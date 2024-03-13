28 Genius Home Products That'll Make You Want To Throw Away Your Whole House And Start Over

1. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip that's perfect if your bed or couch is against an outlet because it plugs in flat against the wall and provides you with an extension cord. Plus, you won't have to look at a heaping pile of cords sprawling from the wall.
Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that’s meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantle. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantle clock. So, we have our two speakers to either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it’s 10 stars." —Chashum
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in ten styles).
2. An expandable honeycomb drawer organizer so you no longer have to rummage through your sock drawer trying to find a matching pair — and then end up wearing mismatched ones. It comes with 17 compartments so you'll *bee* able to fit so many things in here!
Promising review: "OK, admittedly, I am a bit of an organization freak. I purchased two of these organizers (yes, you do need two PER drawer) to organize my underwear drawer. I agree that $20 seems like a lot to pay for a few pieces of plastic to organize a drawer no one else really sees, but...it's totally worth it. The gratification I got from being able to see exactly what I had, neatly organized, easy to find...wow. I definitely recommend this product. And the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble. As a previous reviewer said, the number of times you will look at your drawer and be totally satisfied makes the price well worth it." —Brigette
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3. A pack of shelf dividers to prevent your towering pile of sweatshirts or jeans from tipping over. It'll help you organize all your folded clothes into neat stacks, and you'll never have to rifle through a heaping pile of random garments again!
4. A pair of clever ceiling fan chain pulls that are not only so gosh darn adorable, but also super helpful. Since the fan and light cord look the exact same (who created it like that?), these will help you tell the difference.
Promising review: "Absolutely adorable! They add panache to the fan, and you never have to worry about which pull to choose. The set also makes it easier for me to reach them. They do not get in the way and are a sturdy fit into the original chain. Would highly recommend to anyone." —Scholar Mama
Get them from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in two lengths and four styles).
5. A peel-and-stick wallpaper to make redecorating your room easy peasy lemon squeezy rather than repainting your entire wall.
Promising review: "I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter. Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give 6 stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" —Lizzy
Get it from Amazon for $29.75+ (available in three colors).
6. Or! A sheet of marble contact paper because you simply don't have the time to replace your old countertops with granite slabs. Just stick these onto any surface that you want "renovated" and it'll look like you have a brand-new modern kitchen/bathroom/any place in the apartment!
Promising review: "I resurfaced my office desk with this paper and it looks really good. What I like about it is that it's waterproof (I have spilled coffee and water and it wipes up without soaking into the contact paper.) Easy to install and pretty. I just ordered another roll for my linen shelves and will be ordering more for my laundry cabinet shelves." —Amazon Customer
Get a roll from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in five sizes).
7. A pack of double shower hooks to make replacing those pesky curtains so much easier instead of having to fully unclasp every. single. ring. 🥵
Promising review: "Wow. Game changer. I have to change my shower curtain liner a lot because of a humid bathroom (yes, even with a fan on 😬). Though there are greater issues in the world, why wouldn’t you want to save yourself some time with these hooks! Not having to take the curtain off each time I change the liner has really been more satisfying than I had anticipated. Added bonus are the rings themselves, the balls that were added hug the shower curtain rod so they never pop off. Something I never knew I needed either. Love these!" —Jdbouchart
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 13 finishes).
8. A detergent cup caddy that you rest your cup on to prevent a soapy mess all over your shelves. It also catches the leftover drip so you won't end up with detergent splatter on the floor.
Promising review: "This is the answer to a prayer! My mom suffered a stroke and no longer has the use of one arm, which makes task such as pouring laundry detergent very difficult! Now she just puts the cup on this holder and presses the button with her good hand! Thank you!!!! And yes it is fabulous in stopping the drips!" —Tilara
Get it from Amazon for $8.88.
9. A wicker stair basket so you won't find random stinky socks lying all over the steps. You can use it for storing stuff you want to bring upstairs when you don't quite have the energy to walk all the way up just yet.
Promising review: "With three kids and a two-story house, we are constantly having to take things up and down the stairs. This basket is perfect for throwing their shoes, socks, or miscellaneous items in to take upstairs at the end of each night and put it all away. Much easier than carrying individually and wayyyy better looking on my stairs than random stuff strewn about." —Kacie Coehlo
Get it from Amazon for $33.92+ (available in two colors).
10. A pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights that'll make your home look like a Love Island villa. You'll be able to see wayyy better at 5 p.m. when it's already dark.
Promising review: "These lights were easy to install and look great in on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." —BJ
Get 16 from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two lengths and two styles).