33 Home Goods That'll Give Your New Apartment An Amazing Appearance

1. A prismatic window film to turn your home into a joyous place filled with rainbows when the sun shines through. It also acts as a privacy shield from the outside world and nosy neighbors.
Promising review: "I live in an apartment that looks directly into my neighbor's — I wanted to keep my window shades up to get some natural light in, but without risking my privacy. My girlfriend saw these on TikTok and she ordered them for her room, so I decided I wanted to try it in my apartment! They work perfectly to let light in, but without compromising my privacy. My cat also loves that she can sit in her hammock on the window now to watch the outside and can also attack the little mini rainbows we sometimes get." —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
2. A velvet storage ottoman because who doesn’t LOVE a 2-in-1 product? The lid flips over and turns into a wood serving tray while the inside makes for a roomy area to store whatever you please. Spruce up your living space with the velvet material and gold hairpin legs. Bougie AND practical!
Promising review: "I LOVE my blue velvet seat. The storage capacity is great, the seat is COMFORTABLE, it is sturdy, and does not take up a lot of room. It is worth the money and actually a great deal. One of my best purchases on Amazon. I highly recommend." —Vanessa
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord also swears by hers. Here's her rave review: "I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A removable peel-and-stick wallpaper that'll make redecorating your room easy peasy lemon squeezy rather than repainting your entire wall. The vibrant tropical leaves are so fun and fresh — it'll instantly up the vibes in your house!
This wallpaper is a great option for anyone living in an apartment, because it's easy to put up and take down if you have to move. You can also buy a sample first before buying a bigger role to test it in the area you'd like to update.
Tropical Workshop is a small business based in Houston, Texas specializing in peel-and-stick wallpaper. They offer rolls in so many designs, including florals, abstract patterns, and more!
Get a 24" x 100" roll from Tropical Workshop on Etsy for $58+ (available in four sizes and three materials).
4. Or tile peel-and-stick wallpaper if you're tired of your boring ol' white walls. Your room will go from drab to "Greek villa." Plus it's a heck of a lot cheaper than actually installing tiles and is especially handy if you're renting because you can just peel them off!
Promising review: "I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter. Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges." —Lizzy
Get a roll (measures 198" x 20.5") from Amazon for $28.88+ (available in three colors).
5. A decorative seashell pillow that gives off major beach vibes. Even if you don't quite live by the seaside, this will bring you one step closer.
Promising review: "This thing is so soft and so pretty and the color is so rich! I thought I'd be throwing it off the bed like, well, a throw pillow (I just got why they're called that), but I end up essentially snuggling it like a stuffed animal because it's so comfortable. It adds the right amount of '60s/'70s campy hotel kitsch to my room." —Ashley Diamond
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).
6. A rotating digital alarm clock so hopefully waking up will be a little easier after seeing this nifty gadget on your bedside table. It has two USB ports, three light settings, and even doubles as a mirror when the display is off. IMHO, the best part is the snooze function because you can set it for any length between 5–60 minutes instead of the standard 9 minutes for an iPhone *cries in exhaustion*.
Promising review: "I love this TikTok clock. Here’s another 'TikTok/BuzzFeed brought me here' post. The clock is adorable and a modern thin clock that doesn’t look cheap, even though it is." —Tanitha Gaither
Get it from Amazon for $24.59 (available in six colors).
7. A set of thick velvet slip covers to turn your couch from drab to ~faaab~. You'll feel like royalty anytime you plop down on here to take a nap.
This set also comes with nonslip straps that'll prevent your "seats" from shifting out of place. It's also available in a bunch of colors, in case you want to do a total makeover, as shown in the review picture above.
Promising review: "I was hesitant about getting these because I just thought it look cheap and obvious, or that it wouldn’t fit right. I am so glad I got them! I can’t speak for durability or how they hold up after a few washings because I just got them, but my couch looks so nice. My couch was getting ratty looking because of the fabric. I have always wanted a velvet fabric sofa in a bold color but was afraid to spend the money on one incase I got sick of it. This is a great way to change it up! It was easy to put on, it is so soft, and the color is a beautiful jewel tone. the stock photos don’t do this color justice. If you’re on the fence, go for it! —Jenna D
Get it from Amazon for $47.49+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).
8. A full-length arch floor mirror because you deserve to admire yourself in a mirror as gorgeous as you. You don't even need to hang this baby up, you can just prop it against a wall!
Promising review: "My boyfriend hooked it to the wall and I added lights behind it. I meant to get it in gold, but I accidentally ordered it in wood. I don't even care since it's such a small frame being shown. It's so, so, so, beyond gorgeous! Previously I had a dinky little rectangular Target mirror that I had to bend down to use. This arched mirror really elevated my small New York apartment. I love it so much :) Definitely buy it." —Alisa Smith
Get it from Amazon for $154.24+ (available in multiple colors).
9. An abstract shower curtain that'll make the least fun place in your apartment more vibrant and cheery. With abstract shapes and bright colors, your bathroom will *pop* off.
Btw, it's 72" X 72".
Promising review: "I purchased this shower curtain for my new apartment and I am in love with it. I wanted minimalist, boho chic, but also wanted to incorporate enough color. I think this is a great balance. I will say that it looks way more pink in the photo but it’s actually a pale peach color. It paired well with my light wooden shelves and sink cabinet. It’s water-resistant and it’s not see-through. The material appears to be thick enough for a shower curtain and looks like really good quality." —Ines
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. A curtain of twinkle lights to add some *magic* to the room. There are eight settings including twinkle, slow fade, and steady. Spend a cozy night in with this perfect mood lighting!
Promising review: "I moved into my college apartment today and have already gotten SO MANY COMPLIMENTS on these lights!! I bought two boxes and hung them with small, clear Command hooks. Only problem was that there’s a plug in where you can connect several sets together, and then didn’t work for my lights. However, the two sets both work when they’re both individually plugged in rather than connected together, so it wasn’t really an issue for me. They really bring some life to my college apartment. I am in love." —Leighton R.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 styles and two sizes).
11. Gold-tone pulls so you can replace all those worn, metal handles and spruce up all your cabinets with these luxe bad boys.
Promising review: "If you have any doubts in your mind about these handle pulls....don't!!! They are absolutely stunning in person. They are heavy and have a luxe weighted feel and look to them. The brushed brass gleams the perfect amount. I truly get so happy every time I walk into my kitchen. These handle pulls make it magnificent. They're like jewelry for your kitchen. I couldn't be happier with them." —Ravi S
Get a set of 10 five-inch pulls from Amazon for $58.82.
12. A TikTok-famous cloud magnetic key holder to stick your keychain on when you get home. This little thing definitely WON'T rain on your parade — it'll only bring smiles to your face.
Promising review: "I bought this product almost two years ago for my college apartment and it's the best thing I ever bought! Perfect place to hang my keys up when I get home and I never lose them! It also looks very cute and simple. The adhesive is really strong and the magnet in it super strong as well. It holds up my apartment keys, my car keys, and my boyfriend's heavy Audi keys perfectly fine. Love it." —Meghan Consadene
Get it from Amazon for $7.68.