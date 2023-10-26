28 Products If Your Home Is Begging To Be Cleaned But You’re Feeling Lazy

1. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that looks like Mike Wazowski but is no monster — it'll be your bestie. Instead of putting your tired arms to work trying to scrub out all ~oopsies~, this compact cleaner uses warm water and a specialized liquid cleaner to remove all stains from mud, food, pets, you name it. Say goodbye to sticky messes that creepy crawlies love!
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "I bought this because I have a cat with a sensitive stomach and, in a house with almost all hardwood flooring, he chooses to only throw up in the room with all WHITE carpeting. The carpet had so many stains from futile clean-up attempts, I thought it was ruined. However I bought this steam cleaner, gave it a try, and the carpet looks brand new!! It was almost fun cleaning up the stains and watching them disappear in seconds. Steamer is super easy to use, very portable, and stores away nicely in my laundry cabinet. Absolutely recommend to anyone ready to give up on their stained carpet." —Carlos
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner so you can save your arms from an unwarranted workout session. It requires no elbow grease — just spray your shower once a week, wait 8–12 hours, and then rinse with warm water. Say bye-bye to scum- (plus grime-, oil-, and mold-) filled showers, and hello to your shiny new tiles.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
3. And a hard-water-stain remover because no matter how much work you've put into scrubbing that eyesore away, it doesn't seem to disappear. This removes stains almost instantly, and you'll save your poor, strained forearms.
It also works on shower doors, windshields, toilets, and tile, so you can get a ton of bang for your buck.
Promising review: "Miracle!! I really thought my shower glass was hopeless. I have tried CLR, vinegar, citric acid, a steam cleaner, and a multitude of other cleaning products, all without any luck. I didn't have high hopes for this product but it totally worked. My glass looks so much better. Mine wasn't just stained either; it had loads of mineral buildup that was hardened and nearly impossible to remove — it looked 'dirty.' I am thankful it's fixed. I would definitely recommend this to others and I will buy it again." —Kabuki
Get it from Amazon for $17.77.
4. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover that pet owners swear by. It's just like a lint roller but without the paper so it never runs out. It's designed to pick up pet hair efficiently, and once it's locked in, it doesn't go anywhere until you throw it away. Say goodbye to grabbing a huge vacuum to clean the mess your lil pup inevitably leaves behind!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because even though you can't see your week-old pasta, doesn't mean that it's not still down there. Just toss this in the sink and let the water run — it'll clean itself so you don't have to reach down there and do it, *ick*. Once you see the bath bomb-like blue fizz, the job is done and your sink is free from the backed-up gunk.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
6. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop so you don't have to get on your hands and knees when you clean your floors — sorry, Cinderella, this was after your time. The wringer will remove the perfect amount of excess water, and the mop is designed with a microfiber fabric that is so effective all you need is WATER to clean.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
7. Or a robotic mop because technology is just that good. This requires literally *ZERO* work for you thanks to its ability to map out your entire home and clean up all the grime from the floor. It returns back to the charging dock once it's done cleaning — I guess robots may actually take over the world.
You can even connect this baby to Alexa so you can literally get hands-free cleaning! If you just need a spill or a specific area cleaned, it can do that as well. You can even set "keep out zones" so the robot can avoid sensitive areas. When it runs out of battery mid-clean, it'll go back to the dock, recharge, and finish the job!
Promising review: "I was so skeptical about buying a robot to mop my floors. I kept thinking, will it really work? Will it really clean the floor? Well, let me say that words cannot express how impressed I am with this robot. I have a large home with hardwood floors throughout, five kids, and two dogs. Keeping up with the floors was always a chore, but not anymore! Thanks to this robot mop, my weekly deep clean is so much easier. I have a large open floor plan of about 1800 sq. ft of hardwood floors on the main floor. The robot 'learned' my home in just a few cleaning runs. It even avoids the area rug, door mats and kitchen mats." —Cheryl Campbell
Get it from Amazon for $349.
8. A set of brush-and-flush toilet tabs to reduce the need for scrubbing — Just drop one tab into the bowl and let it sit for 10 minutes. Afterwards, just take a brush and wipe all the grime away!
They're from a Black woman-owned small biz founded by a mom committed to finding natural alternatives to common household items.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman says: "For all the folks who don't enjoy cleaning the toilet — myself included — these dissolving tablets make quick work of a grimy bowl. The tablets are a little hard to dislodge from the plastic container (although that does make me feel confident that they're secure during transit and won't break; mine all arrived intact!), but once you get one out, you drop it in the toilet and let it do its thing. It'll start fizzing — just like a bath bomb — loosening any stains and streaks in 10 minutes so they come away with a light brushing. I never let the toilet get too bad (and usually it takes awhile for me to notice any buildup since there are only two people in the apartment), so I can't vouch for them if you have really set-in hard water stains or haven't cleaned the commode in six months. But if you're looking to ditch the harsh cleansers in your toilet-cleaning routine, this is a great addition to your lineup."
Get six tablets from Pardo Naturals for $10.50 (available in seven scents).
9. Or a Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp so you don't have to lay a finger in the bowl. Each stamp lasts up to 12 days and cleans the toilet with every flush. Bye-bye rings and limescale!
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Get it from Amazon for $4.74.
10. A set of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll remove grime and odor-causing residue after placing one tablet in and running a cycle. You won't have to keep putting your laundry back in because after one wash, it'll smell like detergent, and detergent *only*.
Promising review: My older model Whirlpool washing machine had been smelling very bad for about two months. We tried everything, white vinegar, bleach, etc, it would stay fresh smelling for two days then back to the bad moldy smell. I read this product works so I ordered it. Used one tablet and the smell is gone!!! It has been three weeks now and it just smells fresh, no strong perfume odor either! Buy this product you will not regret it!!!" —A.C.
Get a set of three tablets from Amazon for $5.99.
11. And a set of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because even though this savior of a machine cleans your bowls, plates, and pretty much everything, it doesn't clean itself. All you have to do is pop a tablet in (with or without dishes) to remove limescale and mineral buildup, pump and valve, hose, and tub — without having to even move a muscle. Pamper your dishwasher and think of it as a thank you for all the hard work it has done for you.
Promising review: "Saved me from buying a new dishwasher! I have to admit that I was skeptical that this product was actually going to do anything. I’ve noticed my dishwasher wasn’t cleaning dishes very well lately, and I did everything I could to get it working properly again, but was ready to finally give up and buy a new dishwasher. I bought these tablets thinking they were designed to eliminate odors, but I was willing to give them a shot before buying a whole new dishwasher. I put one in the bottom of the dishwasher last night per the instructions and woke up to completely clean dishes for the first time in weeks. They look perfect. I don’t know why these tablets work but they absolutely did and I am a happy customer!" —B. Turner
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
12. A power scrubber brush that you can attach to a drill. A DRILL. Just pop it on the head of your drill that's been sitting in your garage and let the machine do all the work for you.
It comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. The bristles won't scratch and are good to use on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. The drill isn't included, but you can find a bunch of great ones on Amazon!
Promising review: "Listen, the drill brush has been my go-to for like everything. Cleaning the vehicle carpet, getting out tough stains in carpet. You name it and I have pretty much cleaned it with my drill brush. They are still working great and holding up after hundreds of cleaning routines. It works out some of the toughest stuff but safe on suedes and carpets. I can’t say enough about this product, and I wish I had bought this sooner. There are different levels and I only have the white for upholstery types but I think I’ll be buying more. Great product to have in with your cleaning products! You won’t be disappointed." —Wojo
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six different brush heads for different surfaces).
13. A touch-free stationary vacuum so you don't have to lug a big ol' machine around your house. Just take a broom and sweep towards the vacuum — the automatic sensors will suction everything into its black hole. The best part? You don't have to wrestle with getting every dust particle onto a dustpan.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in eight colors).