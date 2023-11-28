25 Convenient Products If Your WFH Space Is Your Couch

Promising review: "By far one of my most favorite home office purchases! I am a massive multitasker and typically run most of the day using two phones, an iPad, and a laptop, while still also using an old school pen & pad of paper for jotting notes throughout. I had completely overtaken the couch but was getting sick of misplacing things or having poor posture constantly looking down. Then this piece of magic came across my screen! I was about to make one myself but for the price, I couldn’t justify not ordering it immediately and I’m so glad I did!! I have even customized it with a gooseneck phone holder and some double-sided 3M tape plastic 'drawers' and a mouse pad, and a clip on cup-holder, oh and a cardboard file folder held on to the base by a bungee cord. I’ve wheeled my mini mega desk from room to room, adjusted it from sitting to standing to working from my balcony. It’s even come to the park with me!! I’m obsessed with how organized it’s kept me, and actually look forward to my work day knowing my little rolling buddy is next to me to keep me from being too scatter-brained looking for all my stuff!" —RAMS129

Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (available in two colors).

