Just 37 Cleaning Products That’ll Help You Deal With Bugs, Dust, Spills, Stains, And More

1. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that looks like Mike Wazowski but is no monster — it'll be your bestie. Instead of putting your tired arms to work trying to scrub out all ~oopsies~, this compact cleaner uses warm water and a specialized liquid cleaner to remove all stains from mud, food, pets, you name it. Say goodbye to sticky messes that creepy crawlies love!
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "I bought this because I have a cat with a sensitive stomach and, in a house with almost all hardwood flooring, he chooses to only throw up in the room with all WHITE carpeting. The carpet had so many stains from futile clean-up attempts, I thought it was ruined. However I bought this steam cleaner, gave it a try, and the carpet looks brand new!! It was almost fun cleaning up the stains and watching them disappear in seconds. Steamer is super easy to use, very portable, and stores away nicely in my laundry cabinet. Absolutely recommend to anyone ready to give up on their stained carpet." —Carlos
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner so you can save your arms from an unwarranted workout session. It requires no elbow grease — just spray your shower once a week, wait 8–12 hours, and then rinse with warm water. Say bye-bye to scum- (plus grime-, oil-, and mold-) filled showers, and hello to your shiny new tiles.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
3. And a hard-water-stain remover because no matter how much work you've put into scrubbing this eyesore away, it doesn't seem to disappear. This removes stains almost instantly, and you'll save your poor, strained forearms.
It also works on shower doors, windshields, toilets, and tile, so you can get a ton of bang for your buck.
Promising review: "Miracle!! I really thought my shower glass was hopeless. I have tried CLR, vinegar, citric acid, a steam cleaner, and a multitude of other cleaning products, all without any luck. I didn't have high hopes for this product but it totally worked. My glass looks so much better. Mine wasn't just stained either; it had loads of mineral buildup that was hardened and nearly impossible to remove — it looked 'dirty.' I am thankful it's fixed. I would definitely recommend this to others and I will buy it again." —Kabuki
4. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because even though you can't see your week-old pasta doesn't mean that it's not still down there. Just toss it in the sink and let the water run — it'll clean itself so you don't have to reach down there and do it, *ick*. Once you see the bath bomb-like blue fizz, the job is done and your sink is free from the backed-up gunk. Plus it'll keep those flies away that are attracted to leftover food!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
5. An enzyme-based laundry stain remover for those stains you forgot were there, or just didn't want to go through the tiresome effort of trying to scrub it out. That's totally okay because, with this stain remover, you can just spray it on an old or new stain and toss it into any load of laundry.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Promising review: "Mom of four here, one of whom is just a month old. I found this product after searching for 'breast milk stain remover.' Nursing my prior kids taught me the woes of stains like this — never have I thrown out more clothes than when I was breastfeeding. In the last month this stuff has proved to be a miracle worker with all sorts of stains. We’ve used it on breast milk, baby poop, spit up, big kid poop, mud, grass, ketchup, balsamic vinegar, Sriracha, chicken dung and mustard. No stain has survived. I follow the instructions and spray the stain, then I load up my washer and set it on a delayed start. Sometimes I’ll spray and leave overnight. I haven’t had any issues with damage to clothes like other reviewers. With four kids and a need to keep their clothes nice to pass along, this stuff is a lifesaver. I’ll be stocking up!" —Kathleen
6. And an all-natural stain stick made with *zero* harsh chemicals that you can just rub onto any stain on your clothes and then toss it unto the laundry. This all-natural bar will be your savior after BBQ night.
Shady Creek Farm NC is a North Carolina–based Etsy shop established in 2010 that specializes in all-natural, eco-friendly cleaning supplies and home goods.
Promising review: "Our kitty cat had an upset tummy and, on the first night we used our brand-new white organic quilt, threw up quite a bit on it. I had little faith on it working, but amazingly, my first try with it and IT WORKED 100%!!! I AM CUSTOMER FOR LIFE! 😍" —michelemassoni
7. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry — without the need for strenuous scrubbing! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
8. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that pet owners swear by. It's just like a lint roller but without the paper so it never runs out. It's designed to pick up pet hair efficiently and once it's locked in, it doesn't go anywhere until you throw it away.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
9. A jewelry-cleaning stick for restoring your old rings so they'll stay true to the lyrics, ~shine bright like a diamond~. Your jewelry will be the epitome of the song. Save yourself a trip to the cleaners, because all you have to do is twist the bottom of the pen, brush, and lo and behold, your gem is as shiny as new!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather
10. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop so you don't have to get on your hands and knees when you clean your floors — sorry, Cinderella, this was before your time. The wringer will remove the perfect amount of excess water, and the mop is designed with a microfiber fabric that is so effective all you need is WATER to clean.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
11. A set of four biodegradable, machine-washable Swedish dish cloths that are reusable so you can stop buying rolls of paper towels. Made from wood cloth and cotton, these cloths are ultra absorbent, making cleaning easy-peasy. You'll be able to clean up spills to prevent ants and house flies from attacking.
Promising review: "I discovered Skoy cloths a number of years ago and use nothing else. They are perfect for cleaning up; super absorbent and they do not leave an odor, which is the reason I use them exclusively. I put them in the dishwasher or the washer and they come out ready to start all over. You won’t be disappointed." —Luvztoread
