31 Inexpensive Products You’ll Get Tons Of Compliments On

1. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can bump to "Cruel Summer," because guess what, they're completely waterproof. They pair easily and when you put them in your ears, you'll get up to 10 hours of playtime (45 hours with the wireless charging case)!
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get them from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A pair of popular cross-waist leggings to add some *flare* to your closet. You can wear these to go on a run or just for style — they will never fail.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus size girl, I find that it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my work out, they are squat-proof, and they are so comfortable. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomy in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" —Lillian Williams
Get them from Amazon for $19.90+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL, three inseams, and 59 colors).
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that'll enhance your beautiful lashes with its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part, the formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 239,000 5-star ratings!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for decor *and* for storage! You can put tiny trinkets, jewelry, and even pills in here — oui oui, I'll take six please!
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
5. A chic coffee cup holder to make multitasking a little easier. You'll be able to hold your coffee + your phone + your keys = all the essentials. It comes with a strap long enough so you can tote it around like a purse! Plus they come in so many adorable designs I. Want. Them. ALL.
VIS Paradise Goods is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "I love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!"
Promising review: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" —Erin
Get it from VIS Paradise Goods on Etsy for $13.59+ (originally $16.74+; available in 17 colors and 44 designs).
6. A roomy duffel bag that's just so cute it'll make you want to book overnight trips just so you can bring it. It has both long and short handles and comes with a side panel so you can hook it onto a rolling bag! This baby even has a pocket designed just for wet clothes for those tropical vacations you're going to take.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for in a weekend bag. It is very well made, good construction from zippers to straps, inside and out. I was able to pack all my needed items for the weekend, including laptop. Extremely happy with this bag. Will gladly use this bag on longer trips as well. I purchased the light pink color and it's perfect." —pixie trinket
Get it from Amazon for $20.41+ (available in tons of colors!).
7. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light so you can feel like you're sleeping in an enchanted forest. It activates when it's in the dark and these magical 'shrooms even change colors!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
8. A cropped corduroy shacket you can toss onto any outfit for a chic look. You can also button it up and wear it as a top!
9. A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks that deliver intense colors to your lips while preventing them from drying out with moisturizing ingredients. Each lipstick costs less than $2 and dare I say, it may even be better than Kylie or Stila?
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three styles).
10. A rainbow prism suncatcher to hang from your ceiling or blinds. When the sun shines through your window, the room will turn into a wonderland filled with rainbows.🌈
11. A pair of faux-leather leggings that'll give you the chicness of leather but the comfort of stretchy leggings. Get you a pair of pants that can do both!
Psst — some reviewers recommend sizing up!
Promising review: "IN LOVE!!! They aren't cheap looking at all!!! I originally bought them for a cosplay, but ended up wearing them for fashion purposes and they're a hit!!!!!! Super comfy and stretchy around the waist!!!" —Rebecca J
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and four colors).
12. A six-piece set of pastel kitchen tools to make your time in the kitchen a little more fun and glamorous. Even though they may not look like it, these are made with stainless steel to make for easy slicin' and dicin'.
Each set includes a chef's knife, small cleaver, bread knife, paring knife, scissors, and a peeler.
Promising review: "I love these knives! I have now used them for five months and they are still like new. Very sharp, cut right through chicken, potatoes, and plenty of other things." —Wesley
Get it from Amazon for $19.89.