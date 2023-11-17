38 Gorgeous Versions Of Useful Household Items That Prove You Really Can Have It All

It's designed for (*takes huge breath*) boiling, frying, baking, braising, roasting, straining, serving, and storing!

Brittany Ross writes: "I have this pot at home, and the first thing I noticed about it (aside from its pretty looks) was how shockingly light it was (less than five pounds with the lid!). As a 5'-tall weakling, I tend to get nervous whenever I have to lift a cast iron Dutch oven more than a few inches, so I was thrilled when I realized I'd be able to make my favorite hearty meals without the risk of dropping a heavy, piping hot cooking vessel. Plus, it comes with a steamer insert and a wooden spoon with — get this — little grooves that allow it to rest right on the pot's handle, so if you're anything like me and *still* haven't gotten around to getting a spoon rest, this bb's got you covered. Best of all, if you're short on cabinet space, this pot is so beautiful you'll want to display it on your stove for all to admire."

Promising review: "Love it. These are my favorite pots and pans. We have five of them all the different sizes of pots and pans. They never stick and we have had our first one for five years and still working perfectly. I don't use anything else. I love this new color too. Goes with my kitchen colors." —Angelena S.

Get it from Our Place for $115 (originally $165; available in 12 colors).