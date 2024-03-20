39 Fashion Pieces That Scream “I’m Ready For You Spring”

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A lace-trimmed, adjustable racerback tank that makes the perfect base for layering. It's simple enough to throw on under a sweater but is cute enough to wear alone!
Promising review: "Getting one in every color! Love the lace trim. Fits great. Super cute to layer with a sweater, cardigan, or jean jacket. Love the versatility of it!" —Colie Marie
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors).
2. A cross-wrap long-sleeved top if you're not quite ready for sweater season to be over but it's too darn warm for full coverage.
Promising review: "Versatile crop sweater that is perfect for winter to spring transition! Paired with my favorite cropped denim but plan to also wear with high-waisted shorts this spring. I love that you can wear on or off the shoulder. One of my favorite affordable Amazon brands where you can count on great quality/on-trend product at a great price!" —denasdailydeals
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 25 designs).
3. A pair of retro-inspired sunglasses that look quite similar to Prada and will have you looking super ~sleek and chic~.
Check them out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I had originally seen these pair of glasses on TikTok and was very eager in buying them and let me tell you they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." —Alejandra Larios
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in 16 styles)
4. A pair of pleated satin pants because it may not be warm enough to wear a skirt, but it sure as heck isn't cold enough to wear leather pants. These babies are lightweight, luxurious, and downright gorgeous.
5. Or a pair of satin wide-leg pants that'll make you look super elegant with their luxe fabric while staying 'laxed with so much ~flow~.
Get them from Forever 21 for $19.74 (available in two colors and sizes 0X–4X).
6. A pair of espadrille platform sandals because your feet have been stuffed in your winter boots for way too long — let 'em breathe! The insoles are cushioned so your *dogs* will stay comfy during your sunshine-filled walks.
Promising review: "They are truly the most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned, no exaggeration. I wore them for an entire wedding, no complaints. Walked two miles in them on vacation, no complaints. Ran through a lightning storm in them, NO COMPLAINTS! I would run a marathon in these if I needed to. Ankle strap is comfortable and stretches enough to put my foot in but fits just right to hold the shoe on comfortably. The two foot straps don’t stretch, but aren’t too tight. These feel even better than name-brand shoes! I LOVE THEM!!! BUY THEM!" —tyler fisher
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11 with wide options and five colors).
7. A puffer vest you can throw on when it's not warm enough for just a shirt or cold enough for a puffer. Wear it zipped or leave it unzipped — either way, you'll look fab!
This vest doesn't come with pockets, but if that is something you would want, check out a similar one here!
Promising review: "I can’t say enough about this vest! Worth the price I paid; it’s perfectly cropped and has the adjuster pieces at the bottom to cinch it tighter if you like that look. Lightweight but the puffer effect really helps keep you warm. The perfect outer layer for fall or spring. I find myself wearing it constantly since purchasing it!😍" —Allie Conefry
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 19 colors).
8. A smocked maxi that comes in so many beautiful patterns, you'll find the perfect one to fit your ~vibe~. You can tie the straps and make 'em tighter or looser so you can be as comfortable as possible! Whether you're going to a party or wine tasting, you'll be dressed for the occasion.
Promising review: "This is such a cute and comfy dress! It has a fun flow to the bottom of it and the ties for straps add an extra dose of fabulous." —Kelsey Krucker
See how one TikToker styles this dress for an OOTD.
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 11 colors and patterns).
9. A high-waisted denim skirt because yes, jeans are great, but this bb will add a little *spice* to your outfit. You can wear this with a sweater, blouse, crop top, heels, sneakers — I could keep going, but the point is...you can wear it with anything!
Promising review: "This skirt is great, it’s not too long not too short and the material feels kind of like a denim + spandex so it is stretchy and not so tight that it is uncomfortable. Be aware that it isn’t a stiff denim so it’s going to be pretty formfitting and so if you’re looking for a skirt that holds its own shape this skirt isn’t the one. That being said, it’s a great skirt!" —Brie S.
Get it from Amazon for $29.90 (available in sizes XS–XL and seven washes).
10. A pair of lightweight pleated pull-on pants that'll immediately uplift your wardrobe *and* you won't have to deal with zippers or buttons! That sounds like a win-win to me.
And since these have a drawstring, the "one size" option makes them pretty flexible — reviewers who are usually a S–XL in pants mention these fitting great!
Promising reviews: "I love these pants. I wore them to the airport on the way to Jamaica. So comfortable. They are lightweight but warm enough for the plane ride. Definitely adding them to my regular wardrobe too. I need all the colors." —Morgan S
"I one million percent recommended these pants!! They are so cute and beyond comfortable. They are a tad bit see-through so just a heads up! I bought the one size fits all because it has a drawstring and they are perfect!" —Jackie
Get it from Amazon for $19.75 (available in sizes S–XL and a one size option, and in 25 colors).
11. Oversized flower-shaped hair claws so you can put your hair up with a looser look compared to rubber bands. Plus they come in so many cute colors to add some ~zhuzh~ to your locks!
Promising review: "These are cute colors. I bought these for my 12-year-old daughter because everybody was wearing them on TikTok. She has long length hair that is medium thickness and it holds it in an updo just fine. These are sturdier plastic and not made of the typical clear fragile kind." —Mamamia28
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight color combos).
12. Some baggy overalls that you can layer over a T-shirt, long-sleeve, or turtleneck — basically they'll look *tres chic* with anything. Imagine how cute you're going to look during your flower field photo shoot!
Promising reviews: "If you've been hesitant about whether or not to buy these, then this is your official sign to just do it!! I kept these in my 'saved for later' cart for nearly a year before finally deciding to take the leap, and oh my GOSH I am so glad I did! They're so comfortable, and I most certainly will be ordering more in other colors. So, if you're looking to unleash your inner painter/gardener, then this is the perfect outfit for you :D" —Nathan R Ford
"TikTok made me buy these, and I’m not mad. I read a ton of reviews and wasn’t expecting a great fit or quality, but still something relatively cute, and these are it. I love the color and simplicity. These are good for layering things underneath or on top, wearing even in a heat wave as they’re airy, and I prefer these to shorts." —Grace
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 18 colors).