25 Convenient Products If Your WFH Space Is Your Couch

1. An adjustable table so you can place your laptop or computer at the perfect height — and when your bum gets numb from constant sitting, you can also stand and work. The tray can be tilted and rotated to find a position that's juuust right. Oh and did I mention, it has wheels so you can roll it *anywhere*.
Promising review: "By far one of my most favorite home office purchases! I am a massive multitasker and typically run most of the day using two phones, an iPad, and a laptop, while still also using an old school pen & pad of paper for jotting notes throughout. I had completely overtaken the couch but was getting sick of misplacing things or having poor posture constantly looking down. Then this piece of magic came across my screen! I was about to make one myself but for the price, I couldn’t justify not ordering it immediately and I’m so glad I did!! I have even customized it with a gooseneck phone holder and some double-sided 3M tape plastic 'drawers' and a mouse pad, and a clip on cup-holder, oh and a cardboard file folder held on to the base by a bungee cord. I’ve wheeled my mini mega desk from room to room, adjusted it from sitting to standing to working from my balcony. It’s even come to the park with me!! I’m obsessed with how organized it’s kept me, and actually look forward to my work day knowing my little rolling buddy is next to me to keep me from being too scatter-brained looking for all my stuff!" —RAMS129
Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (available in two colors).
2. Or a rolling lap table that has a base designed to slide under the couch so you'll have a perfectly placed mini table for your laptop and, of course, your afternoon snack.
Promising review: "A MUST for working from home. This is the perfect size for working from home when I want to get out of my office & take meetings on the couch! Can comfortably fit a MacBook Pro, notebook, mouse, & snacks. Also super easy to put together and looks wonderful with the rest of my furniture" —Brittany Back
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in five colors).
3. A mug warmer so you don't constantly have to get up and put your mug in to microwave over and over again — especially if you're a sipper like me. After four hours (with hopes you finish your drink by then), it'll automatically shut off so you don't have to worry about it.
Promising review: "My sister was constantly reheating her coffee; she’d pour it, sit down with it, take a sip, set it down and open her computer. Then minutes later she’d take another sip, get up to reheat her coffee, or ask me to do it, take a sip set it down again, go back to her computer then try to take another sip, get up to reheat it again, take a sip, set it down… well it goes on all morning. BUT not anymore. She pours her coffee, sets on the warmer and she never has to reheat it at all. I love it when a product does just what is expected of it: keeps your coffee warm." —Shashadow1
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in six colors).
4. A Comfy that gives you the comfort of a hoodie and the warmth of a blanket, all while allowing you to type. Who says you can't be relaxed while working?
Promising review: "I bought this for my dad for Christmas. He is extremely hard to buy for. I knew this would be something he loves or never wears. He is always really cold. He works from home and so I got him this in hopes he could stay warm and still be able to do video on his calls. I hit a home run! He loves it. It’s so soft and warm and it’s surprisingly stylish. It’s the perfect warmth for him so he doesn’t have to continually turn a space heater on and off to keep the room at the right temp. It would be perfect for relaxing around the house while staying warm and not having to continually readjust a blanket." —Katie M
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in 25 styles).
5. Or a throw blanket that is is EXTREMELY soft and fluffy, perfect for cozying up on the couch. You'll get the feeling that you're still in bed even though you woke up disgustingly early for work. One side is fleece and the other side is faux fur, so use either side, the choice is yours.
Promising review: "I'm so happy with this item. It's very soft and for the price I'm amazed. One side is more shaggy looking and the other is a closer knit that is luxurious. I love the color I chose as well, turquoise. But it's more of an aqua, which I was going for. I'm happy with everything about it. It matches my bedding and headboard well. For the money, you can't beat it at all. One review that sold me on purchasing it was that it is better than a throw blanket the person had that was expensive. It has proven to be accurate and I do recommend this. I looked a lot for the right thing and this is a great fit for me." —Helene
Get if from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five sizes and 24 colors).
6. A lap desk so your poor thighs won't have to balance your laptop anymore. It has a pillowy cushion and an anti-slip wrist pad to take your comfort level to the max.
Promising review: "This is a great product for working at home. I’ve been using it for a week now. If you work at home and like to be able to move around, this has the best features for a lap desk. It’s very lightweight with a sturdy bamboo table top and ergonomic wrist padding. I also like the idea of having the slot and pockets to carry your pens, cell phone, etc. The foam padding below the table top is very comfortable, keeps consistent steady form while on your lap and keeps your lap cool from the heat generated from the laptop. Would definitely recommend this product to family and friends!" —cmkapo
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in four colors).
7. A cup holder for your couch to prevent your drink from spilling and keep it within arms reach. It'll definitely come in handy when you're on Zoom and you're *absolutely* parched, begging for a sip of water.
Promising review: "The way I living room is set up and unable to put a coffee table or side table close enough to the couch without blocking walking room. Can’t count how many times I have knocked over my drink on the ground because I didn’t have anywhere else to put it. Wish I would’ve found this years ago! It’s definitely a lifesaver and fits all of my cups and mugs! Has a removable plastic center so you can fit larger cups. Completely sturdy and fits my very wide couch! I got the black and it looks great against my gray couches!" —Maurice J. Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in five colors).
8. Or a heavy-duty armrest table that's handcrafted with wood if you're looking for something even more sturdy to hold more than just a cup. You can get a customized size that's PERFECT for your armrest.
WoodWorkDepot is a small business based in Monroe, Michigan that started in a small garage and specializes in wood furnishing.
Promising review: "This is gorgeous and ideal for small spaces. I needed a place for a cup of tea or cocktail but had no space for an additional end table. Came quickly, and looks well-made." —Catherine O'Neill
Get it from WoodWorkDepot on Etsy for $64.99+ (available in 10 sizes and customization options, and 10 colors).
9. A folding ottoman because yes, you're working, but that doesn't mean you can't kick back and relax. This ottoman doubles as storage space, and the lid turns into a tray — and if for some reason you need to put it away, it folds up!
Promising review: "It's sturdy enough with the lid on for a 200 lb person to sit on as long as you aren’t shifting and moving around a lot. I’m using it for storage and foot rest while I sit In the middle of the couch with a Great Dane on either side. Perfect height and the price is right, plus if I want to put it away, folds down to easily storable size!" —Cmonkey
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two fabrics and four colors).
10. An armrest organizer so you can stop frantically searching for your AirPods a minute before your 2 p.m. meeting — they'll be right next you. You can store your glasses, tablet, pens, and, most importantly, the remote (even though you don't watch TV while working, right? 😉).
Promising review: "I bought this for the sole purpose of keeping all our remotes in one place. (Let's face it; has a universal remote EVER worked?) So, we now have the remotes each in their own pocket and can grab the one we want right away. Nothing gets lost, the table doesn't get scratched from tossing the remote on the table, and due to the color you barely notice it's over the arm of the couch. This is well made of sturdy fabric, and long enough to tuck under the couch cushion." —Kathy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six sizes and 31 colors).
11. A cooling pad so your laptop doesn't sound and feel like it's about to explode when you have 57 tabs open. It has three strong but quiet fans and is so lightweight you can bring it anywhere with you — yes, especially the couch.
Promising review: "I work from home every Monday, so I have to bring my very heavy but very slick laptop home with me. The laptop emits a lot of heat, and at one time, the plastic foldable table I had the laptop sitting on melted in one small area. Once I received the laptop cooling mat, I immediately plugged it in, and was blown away by how quiet it was. At first I didn't think it was working because it was so quiet, but I put my hand over the top and I could feel the cool air and the blue lights were on. I put my laptop on the cooling mat, ran it all day and the laptop stayed cool and not at any time did the cooler mat stop working. I absolutely love this cooler mat, I've had several other before, but technology has come a long way. The price is very reasonable, I like the blue lights, the fact it is so silent yet does the job of keeping my laptop from overheating, and it also has legs on the underneath so you can adjust the angle height of your laptop. Overall, I am super happy with this product." —Sherry H.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).
12. A portable home office so you can turn your couch into a "professional" work station. It even comes with LED lights so you'll have tip-top video quality during conferences. With all types of outlets, a whiteboard, and storage compartments, this really has everything.
Station includes: portable carrying case, LED lights, stationery organizer, cable storage, power strip, magnetic dry erase board, and file organizer.
Worky is a small business that sells an awesome array of products perfect for those who WFH.
Check out the Worky station on TikTok!
Promising review: "I've had my Worky for three months now and have loved it. I love that everything is in one place and then I can close it up and work disappears. The compartments are great for tucking away piles of paperwork, the multiple charging outlets are convenient, and the LED lights are helpful on Zoom calls when lighting in the room are not ideal. Everything in one place, simple and convenient. Just the way I like it." —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $111.54.
13. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher for when you're nodding off on the couch and don't feel like getting up to make coffee just yet — you can do it from your phone. Just attach the SwitchBot to any device with an on/off switch and download the app! From there, you can even set it on a timer — all you need is a Bluetooth connection.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed! You can even connect it to your Alexa or Google Home for voice control.
Promising review: "A game changer. I am so amazed by this product. I recently purchased an espresso machine that needs to heat up for 30 minutes for optimal usage. I would get up on cold mornings, run into the kitchen to turn the button on, and then get back in and have to wait. A friend was in town and told me about this amazing product that lets you turn on buttons with an app on your phone, the SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher. I was shocked and thought that I must try this product. It was easy to set up and viola, it worked perfectly. So now my coffee is ready to go right when I get out of bed. I am amazed by this technology and can't wait to try this company's other products." —LDC
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in white and black).
14. A popular heated massager to turn every workday into a self-care day. You can use it on your back, neck, legs, and even your feet so you can knead out all those stress knots.
Promising review: "It really does feel like someone is giving you a thorough deep tissue massage. The revolving heated balls go in a circular motion, and their direction changes every 60 seconds, VERY nice! It has an auto shut-off after 15 minutes, also very helpful. Sturdy, quiet and has a strong motor. I highly recommend this massager if you don't have a masseuse on hand when you get a crick in your neck or you suddenly can't bend over because your back is screaming from lower back pain. My sleep has improved noticeably since starting to use this well-built machine a few hours before retiring." —DonnieBoy
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).