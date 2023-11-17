Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    38 Gorgeous Versions Of Useful Household Items That Prove You Really Can Have It All

    This is proof that you don't have to sacrifice practicality to preserve your home's aesthetic.

    by
    Rachelle Yang
    by Rachelle Yang

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Brittany Ross
    by Brittany Ross

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A modern wall-mounted bookshelf so you can put your favorite novels out for display — or prized trinkets if you're not much of a bookworm. The sleek frame will look absolutely gorgeous in your living room! 

    reviewer photo of the white shelves holding colorful books and small decorative items
    reviewer photo of the white and gold shelves holding plants and decorative items
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It's also great for displaying plants and little trinkets, and each shelf can hold up to 55 pounds! Assembly does require scissors and a Phillips-head screwdriver.

    Promising review: "Wow, this shelf makes a statement in my living room! It’s absolutely gorgeous and gets so many compliments!! It was so easy to install, it took maybe 20 minutes to assemble and install total. Also it’s super sturdy!!" —Mamakateplus4

    Get it from Amazon for $113.99+ (available in three sizes and 21 styles).

    2. cotton hand towel that'll add a pop of color to your bathroom. These are made with Turkish organic cotton and will feel oh-so-soft on your hands.

    the different colored towels folded and stacked on top of one another
    the rainbow colored towel draped over the side of a bathtub, with some books, a candle, and a plant on the floor nearby
    Kalkedon Towels / Etsy

    Based in NYC, Kalkedon Towels specializes in gorgeous linens for the home that anyone who loves color will go absolutely gaga over.

    Promising reviews: "This towel is GORGEOUS in person, and a great size! It has a thick, high-quality feel. I can't wait to hang it in our newly renovated bathroom." —Hannah Baskin

    "Great quality towels! I love the way they look in my bathroom! They are also extremely soft and larger than a typical hand towel. Highly recommend." —Heidi

    Get it from Kalkedon Towels on Etsy for $11.04+ (available in 10 colors, as well as in a set with a bath towel).

    3. Nordic-style watering can to keep your plants alive in ~style~. Unlike your typical plastic can, this'll look beautiful on your countertop and serve as a reminder to water your babies.

    reviewer watering a plant with the green watering can
    reviewer photo of the green watering can on a windowsill next to some potted plants
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This watering can is a functional showpiece. Its green color is both reflective and transparent and compliments your houseplants. Virtually weightless, so filling the can with water makes watering effortless. The entire design is well thought out. It even came with a small square microfiber cloth to keep your can looking like new. Go green!" —L Rose

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight colors). 

    4. macrame fruit hammock so your groceries can *lounge* around in mid-air instead of taking up counter space. Plus, you'll be able to see all the fruits you have rather than letting them rot at the bottom of a bowl. 

    the macrame fruit hammock filled with fruit and mounted under a kitchen cabinet
    BeanDaikon / Etsy

    It comes with four hooks for easy installation.

    BeanDaikon is a Vietnam-based small biz that was founded by Nhan, a mother of two who learned how to make macrame starting in 2020. The company's boho-inspired designs include wall hangings, shelves, nursery decor, and other accessories. 

    Promising reviews: "This is the best thing ever! Being able to store our fruit in a very aesthetic way where you see everything is great! No more moldy fruit sitting at the bottom of the fruit bowl." —Dohie

    "Super cute! I got this as a gift for my friend's RV. It's so perfect for small kitchens. Keeps things tidy. Thanks so much to the seller, she was very communicative." —Jenni

    Get it from BeanDaikon on Etsy for $16.97+ (originally $24.24+; available in 25 colors). 

    5. The famous nonstick ceramic Always Pan (the 2.0 version!) that's made with nontoxic ceramic materials. You'll be able to replace up to 10 pieces of your boring ol' cookware because this bad boy can do it all! It comes with a steamer basket, pouring spout, and a nesting spatula with a rest. You can even put it in the oven — talk about versatility! The best part? The ~eye-catching~ colors they come in. 

    lavender pan with steamer basket and colander and spatula
    model taking out noodles with the colander
    Our Place

    What makes the 2.0 version different? They've upgraded the nonstick to last 50% longer and it's oven-safe to 450°!

    Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a woman-owned factory in China.

    Promising review: "My always pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" —Celyn V.

    Get it from Our Place for $99 (originally $150; available in 12 colors).

    Check out our Always Pan review (number 4 in the post) from one of my BuzzFeed colleagues to learn more!

    6. And Our Place's Perfect Pot so the Remy in you can whip up anything from soup to fried chicken. This pot is just so darn versatile (and not to mention ~beautiful~) with *8* different functions — and that my friends is why it's called the Perfect Pot. You can get rid of all your charred, scratched-up cookware and replace it with this beauty.

    gif of someone lifting the lid off of the blue perfect pot to reveal a hot soup
    arms putting the lavender pot into an oven
    Our Place

    It's designed for (*takes huge breath*) boiling, frying, baking, braising, roasting, straining, serving, and storing!

    Brittany Ross writes: "I have this pot at home, and the first thing I noticed about it (aside from its pretty looks) was how shockingly light it was (less than five pounds with the lid!). As a 5'-tall weakling, I tend to get nervous whenever I have to lift a cast iron Dutch oven more than a few inches, so I was thrilled when I realized I'd be able to make my favorite hearty meals without the risk of dropping a heavy, piping hot cooking vessel. Plus, it comes with a steamer insert and a wooden spoon with — get this — little grooves that allow it to rest right on the pot's handle, so if you're anything like me and *still* haven't gotten around to getting a spoon rest, this bb's got you covered. Best of all, if you're short on cabinet space, this pot is so beautiful you'll want to display it on your stove for all to admire." 

    Promising review: "Love it. These are my favorite pots and pans. We have five of them all the different sizes of pots and pans. They never stick and we have had our first one for five years and still working perfectly. I don't use anything else. I love this new color too. Goes with my kitchen colors." —Angelena S.

    Get it from Our Place for $115 (originally $165; available in 12 colors). 

    7. A set of gold embroidery scissors that are as beautiful as they are practical. With intricate designs on the handles, you'll feel absolutely bougie while sewing or crafting. Plus, reviewers *rave* about how sharp these babies are!

    reviewer's hand holding both sets of gold scissors
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The scissors are so sharp! I bought them for their beauty, but they quickly escalated to my favorites. I crochet daily and like to have scissors in all of my work areas. These are perfect!" —Yolanda Austin

    Get it from Amazon for $10.96.

    8. A boho-chic jute basket to keep your place nice and tidy — even if you decide to just toss anything and everything in there. Not only will it impress you, but it'll definitely amaze your mom knowing that you finally have your life together.

    the jute basket with dirty clothes in it
    the basket in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Beautiful, heavy-duty, well-made. I bought it to put next to a chair for books, a blanket, etc. but my cat loves it, too! Makes a soft bed for her!" —charlotte silver

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in six styles).

    9. A sleek portable vacuum that's perfect for the minimalistic aesthetic and is a heck of a lot more powerful than it looks. With no cords needed, you'll be able to clean every inch of your home, especially with the adjustable nozzle! 

    gif of reviewer turning on the pink vacuum
    reviewer photo of the white vacuum on a desk near a flower vase
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It comes with an adjustable nozzle attachment, USB charging cable, and cover. 

    Promising review: "This little vac is amazing! Not only is it pretty and looks like a bladeless fan sitting in my bathroom instead of a vac, it really works! Has two speeds, and I haven’t had to use its high speed yet. Thinking of ordering another one in white. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in five colors). 

    10. vintage-inspired toaster because who doesn't love a retro-looking appliance? Though this baby looks ancient, it has settings for bagels and defrosting plus a removable crumb tray for easy cleanup — we love modern features!

    reviewer photo of the white toaster
    the black toaster
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    It fits four slices of bread and has adjustable browning control, defrost, bagel, and reheat settings.

    Promising review: "Great retro-looking toaster! Loved the color choices. Very sturdy, and toasts very well from bread to bagels. No more burnt toast! I have used this for three months and I would highly recommend this. I will be purchasing another for a family member." —Paula Eckroth

    Get it from Amazon for $62.95+ (available in nine colors). 

    11. An accent table that'll not only look gorgeous in your home but will also give you extra cabinets to store the random junk that's been lying all over your coffee table. 