34 Things That Are Probs Good To Keep On Hand This Spring, Just In Case

1. An allergy supplement because your poor lil' doggo shouldn't have to deal with sensitive skin and the allergies that come with spring. When they eat one, it'll give them probiotics, salmon fish oil, and other nutrients that could help support immune function, digestion, and healthy skin!
Be sure to talk to your vet before adding any supplements into your doggo's routine!
Promising review: "My dog loves these. We live in the south so allergies are pretty serious here. When spring came around I noticed he was constantly gnawing at his paw and wasn’t eating as much as he used to. I did some research and found this product. I was skeptical, as he’s kind of picky, but he is obsessed with them. He waits at the pantry door every morning for them. He thinks they are treats. I noticed — within hours — that he was no longer gnawing at his paw and his appetite was also back to normal. When he finished his first tube of these, I decided to wait to order more and see if they really worked or if his allergies just wore off. A few weeks went by and I noticed him gnawing at his paw again and not eating. I ordered them Sunday and he’s back on them again. He was so excited to see them again and is no longer gnawing at his paw :)" —Alyssa
2. An air purifier so you can breathe in fresher, cleaner air. It captures dust, pollen, smoke, odor, and pet hair so you don't have to live with it circulating in the air. You're now ready to conquer spring.
Promising review: "I have severe allergies during the spring and summer months and have tried everything from neti pots to OTC allergy medicine to get some sort of relief. If you saw my trash cans they were full of used tissues and I was still constantly sneezing. I saw immediate results with the first few days. I use it at night in my bedroom I have the setting on '2,' which is at the medium setting. The noise level is not that bad; I can still hear the television and hold a normal conversation with my husband. The noise level tends to go away or blend once you get used to it. The results are great. I still have the occasional sneeze and have to use a tissue every now and then but, I am nowhere near what I was. I can finally breathe at night without having to take the OTC medicine. This has been a true lifesaver for me. I will be looking to purchase another one after our renovations are completed in our kitchen/living room. Best purchase ever to get a sense of normalcy in my life." —P. Allen
3. A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash to exfoliate dry and rough bumps for smoother skin — all without microbeads. This scrub can also help your skin retain moisture and tame irritated skin. We won't have any keratosis pilaris flare-ups this spring!
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
4. A waterproof black mascara that enhances your beautiful lashes and will keep its volume — even when the weather decides to bring humidity. Plus the formula is lightweight and smudge-free so you'll look glammed up on your pool and beach days!
Promising review: "This waterproof formula stays put and comes off with my regular makeup remover lotions and gels, or when using more portable makeup wipes when I travel. I alternate back and forth between this and their Voluminous Power Volume 24H mascara all through spring and summer and for swim and non-swim days. This doesn’t smudge in heat or humidity (I tested it in San Francisco both day and night in summer), and while I don’t recommend sleeping in any mascara as it’s not great for your eyelashes to do that, this definitely survives swimming then cat naps in very cold salt water and in full sun." —Thinking...
5. A lawn repair formula because winter absolutely wrecked your grass and your backyard just looks like it's filled with dirt. This'll help revive your lawn and even reverse urine marks from your doggo!
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
6. An inflatable pool so you can take a nice little dip to ward off the heat. Sure, it’s not an infinity pool, but who needs that when this has a ~built-in bench~??? Relaxation mode: On.
Promising review: "Good size. I'm 5'4" and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice size deck and we spend a lot of time on the deck so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up to much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to put it on to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using on the deck). It has a drain plug so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." —Majestic 0220
7. And a gorgeous ruffle V-neck one-piece that'll have you looking absolutely, positively *fab* while you lounge by the pool.
Promising review: "This swimsuit is sexy, comfortable, and affordable. Love it. Would give it 10 stars. Bought it in red and olive." —Holly
8. A pack of hanging vacuum bags because the worst part of spring is quite possibly having to store away all your winter coats. With these handy dandy bags, you'll be able to leave them hanging in your closet *without* them taking up all the space!
Promising review: "Bought these storage bags two weeks ago to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with this space bags. I will definitely order more!" —Jia Yan
9. An instant cooling towel for long-lasting heat relief during any outdoor activity. Just run it under cold water and drape it around your neck for an instant cooldown.
Psst...it has UPF 50 sun protection!
Promising review: "Great product! I bought this for an upcoming summer hiking trip in Utah, but I have been using it for an aerobics class as a headband. I sweat on my head and it runs down into my eyes. Regular headbands get soaked too fast. This really works because it keeps my head cooler and when warms up, I simply drizzle more water on it from my spouted water bottle." —Lepmay
10. A bottle of wine drops to reduce the amount of sulfites and tannins in your vino (a probable cause of wine-induced headaches). Just keep it with you whenever you go to your spring brunches to help prevent those *awful* headaches.
One bottle can help keep you headache-free for up to 55 glasses depending on how many drops you use.
Promising review: "I drank wine one night and did not use the drops. WOW, my IBS hit me like a knife! This proves that they really do work. I wish I had an option to give this product 10 stars!!!! I have had IBS for several years and last fall my IBS went into overdrive, after trying to figure out what was possibly causing it I realized that I have been drinking more red wine then usual. I researched it and sulfates in wine are known to irritate people with IBS. I put five drops in a glass of wine and stir it with a spoon; it does not change the taste of the wine. My youngest daughter also has IBS. I had her try it and it also cured her sulfate issues. I thought that I would have to give up wine, but no more!!!" —Keywest
