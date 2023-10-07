Just 37 Cleaning Products That’ll Help You Deal With Bugs, Dust, Spills, Stains, And More

Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!

Promising review: "I bought this because I have a cat with a sensitive stomach and, in a house with almost all hardwood flooring, he chooses to only throw up in the room with all WHITE carpeting. The carpet had so many stains from futile clean-up attempts, I thought it was ruined. However I bought this steam cleaner, gave it a try, and the carpet looks brand new!! It was almost fun cleaning up the stains and watching them disappear in seconds. Steamer is super easy to use, very portable, and stores away nicely in my laundry cabinet. Absolutely recommend to anyone ready to give up on their stained carpet." —Carlos

Get it from Amazon for $109.59.