13. A backseat organizer for the kids in the back seat who ask for 20 things at once because they can never find anything. With a more organized back seat, enjoy some peace and quiet on your 10-hour road trip. And an added bonus: it protects the backseats from constant kicking.
Sold in a pack of two.
Promising review: "I bought this product for a roadtrip and do not regret it. My little ones filled their organizers with toys, snacks, and drinks and had easy access to everything they needed during the drive. I also loved that we could put their tablets in the pocket so that they could watch them looking straight ahead as opposed to having them in their laps. So far they’ve held up really well even with winter boots and the occasional car kicking. I would definitely recommend these to anyone considering." —Gretchen
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two colors).
14. Or a faux leather backseat organizer to match your seats and give it a sleeker look. With nine storage pouches, your passengers will enjoy the ride much more — now that they have enough space for their legs instead of having everything at their feet. Plus it comes with a compact tray so people will be fighting for the back seat instead of the front!
Promising review: "Wow where has this been all my kids' lives!! It is not only durable and keeps my seats clean. But it keeps their stuff organized. I can not forget the fold down tray! This is a game changer, we have took full advantage while having to eat in the car during covid. It is very sturdy when eating, coloring, or even watching a movie. I choose to get the beige color.. very easy to install.. I will definitely be recommending to everyone I know!" —manning
Get it from Amazon for $24.98.
16. A lap tray for kids that gives them an area to make a mess instead of throwing things all across the backseat. You love them, but WOW can they make a mess. It comes with a whiteboard tray and tablet holder, guaranteed to entertain them for hours.
Promising review: "Super excited to have gotten these for my two toddlers. Great for snacks and toys. Keeps the mess contained and has so many ways to be used for many years! And it matches the interior of my van, which is a bonus to me lol. Very very happy with them. Nicely made. Beautifully packaged. Excellent price too!" —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $28.95+ (comes in six colors).