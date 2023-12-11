30 Gifts That'll Probably Be Automatic Hits That You Still Have Time To Get

1. A preserved floral bundle because who doesn't love getting a bouquet of flowers, especially ones that'll never wilt?!
Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations. It's definitely a good value for the money. I love the colors and variety of stems — it looks beautiful!" —IS
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two colors).
2. A box of five marshmallow-filled hot chocolate bombs so they can make some ~bomb diggity~ (just cringed a little at myself) hot cocoa.
Promising review: "This is a worthwhile purchase. I bought these for last-minute holiday gifts. Initially I thought the price was a bit high, but they are beautifully boxed and very tasty. A festive gift...I’ll buy more for our own hot chocolate station!" —Elle Dee
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two styles).
3. A set of linen napkins for anyone notorious for being a messy eater — we all know one. These are stain-resistant so when they spill a dollop of tomato sauce on one, they can just toss it into the washer.
Promising review: "These are beautiful napkins. They are a fine weight for everyday use and hold up to the washing machine. Being linen we didn't expect them to be wrinkle free but they are amazingly stain-resistant. We are totally in love with them. We got a set of each color. They are big enough we can use one color napkin as a placemat and then an alternate color as the napkin to mix and match with the placemats. The coral color is our favorite." —Deanna O'Shaughnessy
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $29.99 (available in eight colors).
4. A marble patterned essential oil diffuser to graciously gift to anyone who loses their *marbles* at work and needs to de-stress.
Bundle your gift up with these essential oils!
Promising review: "Beautiful, highly recommend! You can set it to mist for one, three, or six hours and can use with lights or without lights. Great quality, comes with cute water measuring cup. I use this in my home office. Contemporary marble look design goes with any decor!" —Mindy R
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
5. A guided questions journal so they can get their mornings started on the right foot. It'll provide them with prompts to help jumpstart their day!
This journal helps guide folks to find gratitude, feel stress relief, and set intentions by focusing on the phrase, "I will let go of, I am grateful for, I will focus on."
Promising review: "Do you have two minutes? Do you struggle with priorities? Well, here's a journal to help you win your day. After struggling to manage his commitments, Neil Pasricha discovered a simple gratitude practice that changed his life. It takes — wait for it — just two minutes every morning. The practice is simple yet powerful, and by using a journal to log your entries, you'll be able to look back over the year at all you've accomplished." —Chris Guillebeau
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
6. A salt shooter that anyone who has experienced the joy of laser tag will love. It's harmless for people but if you're a fly, beware, salt grains coming your way!
Promising review: "This salt gun is SO MUCH FUN! I hate flies so this is the perfect solution. It's like a Nerf gun but shoots salt instead. It's not too heavy to hold. However the pump is tough to pull back, which is perfect for an adult but difficult for kids. If you shoot yourself in the hands or arm, it stings a tiny bit but that's it. I Highly recommend it! Happy hunting!" —Q. Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
7. A pair of aerating wineglasses so both of you can have a New Girl binge and gossip sesh while sipping on elevated wine. It'll basically be like a gift to yourself, too!
Promising review: "I got these for my mom and she loves them! They are great conversation pieces, and fun to use. The wine fans out and falls into the glass as pictured. She runs them through the dishwasher and hasn't had any issues cleaning them that way. These are fun for wine drinkers." —Kaitlyn G.
Get them from Amazon for $59.98.
8. A leather duffel bag because we all have that one person in our lives who just cannot figure out how to pack strategically. This bag comes with with so much storage, they won't need to travel through the airport hauling five bags.
Promising review: "This bag came so well protected, wrapped and inside a cotton storage bag. Each brass piece was also wrapped with foam and tape. The care that went into this puts this seller in my personal top five. The bag is huge and beautiful, the color is spot on, and and the leather smell is pleasant, the smell of good tack. Am I impressed enough? Yes, to the point where I'm also buying the 24-inch model. This seller has my highest recommendation. You will not be disappointed" —Rich
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in four sizes).
9. A Stagg pour-over kettle so they can finally throw away their 10-year-old kettle and replace it with this sleek, gooseneck one. "Hey Alexa, cue 'Fancy' by Iggy."
Promising review: "I bought this kettle over a year ago and typically use it on the weekends. The kettle is beautiful, we get so many compliments on the look of it. We use a gas range to heat the kettle and also have the black plastic handle, and it is still in mint condition. We have been so happy with this kettle that we are gifting it to friends and family now for Christmases, housewarmings, etc. Thanks for a great product!" —Anders R.
Get it from Amazon for $68+ (available in three colors).
10. A pack of pocket scrunchies for your bestie, because watching them struggle to carry their necessities when they don't have pockets pains you. The hidden zipper in these will allow them to tuck their keys and cash inside!
Promising review: "These are so cool. Tied up in your hair you can't tell it has a pocket. I got cash, Chapstick, a key, and a small knife in it and still tied my hair up fine. What more could you want? I read that the zipper isn't enough to set off a metal detector. Definitely get them in black if you're trying to be discreet. I would buy again but the quality is great I bet they will last a long time. I gave a couple away to friends. They loved them." —Amanda
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three pack styles).
11. A soup dumpling kit because dumplings are as expensive as they are delicious. Now they'll be able to make as many as they want for a fraction of the price — the gift that keeps on giving for a foodie.
This kit includes woven bamboo steaming baskets, agar-agar, a dough roller, spatula, and instructions.
Promising review: "My kids love soup dumplings but I don't know how to make them so I got this as a fun gift activity to do with them. It was AWESOME. The kit was really easy to follow, with step-by-step instructions. My kids had so much fun using the dough roller and it let us get the dumpling wrappers nice and thin. It was easy and, although it did take some time in the kitchen, it was fun. I would definitely do this again and I could see it also being a fun night with friends." —Nicole Fuentes
Get it from Amazon for $50.99.