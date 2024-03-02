26 Cheap Things To Make Your Bathroom Look Like A Million Bucks

1. An iridescent privacy film to turn your bathroom into a joyous place filled with rainbows when the sun shines through. It also acts as a privacy shield from the outside world so you won't have to worry about any eyes on you while you're doing your *business*.
Promising review: "I love this product! I live in an apartment complex and my bedroom window happens to be along one of the main walkways for the whole complex. This product looks so cute and it gives me me the privacy I needed. It was pretty easy to install and it can easily be removed if I need to relocate." —Melina
2. A set of glass jars with bamboo lids so you can leave your cotton swabs and pads out without having to stare at the raggedy packaging.
Labels are included.
Promising review: "These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of cotton swabs and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!" —tara savage
3. A bottle of wood polish to get your wooden cabinets looking back to mint condition. It'll have everything looking *SO* brand-new that your guests will be wondering if you just remodeled your home.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs who jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand-new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris
4. A rotating makeup organizer because if you makeup and skincare products are the most bougie things in your bathroom, you deserve to show them off in this magnificent piece.
Promising review: "First this is a lot bigger than I thought it would be, which is great! The spin is smooth, and it cleared my counter space that I needed back! Perfect for my skincare items, perfumes, cotton rounds, and cotton swabs!" —Rae Myers
5. A tub of the Pink Stuff to remove dirt and grime from quite literally any surface, from sinks to bathtubs to even the floor! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Promising review: "I bought this because of all the hype on TikTok, and I wasn’t expecting much, to be honest. I have these glass shower doors that have been water marked for a while, I usually use a Magic Eraser, but that doesn’t take them away very well. But after putting this on a microfiber towel, and simply rubbing it in, it is as clear as it was the day we bought them, I cannot believe this! I can’t wait to clean other things! I would recommend gloves, because I didn’t use gloves, and I can feel my finger is a little scratched up from the little particles that has in it." —Jennifer
6. A slender storage cabinet because you have that random space between the toilet and the wall (like, why did they do that???). Well no worries, because this'll slide right in and you'll be able to store your tissues and TP — yay, that space has purpose now!
Promising review: "So easy to put together I could put it together with my eyes closed. Fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet and it has created so much more space and my bathroom is no longer cluttered because of this product." —COS45B
7. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner so you can save your arms from an unwarranted workout session. It requires no elbow grease — just spray your shower once a week, wait 8–12 hours, and then rinse with warm water. Say bye-bye to scum- (plus grime-, oil-, and mold-) filled showers, and hello to your shiny new tiles.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
8. And a mold and mildew removal gel because having that sludge built up isn't too easy on the eyes. Just leave it on the dirty spots for 7–8 hours and with a few swipes, it'll look like you have a newly renovated home.
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" —Brooklyn Nguyen
9. A magnetic soap holder so your bar of soap actually gets a chance to dry instead of festering on the side of your tub or the dish. Plus, it'll definitely save counter space if that's something you're low on *and* it just looks so darn COOL.
The holder itself has an adhesive and you can attach the included metal disk into the middle of your soap bar for it to work!
Promising review: "Who knew that the solution to all of my soap bars getting mushy and gross was this small magnet? It’s aesthetic in my bathroom and holds any size soap — it really is an ingenious invention. It adhered very well to my mirror and was easy to install. A true game changer." —Irene
10. A toilet paper holder because you're tired of looking at that old plastic one. Plus it's so much easier to replace the roll compared to those springy ones.
Promising review: "Looks great and any accommodates any size roll of toilet paper. Bought one for both of my bathrooms!" —DeAnna H Williams
11. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles so you can hide that scratched up flooring that's been there for who knows how long. This is perfect if you're a renter because you can just stick these on and *BAM*, you've got fancy tiles.
Promising review: "These are so easy to install! We sold our house and moved into a mobile home on our land while we build a house. We wanted to do a little updating but we don't want to spend a lot. We decided to use self-adhesive flooring and I fell in love with these! The pattern and color were perfect for my bathroom theme! Installation was easy and quick. They stick great and it's been a few weeks and we've had no issues. I love the texture and they're so easy to clean! Definitely recommend!" —Heather Wine
12. And! A sheet of marble-effect contact paper because you simply don't have the time or money to replace your old countertops with stone slabs. Just stick these onto any surface that you want "renovated" and it'll look like you have a brand-new modern bathroom!
Promising review: "I resurfaced my office desk with this paper and it looks really good. What I like about it is that it's waterproof (I have spilled coffee and water and it wipes up without soaking into the contact paper.) Easy to install and pretty. I just ordered another roll for my linen shelves and will be ordering more for my laundry cabinet shelves." —Amazon Customer
