21 Self-Care Products To Help Treat Yourself To A Relaxing Night In

The bathtub tray is built with bamboo and has a layer of waterproof varnish making it durable and sturdy.



Promising review: "Looks great. Handle books, phones, iPads, wine glass, etc. Got this for my wife who has started to enjoy a leisurely bath. Saw her checking her phone in the bath and felt this would help prevent accidentally dropping her phone into the water. But really to add to her leisure. Was not sure how solid it would stay in place on the tub. Have only an inch or so on one side. But the provided grips to apply to each of the four corners are extremely effective. The tray feels like it is stuck in place. Very nice item." —Kevin22

Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in four colors).