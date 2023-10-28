Reviewers Call These 28 Fashion Items “Super Cute” For A Reason

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A cozy wrap sweater dress because even though it's sweater weather, that doesn't mean you have to stop wearing dresses! The tie waist is so unique — you can add a little *twist* to your wardrobe.
Promising review: "Super cute, comfortable dress. Not too thick, but still warm. Comes with a little snap button and thread you can sew on the front chest area, in case you need to be sure nothing comes popping out! Good length - (im 5' 3) and over all just a great dress. I may buy in a few different colors." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors)
2. A pair of high-waisted palazzo trousers for a "boss" vibe. They'll elevate any basic look with their pleats and flowy hem. It's hard to find any good quality pants for under $50 these days — well except for these!
Promising review: "I love these pants! They look like they’re from a nice women’s work clothing store. The elastic is a lifesaver for when I wear these to a big meal. And the cut and flow of the pant legs look super professional. Plus, pockets!! I’ve worn these to social events and to work and get compliments on them in both scenarios. No one could believe I got them on Amazon. Super cute, high-quality material and appearance, and great value for a comfy, versatile pair of pants." —AE
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, short sizes, and 31 colors).
3. A turtleneck skater midi dress to revert your style back to the good ol' times. With a mock neck and convenient pockets, what's not to love?
Rebdolls is a woman- and Latine-owned small business.
Promising review: "Super cute! I love the way it fits and the way it sways when I walk." —Felecia S.
Get it from Rebdolls for $59.90 (available in sizes S–5X).
4. A fluffy zip-up that's just oh-so warm and will make you feel fuzzy inside. I don't know about you, but I just want to throw this on and curl up on the couch.
Promising review: "Super soft, super cute. Fits perfectly! Keeps me warm, soooo, soo soft and comes in a good variety of colors." —Uniqlo Customer
Get it from Uniqlo for $39.90 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and 10 colors).
5. A trendy pair of oversized sunglasses because even though it's not summer anymore, you can still rock these shades! Careful, people may mistake you for a celebrity in disguise.
6. A cropped turtleneck that'll become your go-to sweater this fall. Made with ultra soft fabric, give your skin the warmth and softness it deserves. Plus, the buttons on the side make it all the better!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "So so glad that I purchased this sweater! I originally ordered it in two sizes since the fit looked a bit large. Depending on how you want it to fit you could possibly go down one size. I would up keeping my actual size so it would have more of an oversized fit. Very soft and cozy, and the button detail is super cute. I’m actually considering purchasing it in one of the other colors as well!" —ShelveItForLater
Get it from Amazon for $17.70+ (available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors).
7. Or a long-sleeve asymmetrical turtleneck sweater because your neck also deserves to stay warm. It's short in the front and a ~party~ in the back — we love an asymmetrical top!
Promising review: "One of my favorite fashion bloggers posted about this sweater on her ig...thought it was super cute, so got it. Its very soft, comfy, and adorable. You can dress it both up and down. Did I mention how soft it was, lol., So glad I got this." —Kelly Phillips
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 30 colors).
8. A denim jacket that'll 🎶 never go out of style 🎶 and everyone should own at least one. You can throw this on top of anything to elevate your look (yes, even with jeans).
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Love this jacket! I’ve always had trouble with finding a jean jacket that fit correctly. For some reason, they will either fit in the waist and be super tight in the arms and shoulders or fit the shoulders and be huge in the waist. This jacket, with the stretch, is a great fit, super cute, and comfortable! 10/10 recommend!" —Kasandra Barnhart
Get it from Amazon for $38.10+ (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors)
9. A classic Levi's faux-leather biker jacket because it's so sleek and will add an ~edgy~ vibe to your closet. It comes in so many cute colors so you'll def find the right one for you!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "SUUUUPER CUTE. I have to say I am very pleasantly surprised with how much I absolutely LOVE this little jacket. I bought it solely for fashion purposes but it's actually really comfortable. Very lightweight. Feels amazing on. Looks fantastic even on us thick-curve girls. Feels durable. I am contemplating buying another one in a different color." —Alex Bogherie
Get it from Amazon for $47.19+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and17 styles).
10. A satin button-up to enhance any outfit and make it look more chic with its shiny finish. You can wear it to work to ~wow~ your coworkers or to brunch to show off to your besties.
Promising reviews: "Super cute and comfy. It can be styled so many ways. I’d love more colors. It runs a little big though, so if you’re between sizes like I am, I’d choose the smaller one next time." —Jamie Kruizenga
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and in 18 colors).
11. A bodysuit that features a scoop neck and will definitely be a closet staple. Made with really soft and comfy material, you'll be able to wear this all day, everyday.
12. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers to wear on fall runs. It features two pockets to store your phone, wallet, and keys. Plus reviewers say they're a great substitution for Lululemon pants!
Promising review: "I’m in love with it! Looks super cute and it’s comfortable for the gym and just for everything! The material it’s breathable, soft, and doesn’t get ruined or doesn’t lose the shape after wearing and washing it several times." —Berenice Velazquez
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors).
13. A longline sports bra that's perfect for a workout, or even just going to the grocery store. The material is sweat-wicking and lightweight so you'll be able to exercise with ease. It features a deep v-cut and is available in cute and vibrant colors, too.
Promising review: "I am SO incredibly impressed with the quality of this. The quality of the fabric can be compared to Lululemon and other high quality brands. I’ve worn it as a tank with and without a sports bra underneath and it truly can be worn without and still provides great support. This is the perfect tank to wear in workouts or as athleisure when running errands or hanging out. Super cute. Fits true to size." —JBrewer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 25 colors).