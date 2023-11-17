38 Gorgeous Versions Of Useful Household Items That Prove You Really Can Have It All

1. A modern wall-mounted bookshelf so you can put your favorite novels out for display — or prized trinkets if you're not much of a bookworm. The sleek frame will look absolutely gorgeous in your living room!
It's also great for displaying plants and little trinkets, and each shelf can hold up to 55 pounds! Assembly does require scissors and a Phillips-head screwdriver.
Promising review: "Wow, this shelf makes a statement in my living room! It’s absolutely gorgeous and gets so many compliments!! It was so easy to install, it took maybe 20 minutes to assemble and install total. Also it’s super sturdy!!" —Mamakateplus4
Get it from Amazon for $113.99+ (available in three sizes and 21 styles).
2. A cotton hand towel that'll add a pop of color to your bathroom. These are made with Turkish organic cotton and will feel oh-so-soft on your hands.
Based in NYC, Kalkedon Towels specializes in gorgeous linens for the home that anyone who loves color will go absolutely gaga over.
Promising reviews: "This towel is GORGEOUS in person, and a great size! It has a thick, high-quality feel. I can't wait to hang it in our newly renovated bathroom." —Hannah Baskin
"Great quality towels! I love the way they look in my bathroom! They are also extremely soft and larger than a typical hand towel. Highly recommend." —Heidi
Get it from Kalkedon Towels on Etsy for $11.04+ (available in 10 colors, as well as in a set with a bath towel).
3. A Nordic-style watering can to keep your plants alive in ~style~. Unlike your typical plastic can, this'll look beautiful on your countertop and serve as a reminder to water your babies.
Promising review: "This watering can is a functional showpiece. Its green color is both reflective and transparent and compliments your houseplants. Virtually weightless, so filling the can with water makes watering effortless. The entire design is well thought out. It even came with a small square microfiber cloth to keep your can looking like new. Go green!" —L Rose
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight colors).
4. A macrame fruit hammock so your groceries can *lounge* around in mid-air instead of taking up counter space. Plus, you'll be able to see all the fruits you have rather than letting them rot at the bottom of a bowl.
It comes with four hooks for easy installation.
BeanDaikon is a Vietnam-based small biz that was founded by Nhan, a mother of two who learned how to make macrame starting in 2020. The company's boho-inspired designs include wall hangings, shelves, nursery decor, and other accessories.
Promising reviews: "This is the best thing ever! Being able to store our fruit in a very aesthetic way where you see everything is great! No more moldy fruit sitting at the bottom of the fruit bowl." —Dohie
"Super cute! I got this as a gift for my friend's RV. It's so perfect for small kitchens. Keeps things tidy. Thanks so much to the seller, she was very communicative." —Jenni
Get it from BeanDaikon on Etsy for $16.97+ (originally $24.24+; available in 25 colors).
5. The famous nonstick ceramic Always Pan (the 2.0 version!) that's made with nontoxic ceramic materials. You'll be able to replace up to 10 pieces of your boring ol' cookware because this bad boy can do it all! It comes with a steamer basket, pouring spout, and a nesting spatula with a rest. You can even put it in the oven — talk about versatility! The best part? The ~eye-catching~ colors they come in.
What makes the 2.0 version different? They've upgraded the nonstick to last 50% longer and it's oven-safe to 450°!
Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a woman-owned factory in China.
Promising review: "My always pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" —Celyn V.
Get it from Our Place for $99 (originally $150; available in 12 colors).
Check out our Always Pan review (number 4 in the post) from one of my BuzzFeed colleagues to learn more!
6. And Our Place's Perfect Pot so the Remy in you can whip up anything from soup to fried chicken. This pot is just so darn versatile (and not to mention ~beautiful~) with *8* different functions — and that my friends is why it's called the Perfect Pot. You can get rid of all your charred, scratched-up cookware and replace it with this beauty.
It's designed for (*takes huge breath*) boiling, frying, baking, braising, roasting, straining, serving, and storing!
Brittany Ross writes: "I have this pot at home, and the first thing I noticed about it (aside from its pretty looks) was how shockingly light it was (less than five pounds with the lid!). As a 5'-tall weakling, I tend to get nervous whenever I have to lift a cast iron Dutch oven more than a few inches, so I was thrilled when I realized I'd be able to make my favorite hearty meals without the risk of dropping a heavy, piping hot cooking vessel. Plus, it comes with a steamer insert and a wooden spoon with — get this — little grooves that allow it to rest right on the pot's handle, so if you're anything like me and *still* haven't gotten around to getting a spoon rest, this bb's got you covered. Best of all, if you're short on cabinet space, this pot is so beautiful you'll want to display it on your stove for all to admire."
Promising review: "Love it. These are my favorite pots and pans. We have five of them all the different sizes of pots and pans. They never stick and we have had our first one for five years and still working perfectly. I don't use anything else. I love this new color too. Goes with my kitchen colors." —Angelena S.
Get it from Our Place for $115 (originally $165; available in 12 colors).
7. A set of gold embroidery scissors that are as beautiful as they are practical. With intricate designs on the handles, you'll feel absolutely bougie while sewing or crafting. Plus, reviewers *rave* about how sharp these babies are!
Promising review: "The scissors are so sharp! I bought them for their beauty, but they quickly escalated to my favorites. I crochet daily and like to have scissors in all of my work areas. These are perfect!" —Yolanda Austin
Get it from Amazon for $10.96.
8. A boho-chic jute basket to keep your place nice and tidy — even if you decide to just toss anything and everything in there. Not only will it impress you, but it'll definitely amaze your mom knowing that you finally have your life together.
Promising review: "Beautiful, heavy-duty, well-made. I bought it to put next to a chair for books, a blanket, etc. but my cat loves it, too! Makes a soft bed for her!" —charlotte silver
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in six styles).
9. A sleek portable vacuum that's perfect for the minimalistic aesthetic and is a heck of a lot more powerful than it looks. With no cords needed, you'll be able to clean every inch of your home, especially with the adjustable nozzle!
It comes with an adjustable nozzle attachment, USB charging cable, and cover.
Promising review: "This little vac is amazing! Not only is it pretty and looks like a bladeless fan sitting in my bathroom instead of a vac, it really works! Has two speeds, and I haven’t had to use its high speed yet. Thinking of ordering another one in white. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in five colors).
10. A vintage-inspired toaster because who doesn't love a retro-looking appliance? Though this baby looks ancient, it has settings for bagels and defrosting plus a removable crumb tray for easy cleanup — we love modern features!
It fits four slices of bread and has adjustable browning control, defrost, bagel, and reheat settings.
Promising review: "Great retro-looking toaster! Loved the color choices. Very sturdy, and toasts very well from bread to bagels. No more burnt toast! I have used this for three months and I would highly recommend this. I will be purchasing another for a family member." —Paula Eckroth
Get it from Amazon for $62.95+ (available in nine colors).