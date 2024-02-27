21 Self-Care Products To Help Treat Yourself To A Relaxing Night In

1. A bathtub tray for a relaxing spa night away from the spouse, roommates, or kids. It is adjustable to fit the width of most bathtubs and has silicone grips to keep it in place. The best parts, though, are the wine holder and tablet stand, aka necessities.
The bathtub tray is built with bamboo and has a layer of waterproof varnish making it durable and sturdy.
Promising review: "Looks great. Handle books, phones, iPads, wine glass, etc. Got this for my wife who has started to enjoy a leisurely bath. Saw her checking her phone in the bath and felt this would help prevent accidentally dropping her phone into the water. But really to add to her leisure. Was not sure how solid it would stay in place on the tub. Have only an inch or so on one side. But the provided grips to apply to each of the four corners are extremely effective. The tray feels like it is stuck in place. Very nice item." —Kevin22
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in four colors).
2. And a box of organic bath bombs to enhance your bath experience even more. If your body has been tight from the freezing cold, use the "muscle relief." There's one for all your winter woes! Just take a dip and watch the bubbles fizz around you — be gone, stress.
Promising review: "I love these bath bombs! They all smell fantastic and make such a wonderful soothing and relaxing bath. These are good sized bombs for my large tub. I only use all natural body products and I am so grateful to find a company that is committed to making quality, all natural products!" —Bama
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $35.99.
3. A smart stone that one-ups traditional gua sha stones. It has nine levels of vibration and heat to help reduce any tightness and bring you complete relaxation. It can also help reduce puffiness and improve circulation — a self-care necessity.
Promising review: "I've been using this gua sha tool for a few weeks now and I'm already seeing a difference in my skin texture and tone. The natural sibin bian stone feels luxurious and the red light therapy has helped reduce my acne and inflammation. The customizable heat and vibration settings make it easy to personalize my self-care routine. I have also been a longtime user of gua sha on my shoulders for whenever I feel overheated. Using the smart stone’s vibration and red light makes me feel even more relaxed! Overall, I'm very impressed with this product and would highly recommend it to anyone looking to elevate their self-care game!" —The Amazonian
Get it from Amazon for $50.28+ (available in two styles).
4. A dream balm to help you get a peaceful night of sleep without tossing and turning. Just rub the lavender, chamomile, and passionflower formula onto your temples, feet, or whatever you feel like to catch some fantastic ZZZs.
Woodland Herbal is a family-run small business based in Warsaw, Ohio.
This gets a big thumbs up from my coworker Emma Lord: "Y'all, I am one of the world's worst sleepers and I swear by this HARD — particularly for when I wake up in the middle of the night and my brain is in 'ah, let's think all the thoughts we've ever had at the SAME TIME' mode. I rub it on my temples and the insides of my wrists and take a big whiff from the canister and it's usually a lot easier for me to doze back off, when typically I might spend *hours* trying to conk back out. I've also found a little bit of this goes a long way — I've had this a few months and doubt I'll have to replace it for awhile!"
Promising review: "I tried it last night and I haven’t slept this hard in a long time. The smell alone is soothing when you put it on your temples as you drift off to sleep. I usually toss and turn but I slept like a rock." —Emily Irvin
Get it from Woodland Herbal on Etsy for $22.84+ (available in two sizes).
5. A stainless-steel rainfall showerhead for a luxurious at-home pampering for a *fraction* of the price of going to the spa. You can pretend you're standing in the Amazon Rainforest but with more warmth and cleanliness.
Promising review: "This is a beautiful showerhead, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The showerhead has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever. Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a showerhead?" —Sadda Reddy
Get it from Amazon for $24.49+ (available in five sizes and four finishes).
6. A shampoo scalp massager to exfoliate and massage your scalp in the shower for a DIY spa experience. Plus if you have psoriasis, dandruff, or a tender scalp, reviewers mention that this nifty thing could help!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord also swears by hers. Here's her rave review: "I own one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
7. A breathing owl that'll provide you with a color-coordinated guided meditation. It indicates when to inhale, hold your breath, and exhale. I mean, how could you be upset looking at this adorable lil thing?!
Not only does it guide your breathing, it can also emit seven white noise nature sounds and act as a night-light!
Promising review: "I just got my owl today. Used it for only five minutes and realized how quickly this meditation guide made me very aware of my breathing and stress even when not actively using it. I loved it so much I bought two more for family members. Really wonderful to find a rare, but useful item that doesn’t cost a fortune but is invaluable. Use this before bed and throughout the day to reduce anxiety." — D Willis
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (also available in a bunny, unicorn, or puppy).
8. A roll-on migraine stick to deal with your unavoidable headaches especially after a long day of work or just...life. Just rub this peppermint, spearmint, and lavender essential oils formula onto your temples, forehead, and neck to soothe that pesky headache so you can truly relax.
Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Basic Vigor is a US-based small business specializing in all-natural migraine relief products.
Promising review: "I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine med since I started using it." —Amanda Braswell
Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
9. An Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask that'll exfoliate your skin and remove blackheads for the ultimate spa experience. After applying it, wait five minutes for bubbles to form, remove the foam and let the charcoal sit for a little before taking washing it off — fun and purifying!
Promising review: "I have very few skincare items I buy more than once. I LOVE this mask. It bubbles up upon application and the tiny bubbles bursting itch and tickle, but stick out the 10 minutes. The first time I used it, after washing it off you could literally see the junk and oil sitting on top of my skin as it had been pushed to the surface. The next morning my skin glowed. Def will be buying more." —Alice D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
10. And a box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting Skin1004 Zombie Pack face masks so you can get an at-home facial. They help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, clear small breakouts, and deeply hydrate your skin. Don't be frightened by the name — the mask cracks in areas that need moisture and is rough in areas that lack elasticity.
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25.
11. A self-care weekly tracker to plan your week ahead of time. It comes with goals that you can assign for each day such as putting your phone down and "live! laugh! love!" How adorable!
Promising review: "I’m a fan of these types of lists, so when I saw this it was a great reminder to be more intentional with my own self-care. Even in small ways, setting goals for time to be mindful is a good idea, so having a plan for my week is helpful! Thanks for the assist!!" —Suz
Get it from Amazon for $9.56.
12. A calm and de-stress soy wax candle that's infused with essential oils and smells of bergamot, lavender, and lemongrass. For a relaxing night in, light up one of these for an amazing aroma — it will not disappoint. Candlelit bath? UMM YES PLEASE.
Kindred Fires is a small biz based in the UK that specializes in hand-poured and personalized candles that are just so darn adorable!
Promising review: "Bought one as a gift and decided to buy myself one, too! Beautifully packaged, comes with a card telling you exactly what scents have been used and what effects they have. Smells great without being overpowering. Can't wait to use it!" —amyldonnan
Get it from Kindred Fires on Etsy for $27.71+ (available in five scents and also with bath salts).
13. An ice roller so you can target puffy areas on your face and soothe inflamed skin, headaches, and even sore muscles! Even if you don't need it, you can use it for a refreshing massage.
Promising review: "I went to a high-end spa that used one of these on my face. It felt so good so I ran home and found this on Amazon. This tool is the best. I use it for a thigh issue that needs to be iced frequently. It's so easy – no bags of ice? Just use the freezer roller! I use it for headaches and on my face to feel good! I can't say enough good things about this product — everyone should have one! My boyfriend loves it, too!" —Rula
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).