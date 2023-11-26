Indulge In A Self-Care Day With These 25 Personal Care Products

1. A marshmallow whip maker so you can turn your favorite daily cleanser into a foamy concoction. Just combine a tiny amount with water and pump down to create some fluffy, mousse-like foam.
Promising review: "Fun, easy to use. Makes facial cleanser last much longer! I use a sensitive skin cleanser that doesn’t foam, unless I use this fun thing! Foams right up with only a squirt of my cleanser. Easy to use, easy to clean. Makes washing my face fun!" —Beanie11
Get it from Amazon for $8 (also available as part of a kit).
2. An Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask that'll exfoliate your skin and remove blackheads for the ultimate spa experience. After applying it, wait five minutes for bubbles to form, remove the foam and let the charcoal sit for a little before taking washing it off — fun and purifying!
Promising review: "I have very few skincare items I buy more than once. I LOVE this mask. It bubbles up upon application and the tiny bubbles bursting itch and tickle, but stick out the 10 minutes. The first time I used it, after washing it off you could literally see the junk and oil sitting on top of my skin as it had been pushed to the surface. The next morning my skin glowed. Def will be buying more." —Alice D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
3. A bottle of The Face Shop facial cleanser for bright and soft skin. It removes makeup, sunscreen, basically anything and everything you put on your face with its rice water, rice bran, and jojoba oil formula.
Promising review: "I've tried several first-step oil cleansers over the last several years and this is my favorite. Removes waterproof mascara and sunblock so easily. Great texture, turns to 'milk' with just a little water and washes off beautifully. Does not over-strip skin." —Christie
Get it from Amazon for $15.
4. A smart stone that one-ups traditional gua sha stones. It has nine levels of vibration and heat to help reduce any tightness and bring you complete relaxation. It can also help reduce puffiness and improve circulation — a self-care necessity.
Promising review: "I've been using this gua sha tool for a few weeks now and I'm already seeing a difference in my skin texture and tone. The natural sibin bian stone feels luxurious and the red light therapy has helped reduce my acne and inflammation. The customizable heat and vibration settings make it easy to personalize my self-care routine. I have also been a longtime user of gua sha on my shoulders for whenever I feel overheated. Using the smart stone’s vibration and red light makes me feel even more relaxed! Overall, I'm very impressed with this product and would highly recommend it to anyone looking to elevate their self-care game!" —The Amazonian
Get it from Amazon for $60+ (available in three styles).
5. A shampoo scalp massager to exfoliate and massage your scalp in the shower for a DIY spa experience. Plus if you have psoriasis, dandruff, or a tender scalp, reviewers mention that this nifty thing could help!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord also swears by hers. Here's her rave review: "I own one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
6. A breathing owl that'll provide you with a color-coordinated guided meditation. It indicates when inhale, hold your breath, and exhale. I mean, how could you be upset looking at this adorable lil thing!
Not only does it guide your breathing, it can also emit seven white noise nature sounds and acts as a night-light!
Promising review: "I just got my owl today. Used it for only five minutes and realized how quickly this meditation guide made me very aware of my breathing and stress even when not actively using it. I loved it so much I bought two more for family members. Really wonderful to find a rare, but useful item that doesn’t cost a fortune but is invaluable. Use this before bed and throughout the day to reduce anxiety and apparently reduces blood pressure when used consistently." — D Willis
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (also available in a bunny or unicorn).
7. A roll-on migraine stick to deal with your unavoidable headaches especially after a long day of work or just...life. Just rub this peppermint, spearmint, and lavender essential oils formula onto your temples, forehead, and neck to soothe that pesky headache so you can truly relax.
Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Basic Vigor is a US-based small business specializing in all-natural migraine relief products.
Promising review: "I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine since I started using it." —Amanda Braswell
Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
8. A stainless-steel rainfall showerhead for a luxurious at-home pamper for a *fraction* of the price of going to the spa. You can pretend you're standing in the Amazon Rainforest but with more warmth and cleanliness.
Promising review: "This is a beautiful showerhead, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The shower head has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever. Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a showerhead?" —Sadda Reddy
Get it from Amazon for $20.74+ (available in five sizes and four finishes).
9. A clay face mask to help your face feel softer and fresher in just 10 minutes! The vegan formula has olive powder, white kaolin clay, coconut powder, and baobab oil to fight breakouts and blackheads.
10. And a box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting SKIN1004 Zombie Pack face masks so you can get an at-home facial. They help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, clear small breakouts, and deeply hydrate your skin. Don't be frightened by the name — the mask cracks in areas that need moisture and is rough in areas that lack elasticity.
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $14.25.
11. A butt sheet mask because your bum also deserves some TLC. It'll retexture your cheeks with caffeine and plant-based collagen because your full body deserves the self-care treatment!
Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a mask for the butt lol, but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness! I would recommend trying it, but I will be purchasing more for sure. 👍" –Lauren
Get the "Slap It" mask from Amazon for $9.99 and find more versions here.
12. An Esarora Ice Roller so you can target puffy areas on your face and soothe inflamed skin, headaches, and even sore muscles! Even if you don't need it, you can use it for a refreshing massage.
Promising review: "I went to a high-end spa that used one of these on my face. It felt so good so I ran home and found this on Amazon. This tool is the best. I use it for a thigh issue that needs to be iced frequently. It's so easy – no bags of ice? Just use the freezer roller! I use it for headaches and on my face to feel good! I can't say enough good things about this product — everyone should have one! My boyfriend loves it too!" —Rula
Get it from Amazon for $15.19+ (available in 12 colors).
13. An octopus-shaped blackhead-removing stick that removes whiteheads, blackheads, and other impurities *and* exfoliates your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.